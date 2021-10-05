Analysis: Google Workspace or Microsoft 365?

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Comparing Google Workspace's and Microsoft 365's productivity and collaboration tools will help you decide which one is the best for you.

Do you remember when WordPerfect was the de facto choice for word processing in the 1980s-early '90s, or when The Document Foundation rolled out LibreOffice, a free and open source office productivity software suite, in 2011?

Since the 1980s, the market has seen successful launches and quiet failures of many types of office suites and software packages, all of which promise to improve productivity, collaboration and communication.

SEE: Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: A side-by-side analysis w/checklist (TechRepublic Premium)

Currently, Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 dominate the enterprise productivity software space.

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

Quick background: As of April 21, 2020, Microsoft officially changed the name of its productivity suite from Office 365 to Microsoft 365. Google Workspace has also gone by different monikers, as it was formerly known as Google Apps and later G Suite.

Google Workspace now boasts more than 6 million paying customers and 120 million education users, and Microsoft 365 is the productivity suite of choice for one million companies worldwide.

Both offer a solid collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, making it very hard to select one over the other.

TechRepublic Premium is here to help you decide which one is best for you, by providing an easy-to-read checklist and side-by-side analysis, which compares Google Workspace's and Microsoft 365's tools, plans, features and more.

For example, Microsoft 365 combines several tools together in one. So for email, calendaring and contacts, you would use Outlook. In comparison, Google has a single app for each of those needs (Gmail for email, Google Calendar for calendaring, etc.). For users who prefer the convenience of an all-in-one, Microsoft 365 might have the edge over Google.

However, organizations can brand either platform for their businesses. So instead of using "gmail.com" or "outlook.com" as an email address, you could use your own domain.

TechRepublic Premium's Google Workspace vs. Microsoft 365: A side-by-side analysis w/checklist will help you become more confident in your decision between Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.