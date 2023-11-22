This Black Friday, you can bundle two great pieces of Apple tech and get them for $80 off through November 27.

Whether you’re a world traveler or you commute on public transit to work every day, you’ve always got a reason to be working on-the-go. And when you need to be productive while you’re away from your desk, you need tools that will help you do it. During our Black Friday sale, it’s a great time to gear up because we’re offering a refurbished Apple iPad 7 and Beats Flex Headphones for a single reduced price.

Both of these gadgets have received an A refurbishment grade, meaning they’ll arrive in near-mint condition. And, of course, they’re guaranteed to work as they should.

For the 2019 iPad 7th Gen, that means you’ll enjoy multitasking with an A10 Apple chip on a 10.2″ Retina display with a long battery life that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge. You’ll have dual mics and cameras to support your video call needs and 32GB of onboard storage space. It even comes with a case and stylus to keep you more efficient on the move.

The Beats Flex Headphones can connect wirelessly to your iPad via the Apple W1 Chip or Bluetooth, letting you enjoy your music through dual-chamber acoustic drivers. The tangle-free headphones feature a comfortable, ergonomic design highlighted by magnetic eartips that make them easy to store and a FlexForm cable that’s durable and keeps your headphones readily accessible when they’re in your bag.

Gear up for a Black Friday price. Now through 11:59 pm ET on November 27, you can bundle refurbished Apple iPad 7 and Beats Flex Headphones for 26% off $299 at just $219.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.