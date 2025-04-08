TL;DR: Limited-time sale: get a 5th Gen iPad mini on sale for $209.99 (reg. $529), at TechRepublic Academy.

When you’re traveling or working on the go, a compact, reliable device makes all the difference. The iPad mini 5th Gen delivers portability and power, making it perfect for professionals, and it’s available now for $209.99 (reg. $529).

Why it’s useful to have an iPad mini on hand

This iPad has both Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities, so you can stay connected wherever you go. Whether you’re at a cafe, on a plane, or somewhere remote, the built-in LTE support keeps you connected. Plus, the 64GB local storage means you have plenty of room for apps, documents, photos, and videos without relying on cloud storage.

The 7.9-inch Retina Display is compact but wide enough to get some work done, and the A12 Bionic chip has the processing power to manage reliable productivity apps.

Scan documents or join video calls with the 8MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera. The built-in stereo speakers provide rich sound, making them perfect for work and play. For security, Touch ID lets you quickly unlock your device or make secure payments.

This refurbished iPad mini 5th Gen has a Grade “A” rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition with virtually no signs of wear. Any marks or faint scuffs are limited to the body of the device, not the screen. The battery can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

