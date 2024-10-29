Apple’s Mac mini, a compact, computer-only package without included peripherals, now follows the tech giant’s trend toward in-house silicon with the latest M4 chip upgrade.

The form factor of just five-by-five inches — half the size of the previous version — holds 16GB in the base model. The Mac mini starts at $599 for the 16GB model, with the M4 Pro version priced at $1,399, featuring 64GB of unified memory and 273GB/s of memory bandwidth. Customers can pre-order now and pick it up in stores on Nov. 8.

“The new Mac mini delivers gigantic performance in an unbelievably small design thanks to the power efficiency of Apple silicon and an innovative new thermal architecture,” John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, said in a press release.

Both models include HDMI, while M4 Pro doubles data transfer throughput with Thunderbolt 5

The 2024 Mac mini features:

10-core CPU.

10-core GPU.

Thermal venting through the foot to keep the small form factor cool.

An HDMI port.

An audio jack.

Two USB-C ports, which support USB 3.

Three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet.

Support for up to two 6K displays and up to one 5K display.

The M4 Pro version swaps the three Thunderbolt 4 ports out for three Thunderbolt 5 ports, capable of supporting up to three 6K displays at 60Hz, run at 20 Gb/s data transfer speeds, and, Apple says, more than double the throughput available with Thunderbolt 4.

Additionally, M4 Pro boosts the hardware to up to 14 CPU cores and up to 20 GPU cores. The M4 Pro’s Neural Engine speeds up Apple Intelligence generative AI features.

Generative AI software rides along with macOS Sequoia

Apple emphasizes the Mac mini runs macOS Sequoia 15.1, which incorporated Apple Intelligence starting Oct. 28. More generative AI features, including closer integration between Siri and ChatGPT, are expected later in the year. Apple is betting that some users will turn to generative AI as their gateway to broader computer functionality, with Apple intelligence able to carry out commands across applications, including Siri.

Apple Intelligence is only available when the system and Siri languages are set to U.S. English, with other variants of English to come in December and other languages to follow in April.

MacOS Sequoia also brings:

iPhone mirroring.

Highlights, a feature of the Safari browser meant to emphasize the most important elements of websites.

A new, distraction-reducing Video Viewer layout.

Distraction Control, a way to hide videos, ads, or other elements of websites.

The Passwords management app.

Contemporary gaming.

How does the Mac mini compare to an iMac?

The price of a Mac mini and a monitor can be significantly more affordable than a $1,299 2024 iMac, even if you purchase Apple accessories. For example, Apple suggests pairing the Mac mini with the Magic Keyboard ($99), Magic Mouse ($79), and Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable ($69). On the other hand, the 2024 iMac offers up to 2TB of storage at the high end, making the full desktop model a worthwhile investment if you need extra space.

If you’re a professional who primarily uses a laptop as a home workstation, rarely transports it, and relies on a separate monitor, the Mac mini can be an appealing alternative to both a desktop or laptop.