Both Apple and Microsoft have long mastered compatibility. Being a Mac user in a Microsoft environment doesn’t significantly complicate your work, and both companies are known for producing reliable products.

Some workspaces even allow their employees to choose their own devices. For example, I’m currently working on a MacBook Air because I appreciate its reliability and user interface. Most of my tasks are completed in Google Docs, which is accessible with a Google email account regardless of the hardware used.

For IT workers, setting up an employee with a Mac laptop requires mostly the same steps as deploying the mobile device management software and updates to a PC — with some noticeable differences. Here are some ways to smooth out a potential OS mismatch.

Many work suites are cross-platform solutions

Many applications both Mac and PC users might want to use for work are cross-compatible. Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 can both be easily accessed on either a Mac or a PC. Apple offers its own productivity apps like Calendar as well, although these are less likely to be used office-wide.

“On Macs, Microsoft uses a native Apple package file (.pkg) for installation,” Ben Greiner, Apple consultant and growth advisor at MDM company Addigy, wrote in an email to TechRepublic. “These apps are also available through Apple’s App Store, making it easy to use the Apps and Books feature for deployment on any Apple device.”

Employees can use Outlook for Mac, along with the rest of Microsoft 365. Even in a Mac-first business ecosystem, Microsoft 365 office software can work smoothly. Microsoft bundles Intune and Entra ID with the Enterprise Mobility + Security suite, which is available on Microsoft 365 (Office) for iOS and Android.

Apple Mail can be used for business accounts as well — although it isn’t as popular as the Microsoft and Google counterparts.

Tips for IT teams integrating Apple devices into mobile device management

Mobile device management allows administrators to push updates and apps to all employees’ laptops, tablets, or work phones, regardless of whether they use Macs or PCs. Many third-party mobile device management services operate on either Macs or PCs.

Apple provides its own MDM portal, Business Manager, which connects to third-party MDMs and enables IT administrators to buy and distribute software in bulk. For example, Apple Business Manager and Microsoft Entra ID can be linked together, allowing employees to use the same password and ID for both their Apple ID and Microsoft 365 accounts.

An Apple Business Essentials subscription includes MDM, as well as backup services and a customer support line specifically for business users. Apple Business Essentials can also coordinate Apple TVs, Apple Watches — when paired with an iPhone — and Apple Vision Pros.

“One important tip is to configure Outlook preferences for Mac using a Configuration Profile,” said Greiner. “This allows IT teams to pre-configure settings, such as permitting only corporate mailboxes, blocking access from unauthorized domains, and disabling the ‘Do Not Forward’ option.”

Mirroring or remote desktops can be used to switch between operating systems as needed. For example, employees could run a Windows VM on a MacBook if the company needs to use Windows under certain circumstances or for certain tasks.

Greiner offered additional tips for IT teams integrating Apple devices into an MDM:

If your organization uses Microsoft’s Conditional Access policies, ensure that your MDM integrates with them to enforce device compliance and allow only secure devices to access corporate resources.

Avoid deploying multiple versions of M365 on a Mac, as conflicts can arise.

Assign each user an M365 license before deployment. Otherwise, the apps will install, but the user won’t be able to activate and use them.

Avoid customizing the app bundle before or after deployment, as removing unnecessary language files can cause issues. Instead, use Configuration Profiles to set preferences within the app.

Employees’ choice of device often depends on who within the office environment makes decisions about the technology used. If you make those decisions, stay aware of the reasoning and policies behind the rules.

Challenges and solutions for using Apple devices in a Microsoft environment

If employees are Apple users at home, they’ll likely be familiar with the relevant power cords and ports as well as the differences in the

File type compatibility could present a challenge, but it is one that is easily resolved. If employees use applications such as Microsoft Word, Apple Pages, or Apple Keynote, they should double check the file type before sending documents to colleagues. Make sure the file type can be read on any device.

Employees can take a few small steps to make onboarding Mac users in a Microsoft-centric environment easier, Greiner wrote.

“Assuming the IT team has deployed the apps properly — using a solution leveraging Apple’s MDM framework — users should sign in and activate the suite using their Microsoft 365 username, password, and multifactor authentication,” he explained. “Additionally, open communication with IT about any issues encountered during use can help address problems early and improve the experience for the entire team.”