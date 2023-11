Typing on an iPad can be a pain. So, simplify it with an Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, which we've discounted to just $98.97 through November 9th.

The iPad is a useful tool for getting work done while you’re in transit or away from your computer. However, when you have to type anything longer than a text, it can become burdensome. That’s why the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio exists, and during a limited-time savings event that runs through November 9th only, it’s available for a reduced rate of only $98.97.

This clever accessory is made for iPad 10th Gen, giving you a streamlined typing experience that works just like a laptop. The keyboard has a scissor mechanism with 1mm travel for a comfortable typing experience, an integrated trackpad for more precise scrolling, and a 14-key function row for familiarity and easy access to shortcuts. The trackpad even supports Multi-Touch gestures in iPadOS. Made with a versatile two-piece design, it protects both the front and back of the folio and can detach to work with your iPad more like a desktop computer. The adjustable stand lets you find the right setup for any situation.

This 2022 model is sold as an open-box item, which means it has been out in the world but never previously owned. Usually, open-box items are considered excess inventory from store shelves or display-only items that have been returned from retail stores to the warehouse. Packaging may show a little wear and tear but the keyboard itself will be in good shape.

Give yourself a better working experience while away from your laptop. Between November 1 and November 9th, you can get the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for 60% off $249 at only $98.97. That’s a great warmup for Black Friday.

