With the rise of ChatGPT in many business circles over recent months, there’s lots of talk about how technology can make certain tasks easier (and potentially replace human workers). For small business owners looking to scale their operations and revenue potential, AI tools can be a huge boon. For instance, if you’re looking to build an app but you have no experience, a tool like AppMySite is a budget-friendly alternative to hiring a human developer.

AppMySite provides an intuitive app development environment that makes it easy for anyone to build and manage apps, whether you have a specific idea of what you want or you need a little guidance. AppMySite also offers an extensive image library to choose from as well as the tools to upload your own artwork and build personalized mobile app designs. You’ll have complete control to create custom mobile apps that align with your business goals.

AppMySite allows you to make an app in minutes and launch it on the Google Play and App Stores. Next-gen app preview lets you see how it will look before publishing while simplified app testing gives you multiple emulators to test it across different types of mobile devices. You can add new features, update settings, and create new builds with just a click, and real-time sync lets you make any updates live in a matter of seconds.

AppMySite is highly reviewed because it allows absolutely anyone to build the app of their dreams from scratch. If you’re looking for an easier way to build an app, check out AppMySite Mobile App Builder while it’s on sale. You can get a five-year Pro Plan for just $49.99 now.

Prices and availability are subject to change.