Asus introduces the ROG Swift 360HZ G-Sync gaming monitor at CES 2020 This 24.5-inch gaming monitor has a native 360Hz refresh rate to reduce eye strain.

TechRepublic's Teena Maddox talked to Juan Jose Guerrero of ASUS at CES 2020 about how ASUS is creating new gaming monitors to help ease users' vision and prevent nausea. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Juan Jose Guerrero: What we're taking a look at here at CES 2020 is the fastest monitor in the world, and essentially what we mean by the fastest is there's something that's called refresh rate: It's essentially what's displayed on the screen consistently. The vast majority of us, when you're looking at this video right now, whether it's on your phone, whether it's on a laptop, if it's on a desktop monitor, it probably is going to be 60 Hz. This is what's really been used in the industry for a really long time and it works, but what we find ultimately will be when we use this type of screen at this speed is that you get motion blur, you see ghosting. Essentially, you can't offer a really smooth picture that's really clear.

What we've really focused on within our professional gaming displays that are designed for what's called e-sports or competitive players that play PC games, is really offering the fastest, smoothest experience by increasing this number.

On this demo right here we're actually showing you how we can scale this monitor to offer a clear and smoother experience. We were the first in the market to offer 144 Hz, 144 Hz is actually what a large amount of the volume is, as with a lot of other games we're buying right now. It's cost accessible, reasonable in terms of market availability, but you can even see that if we move over now to the fastest, which is the ROG Swift 360 there's a clear difference in terms of the clarity that you can see. Now, it might be difficult for you to be able to pick it up there because this is probably only being recorded at either 30 or possibly 60 Hz, but definitely here in practice, if you take a look at it for a little bit every time, you can definitely see that one is clearer than the other.

The reason why is whether you're a competitive gamer or not a competitive gamer, you're able to notice that. So, that's what's important to show is just the best example of the performance that we can offer in our ROG Swift monitors. Something you can actually try is if you even move windows about, this is not even just about the experience in the game, but even when you're actually in windows moving the windows around like browsers opening up funnels, moving photos, everything actually feels smoother and more responsive. It actually just makes the experience much nicer. What we actually also find are interesting studies that some people actually have more sensitivity to certain types of flicker. The smoother that experience is, it can minimize strain to your eye so if you're actually spending a lot of time looking at a display and a screen you can actually get less eye fatigue.

Unquestionably [it can help with motion sickness], it helps because part of the reason you get nausea is because if you understand the way your eyes are working, they're always searching for certain pieces of information to be filled in, and your brain's almost starved a little bit. It's like what is kind of going on? I'm trying to figure out what I'm seeing and that can cause discomfort and that can create certain senses of nausea.

When you actually smooth things out, you're filling in information for your brain to feel more comfortable with, and there's that acclimation period and you can actually feel less nauseous. This is actually why in virtual reality (VR), a lot of the first-generation headsets that had a very low speed, unquestioningly when people tried them out, they got very nauseous and very sick because the focus was so slow and so close to their eyes, they didn't even feel comfortable. And now all the VR headsets require a minimum of a much higher refresh rate speed so that people get less nauseous, they feel more comfortable.

