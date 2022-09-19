Ataccama ONE and Precisely Trillium are two data quality tools that promise to streamline the data cleaning process. Decide which one is right for you.

Ataccama ONE and Precisely Trillium Quality are both impressive data quality tools to complement your data strategy. But which one is suitable for you? Learn more in our head-to-head review of the two platforms.

What is Ataccama ONE?

Ataccama ONE is a collaborative platform designed to thrive in a variety of business environments. It delivers self-driving governance and management through the unification of data quality, data governance and master data management.

Ataccama ONE delivers a single unified platform for data quality, data governance and master data management, along with a data catalog. Free tools in Ataccama include a one-click data profiler, with data preparation and a freemium data catalog to come later in 2022. Users can also create free accounts. In addition, Ataccama’s professional services team ensures that clients successfully implement their Ataccama initiatives. The company covers the whole solution lifecycle to make sure clients reap value from these implementations.

However, there is a considerable learning curve for new users when integrating Ataccama ONE with other cloud data management platforms. Users have also previously reported a handful of performance issues.

What is Precisely Trillium Quality?

Precisely Trillium Quality is a multifaceted solution for transforming tangled data into trusted business information. It provides flexible deployment options and both batch and real-time data quality functionality that support evolving data needs, sources and enterprise infrastructures.

Trillium Quality expedites the success of its clients’ advanced analytics and machine learning initiatives. It ensures that these initiatives get off to a fast and flourishing start. With Trillium Quality, users enjoy an accurate, real-time view of their products and customers, which helps them to deliver a true 360-degree view. Clients can also carry out data quality processes faster and at-scale to meet critical service level agreements.

Trillium Quality enables its clients to leverage high-performance computes for distributed frameworks like Spark, but its user interface could be more intuitive to improve the user experience.

Ataccama vs. Precisely: Comparison chart

Ataccama ONE Precisely Trillium Quality Data masking Yes No AI and ML Yes Yes Record deduplication Yes Yes Relationship mapping Yes Yes Address validation Yes Yes

Ataccama vs. Precisely: Feature comparison

Data quality management

Ataccama ONE offers self-driving data quality management, which involves smart and fast data quality management. Ataccama leverages AI to deliver instant results to its users and roll out data quality projects faster. AI and metadata power the platform’s smart automation. The platform also applies data quality rules automatically to ensure that users spend the least amount of time possible extending the solution with new data sources.

The solution is as suitable for small teams at the very start of their data quality journeys as it is for enterprise-wide data quality programs. Ataccama data quality features include deduplication, data masking, data standardization and cleansing, data quality monitoring and reporting, and external data enrichment.

Trillium Quality supports pre-built or custom-built enterprise data cleansing, validation, linking and enrichment processes for global data. This makes it possible for users to access, prepare, cleanse and standardize heterogeneous data sets. Trillium Quality users can also add missing reference data such as latitude or longitude coordinates and postal information.

With Trillium Quality, deduplicating records and uncovering relationships between businesses, accounts and households is easy. Users can also link multiple data points across several data files to assemble a 360-degree entity view.

Data discovery

Ataccama acknowledges that high-quality data is key to the success of any enterprise and that data discovery and data profiling are important first steps for data projects. Ataccama helps users make smarter and better-informed decisions and prevent costly errors by providing them with comprehensive knowledge about the state of their data quality.

Organizations enjoy an understanding of their data and discover paths to improvement through data discovery and profiling. They can uncover problems in their data such as duplicates and incorrect and missing values. Ataccama offers metadata discovery and definition as well as text analytics and unstructured data discovery.

Trillium Quality enables its users to not only access data across their organizations but also assess how complete and accurate the data is. Users can assess the accuracy and completeness of data to understand and gather insight into data sources and their viability for essential use cases.

The first step to assess data sources in Trillium Quality is to reveal defects and data relationships across data sets in one or many sources. Trillium Quality then empowers users to analyze metrics that compare data against standards. These standards are expressed as user-defined logic, metadata or industry requirements. Finally, the solution leverages vast data connectivity options to assess enterprise data such as APIs and relational databases.

Data integration

Ataccama delivers big data processing and data integration to enable users to discover and manage assets in their data lakes. With Ataccama, users can swiftly understand and explore their data lakes while processing and integrating massive volumes of data. They can also carry out comprehensive data quality analysis before other required transformations.

The solution ensures that data is ready for further analytics at the correct location and time with the correct format. It offers general data processing, ETL and integration, IoT and streaming data integration, data catalogs and business glossaries for data lakes, transformations, aggregations and data enrichment.

Trillium Quality delivers integration with various data governance solutions. It leverages out-of-the-box synchronized, bidirectional integration with Collibra’s data governance solution and with Data360 Govern to guarantee that users understand their data quality issues and ensure they have broad access to data quality solutions.

Trillium Quality empowers the right people in an enterprise with data quality monitoring and management tools to create and alter business rules and examine data quality results from a web-based interface. Users can speedily identify and remediate data points that do not satisfy the standards of the business.

Pricing

Both Ataccama and Trillium Quality have not publicly listed their pricing information. Prospective users have to contact their respective sales teams for custom pricing information.

Choosing between Ataccama and Precisely

For teams working on a budget that cannot easily flex for data governance add-ons, Ataccama might be the right solution for you. They specifically offer free data profiling tools to help your enterprise innovate and grow.

Other teams require more customer support from data professionals and platform experts. If that’s the case for your business, Precisely Trillium Quality may be a better solution for your needs. Trillium Quality is recognized and praised by customers for its top-tier customer support that eases the learning curve involved in data quality.

However, as much as Ataccama ONE and Precisely Trillium Quality offer effective data governance and quality tools, it is important to remember that the success of these tools is determined by the internal processes and personnel of an organization that supports them.

