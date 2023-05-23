Many businesses today rely on cloud infrastructure to power networks, internal systems, or even their entire consumer-facing platforms. However a company uses the cloud, it is critical to have cloud experts on staff to help mitigate problems. With the AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle, you can learn the Amazon Web Services skills you need to support your business’s cloud endeavors.

AWS has the largest market share of any cloud provider, making it an absolutely essential tool for any aspiring cloud engineer to know. In this seven-course bundle, you’ll get a beginner-friendly introduction to AWS while working towards DevOps expertise that will keep your cloud operations functioning seamlessly. You’ll learn from cloud experts like Manuj Aggarwal and Joydip Ghosh as you slowly level up your skills.

Beginning with the fundamentals, you’ll get a complete introduction to AWS and the AWS Management Console. As you familiarize yourself with Amazon’s databases, such as Amazon RDS and DynamoDB, you’ll gain an understanding of how to use Amazon’s various tools for continuous development and DevOps management.

When you delve specifically into DevOps, you’ll learn how to build a basic web app on the cloud using tools like Ansible and Jenkins, and understand how to deploy apps on AWS instances automatically to achieve continuous integration. You’ll explore DevOps with a command line interface, utilize AWS CloudWatch, manage storage with AWS S3 and AWS CloudFront and more. You’ll also get certification training courses to earn the AWS Certified Solution Architect and AWS Certified Developer Associate certifications.

Take your cloud knowledge to the next level and help your company thrive. For a limited time only, you can get the AWS Certified Architect Developer Bundle for just $34.99 – a 58% saving on the regular price of $84.

Prices and availability are subject to change.