One of the most basic tenets of personal computing is to always click Save. Better yet, these days, it’s even easier to back up your files to the cloud. But if the cloud is just for files, how do you ensure your system settings and apps are protected from the catastrophe of a crash?

With a tool like AOMEI Backupper, you have a simple yet complete backup software for Windows PCs and laptops. This intuitive tool supports system, disk, file and partition backups, so it’s almost like you’re getting cloud backup without the subscription fee. Everywhere you store data, AOMEI provides the protection you need to ensure it doesn’t disappear on you by mistake.

In addition to backup, AOMEI gives you fast and reliable disaster recovery, supporting universal restore and selective file restoration so you can get back as much or as little of a previous drive that you want. AOMEI also allows you to clone your drive with a step-by-step transfer OS feature or upgrade hard drive feature, letting you clone your drive without reinstalling Windows or applications. It also has a range of utilities like a backup scheme, command line and the ability to merge backup images. You can schedule backups, perform dynamic volumes backup, do GPT disk backups and get support for six different languages.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, AOMEI also provides a real-time file sync to monitor files for changes, automatically synchronizing new or changed files to the target path as soon as the change has occurred so everything is always up to date.

Give your entire system the protection it needs. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition for 41% off $49 at just $28.99.

