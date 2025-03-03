A bank failure occurs when a financial institution becomes insolvent and is closed by regulators because it can no longer meet its obligations. Bank failures can be alarming, especially for small business owners who rely on financial institutions for daily operations. Having worked in the banking industry for many years, I’ve seen firsthand how sudden closures can disrupt businesses, leaving owners scrambling for solutions.

Understanding why bank failures happen and how to protect your business can help you navigate financial uncertainty confidently. This guide explains the causes of bank failures, their impact on businesses, and key strategies for safeguarding your company’s financial future.

Understanding bank failure and its impact on businesses

While bank failures are relatively uncommon, they can create significant financial risks for businesses. The 2023 collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank demonstrated the severe impact of such failures on small businesses, supply chains, and vendor payments.

Key indicators of bank instability

Declining stock prices or credit ratings

Regulatory warnings or investigations

Increased withdrawal restrictions or liquidity concerns

Negative earnings reports and financial instability

These factors, coupled with a bank run — where depositors rush to withdraw funds due to fears of insolvency — can accelerate a bank’s failure. This was a significant contributor to the downfall of SVB, which struggled with liquidity issues and an inability to meet withdrawal demands.

Causes of bank failure

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has identified these key factors as those that contribute to bank failures:

Economic instability: Recessions and financial crises reduce consumer and business deposits

Recessions and financial crises reduce consumer and business deposits Poor risk management: High-risk investments, excessive loan defaults, and lack of capital reserves

High-risk investments, excessive loan defaults, and lack of capital reserves Liquidity issues: The inability to meet withdrawal demands due to poor asset management

The inability to meet withdrawal demands due to poor asset management Fraud and mismanagement: Unauthorized transactions, insider abuse, or unsustainable financial practices

Role of the OCC and FDIC insurance

When a bank fails, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) steps in to initiate the closure of the bank. It hands over the responsibility to the FDIC prior to the closure to ensure depositors have access to their funds.

The FDIC has an action plan to cover the balance of each insured account when a bank is seized due to a failure or closure. A temporary bank is set up to handle the funds of the closed bank until other arrangements can be made. This is a quick process and is usually resolved in a matter of days. Once the arrangements have been made, depositors have access to their funds again.

Deposit accounts are insured up to $250,000 per ownership category at insured banks. However, investments such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds are not covered.

Account type FDIC insurance coverage Business checking accounts Covered up to $250,000 Business savings & money market accounts Covered up to $250,000 Certificates of Deposit (CDs) Covered up to $250,000 Stocks, bonds, and mutual funds Not covered Safe deposit box contents Not covered

For businesses holding deposits exceeding $250,000, additional strategies are necessary to ensure full coverage and financial security.

Knowing what a bank failure is and preparing in advance can help protect your financial stability. This guide explains the common causes of bank failures, the role of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) during a failure, and practical strategies to safeguard business assets.

Major historical bank failures and their business impact

Bank failures have historically led to significant disruptions. Since 1934, over 3,200 banks have failed, with nearly $1.9 trillion deposits affected.

Event Number of bank failures Amount of deposits affected Post-Great Depression, World War I, and World War II (1934-1945) 398 $510 million Savings & Loan/Real Estate/Oil Busts (1981-1993) 2,328 $538 billion Great Recession/Mortgage Crisis (2007-2017) 527 $495 billion 2023 Bank Failures (SVB, Signature, First Republic) 3 $548.5 billion 2023-2024 Bank Failures (Including Heartland Tri-State Bank & Citizens Bank) 5+ $368.079 billion

US bank failures during 2023-2024

Bank Name Location Date of failure Total assets (in millions) Total deposits (in millions) Silicon Valley Bank Santa Clara, CA March 10, 2023 $209,000 $175,400 Signature Bank New York, NY March 12, 2023 $110,360 $88,590 First Republic Bank San Francisco, CA May 1, 2023 $229,100 $103,900 Heartland Tri-State Bank Elkhart, KS July 28, 2023 $139 $130 Citizens Bank Sac City, IA November 3, 2023 $66 $59

Personal Insight on bank failures

In my experience, the most devastating bank failures were those that caught customers off guard. I’ve spoken with many who assumed their bank was financially stable — until it wasn’t.

A sudden bank closure can halt payroll, disrupt vendor payments, and create unnecessary panic. That’s why I always recommend closely monitoring financial institutions and recognizing the warning signs before it’s too late. Simple steps like diversifying banking relationships and understanding FDIC insurance coverage can make all the difference in protecting your business from financial turmoil.

How to protect your business from bank failure

To minimize risks, businesses should:

1. Diversify banking relationships: Avoid concentrating all deposits in one bank to ensure funds remain accessible if a failure occurs.

2. Maintain liquidity and emergency reserves: Keep at least 30 days’ worth of operational expenses in a liquid, accessible account.

3. Leverage fintech solutions and insured cash sweep accounts: The chart below shows two great options to increase FDIC coverage above $250,000.



Fintech option



Account name



FDIC insurance



Notable features





Mercury Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust, Members FDIC.





Mercury Vault Open a Mercury account, Mercury Plus account or a Mercury Pro account and add Mercury Vault at no charge to access up to $5 million in FDIC coverage.





Up to $5 million





Cash sweeps & partner banks





Bluevine Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.





Premier





Up to $3 million





High-yield checking & lending services



4. Monitor bank health using financial tools: Regularly assess financial reports, credit ratings, and regulatory actions on your bank to detect early warning signs.

What to do if your bank fails

If your business bank fails, take these immediate steps to minimize disruptions:

Check the FDIC website: Determine if your deposits have been transferred to another bank or if you need to file a claim.

Determine if your deposits have been transferred to another bank or if you need to file a claim. Open a new business account: Choose a financially stable institution and set up a new account as soon as possible.

Choose a financially stable institution and set up a new account as soon as possible. Redirect transactions: Update auto-payments, payroll, vendor payments, and incoming deposits to your new account.

Update auto-payments, payroll, vendor payments, and incoming deposits to your new account. Communicate with stakeholders: Inform employees, vendors, and investors about the situation and your plan to ensure continuity.

Inform employees, vendors, and investors about the situation and your plan to ensure continuity. Monitor outstanding loans and credit: Continue making payments on business loans or credit lines, as they may still require repayment despite the bank’s closure.

Taking swift action will help protect your business operations and maintain financial stability during the transition.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What happens to your money if the bank fails?

The FDIC steps in to transfer insured deposits to another bank or reimburse customers up to the insured limit.

What is the main reason for bank failures?

Economic downturns, liquidity shortages, and mismanagement are the leading causes.

When was the last U.S. bank failure?

The most recent was Citizens Bank in November 2023.

Bottom line: Ensuring financial stability

Understanding the bank failure definition and recognizing early warning signs can help protect your business. By diversifying banking relationships, maintaining liquidity, and leveraging fintech solutions, small businesses can minimize risks and navigate financial uncertainties effectively.

By implementing these strategies, businesses can ensure they remain financially resilient and prepared for potential banking disruptions.