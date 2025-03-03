A bank failure occurs when a financial institution becomes insolvent and is closed by regulators because it can no longer meet its obligations. Bank failures can be alarming, especially for small business owners who rely on financial institutions for daily operations. Having worked in the banking industry for many years, I’ve seen firsthand how sudden closures can disrupt businesses, leaving owners scrambling for solutions.
Understanding why bank failures happen and how to protect your business can help you navigate financial uncertainty confidently. This guide explains the causes of bank failures, their impact on businesses, and key strategies for safeguarding your company’s financial future.
Understanding bank failure and its impact on businesses
While bank failures are relatively uncommon, they can create significant financial risks for businesses. The 2023 collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank demonstrated the severe impact of such failures on small businesses, supply chains, and vendor payments.
Key indicators of bank instability
- Declining stock prices or credit ratings
- Regulatory warnings or investigations
- Increased withdrawal restrictions or liquidity concerns
- Negative earnings reports and financial instability
These factors, coupled with a bank run — where depositors rush to withdraw funds due to fears of insolvency — can accelerate a bank’s failure. This was a significant contributor to the downfall of SVB, which struggled with liquidity issues and an inability to meet withdrawal demands.
Causes of bank failure
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has identified these key factors as those that contribute to bank failures:
- Economic instability: Recessions and financial crises reduce consumer and business deposits
- Poor risk management: High-risk investments, excessive loan defaults, and lack of capital reserves
- Liquidity issues: The inability to meet withdrawal demands due to poor asset management
- Fraud and mismanagement: Unauthorized transactions, insider abuse, or unsustainable financial practices
Role of the OCC and FDIC insurance
When a bank fails, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) steps in to initiate the closure of the bank. It hands over the responsibility to the FDIC prior to the closure to ensure depositors have access to their funds.
The FDIC has an action plan to cover the balance of each insured account when a bank is seized due to a failure or closure. A temporary bank is set up to handle the funds of the closed bank until other arrangements can be made. This is a quick process and is usually resolved in a matter of days. Once the arrangements have been made, depositors have access to their funds again.
Deposit accounts are insured up to $250,000 per ownership category at insured banks. However, investments such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds are not covered.
|Business checking accounts
|Covered up to $250,000
|Business savings & money market accounts
|Covered up to $250,000
|Certificates of Deposit (CDs)
|Covered up to $250,000
|Stocks, bonds, and mutual funds
|Not covered
|Safe deposit box contents
|Not covered
For businesses holding deposits exceeding $250,000, additional strategies are necessary to ensure full coverage and financial security.
Major historical bank failures and their business impact
Bank failures have historically led to significant disruptions. Since 1934, over 3,200 banks have failed, with nearly $1.9 trillion deposits affected.
|Post-Great Depression, World War I, and World War II (1934-1945)
|Savings & Loan/Real Estate/Oil Busts (1981-1993)
|Great Recession/Mortgage Crisis (2007-2017)
|2023 Bank Failures (SVB, Signature, First Republic)
|2023-2024 Bank Failures (Including Heartland Tri-State Bank & Citizens Bank)
US bank failures during 2023-2024
|Silicon Valley Bank
|Signature Bank
|First Republic Bank
|Heartland Tri-State Bank
|Citizens Bank
Personal Insight on bank failures
In my experience, the most devastating bank failures were those that caught customers off guard. I’ve spoken with many who assumed their bank was financially stable — until it wasn’t.
A sudden bank closure can halt payroll, disrupt vendor payments, and create unnecessary panic. That’s why I always recommend closely monitoring financial institutions and recognizing the warning signs before it’s too late. Simple steps like diversifying banking relationships and understanding FDIC insurance coverage can make all the difference in protecting your business from financial turmoil.
How to protect your business from bank failure
To minimize risks, businesses should:
1. Diversify banking relationships: Avoid concentrating all deposits in one bank to ensure funds remain accessible if a failure occurs.
2. Maintain liquidity and emergency reserves: Keep at least 30 days’ worth of operational expenses in a liquid, accessible account.
3. Leverage fintech solutions and insured cash sweep accounts: The chart below shows two great options to increase FDIC coverage above $250,000.
4. Monitor bank health using financial tools: Regularly assess financial reports, credit ratings, and regulatory actions on your bank to detect early warning signs.
What to do if your bank fails
If your business bank fails, take these immediate steps to minimize disruptions:
- Check the FDIC website: Determine if your deposits have been transferred to another bank or if you need to file a claim.
- Open a new business account: Choose a financially stable institution and set up a new account as soon as possible.
- Redirect transactions: Update auto-payments, payroll, vendor payments, and incoming deposits to your new account.
- Communicate with stakeholders: Inform employees, vendors, and investors about the situation and your plan to ensure continuity.
- Monitor outstanding loans and credit: Continue making payments on business loans or credit lines, as they may still require repayment despite the bank’s closure.
Taking swift action will help protect your business operations and maintain financial stability during the transition.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
What happens to your money if the bank fails?
The FDIC steps in to transfer insured deposits to another bank or reimburse customers up to the insured limit.
What is the main reason for bank failures?
Economic downturns, liquidity shortages, and mismanagement are the leading causes.
When was the last U.S. bank failure?
The most recent was Citizens Bank in November 2023.
Bottom line: Ensuring financial stability
Understanding the bank failure definition and recognizing early warning signs can help protect your business. By diversifying banking relationships, maintaining liquidity, and leveraging fintech solutions, small businesses can minimize risks and navigate financial uncertainties effectively.
By implementing these strategies, businesses can ensure they remain financially resilient and prepared for potential banking disruptions.
