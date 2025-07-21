Right now, banks are rolling out hundreds of dollars in cash incentives, making it a great time to search for the best business checking account bonus and consider opening a new account or switching banks. As someone who has helped business owners find the best financial tools, I know that cash incentives and extra perks can make a big difference.

From big names like Chase and U.S. Bank to digital challengers like Novo and Bluevine, financial institutions are competing with business checking account offers designed to deliver the best bonus deals, ranging anywhere from $100 to $1,000. These offers often come with requirements like maintaining a minimum balance or completing certain transactions, but the rewards can be well worth it for growing businesses.

In this guide, I’ll share the best business checking account bonus offers for 2025. You’ll learn what each bank offers, how to qualify, and how to maximize your bonus this year.

Best overall for business owners seeking interest-earning options: Bluevine Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

Best for small businesses that have steady cash flow and can commit at least $2,000 for at least 60 days: Chase JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

Best for freelancers and entrepreneurs preferring fully online banking: Novo Novo Platform Inc. (“Novo”) is a fintech, not a bank. Banking services provided by Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A., Member FDIC.

Best for tech-focused businesses needing seamless integrations and modern automation tools: Mercury Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided through Choice Financial Group, Column N.A., and Evolve Bank & Trust; Members FDIC.

Best for startups and small businesses wanting to avoid high monthly fees: U.S. Bank U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC

Best for businesses operating in the Midwest region of the US: Huntington Bank Huntington National Bank, Member FDIC.

Best for businesses looking for a blend of traditional and digital banking options: Truist Truist Bank, Member FDIC.

Best for businesses needing unlimited transactions: Axos Bank Bank products and services are offered by Axos Bank®. All deposit accounts through Axos Bank brands are FDIC insured through Axos Bank.

Quick comparison of the best business bank checking account bonus

Bluevine: Best overall for business owners seeking interest-earning options

My rating: 4.44 out of 5

Bluevine has made a name for itself by offering one of the rare business checking accounts that pays interest, often at rates far higher than traditional banks. I recommend it if your small business wants to keep costs low, earn rewards on its balances, and manage everything online. If you’re a digital-savvy business owner, Bluevine is an appealing alternative to big banks and even other fintechs.

Why I chose it

It stands out among all accounts in this roundup for offering up to 1.5% APY on business checking balances for the Standard account, 2.7% APY on balances up to $250,000 on the Plus account, and up to 3.7% APY on balances up to $3 million on the Premier account. Compared with many similar fintechs, these rates are virtually unheard of in the business banking world.

Bluevine’s perfect if you keep cash reserves in your accounts and want your money working for you. Plus, Bluevine Standard has no monthly fees, free transactions, and solid integrations with popular business tools. For many small businesses, it’s a great way to earn more, spend less, and take advantage of one of the best business checking account bonus opportunities currently available.

Promo details

Bonus amount: $300 cash

$300 cash Promo code: BV300

BV300 Promotion period: Between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Eligibility requirements: Must be a new Bluevine business checking customer (no account in the past 12 months). Fund your account within 30 days of opening. Maintain a minimum daily balance of $2,000 from days 31 to 120 after account opening. Meet one of these activity requirements every 30 days for 90 days (starting on day 31 after account opening): Receive at least $5,000 in deposits from eligible merchant services, or Make at least $5,000 in payments through eligible payroll providers, or Spend at least $2,000 on eligible transactions using the Bluevine Business Debit or Cashback Mastercard.

Bonus payout: Deposited by the 10th day of the month following when you meet all requirements.

Deposited by the 10th day of the month following when you meet all requirements. Account must remain open: At least 150 days after funding to avoid bonus reversal.

At least 150 days after funding to avoid bonus reversal. Tax note: The bonus is considered interest and will be reported on IRS Form 1099-INT.

Monthly fees

Standard: $0

$0 Plus: $30; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee • Maintain an average daily balance of at least $20,000 across your Bluevine Business Checking account and sub-accounts each billing period; and<br /> • Spend at least $2,000 each billing period with your Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard<sup>®</sup> and/or Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard<sup>®</sup>.

$30; waivable Premier: $95; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee• Maintain an average daily balance of at least $100,000 across your Bluevine Business Checking account and sub-accounts each billing period; and<br /> • Spend at least $5,000 each billing period with your Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard<sup>®</sup> and/or Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard<sup>®</sup>.

Features

Direct connections to QuickBooks and Xero

Digital payments can be sent via ACH or domestic wire

Low banking costs due to a limited fee structure

Straightforward pricing plan

Pros and cons

Pros Cons High interest options on all checking accounts

Easy online account opening and management

Sub-accounts available to make money management easier Cash deposits are $4.95 at Green Dot locations

Outgoing wires unavailable to international recipients

Limited customer service hours

Chase: Best for small businesses that have steady cash flow and can commit at least $2,000 for at least 60 days

My rating: 4.37 out of 5

Chase is offering new business customers up to $500 when you open a Chase Business Complete Banking® account. To qualify, you’ll need to deposit new money into the account, maintain your balance for 60 days, and complete five qualifying transactions. It’s a solid bonus if your business is looking for a full-service bank with both branch access and digital tools.

Why I chose it

I included Chase on this list because it offers one of the best business checking account bonus opportunities available, with the potential to earn up to $500. That puts it ahead of the $400 bonus from U.S. Bank’s Business Essentials account while still keeping the requirements relatively simple. Chase only asks for a $2,000 deposit and a few qualifying transactions, which makes it easier for many small businesses to qualify. Compared with other banks that require higher balances or more complex activity, Chase strikes a good balance between reward size and achievability.

Promo details

Open: Open a new Chase Business Complete Banking ® account. Accounts are subject to approval.

Open a new Chase Business Complete Banking account. Accounts are subject to approval. Fund: Deposit a total of $2,000 or more in new money into your new qualifying checking account within 30 days from offer enrollment. The new money cannot be existing deposits at Chase or its affiliates.

Your new money deposit amount will be determined in the following manner, at 30 days from offer enrollment:

Business checking offer amount New money deposit amount $300 $2,000 to $9,999 $500 $10,000 or more

Maintain: Keep the new money (at least $2,000 for the $300 offer or at least $10,000 for the $500 offer) in the new checking account for at least 60 days from the offer enrollment. If the new money deposit amount decreases below the threshold during the 60-day period, your offer amount may change or your checking account may no longer qualify for the offer.

Keep the new money (at least $2,000 for the $300 offer or at least $10,000 for the $500 offer) in the new checking account for at least 60 days from the offer enrollment. If the new money deposit amount decreases below the threshold during the 60-day period, your offer amount may change or your checking account may no longer qualify for the offer. Complete: Have five qualifying transactions within 90 days of offer enrollment. Qualifying transactions are as follows: debit card purchases, Chase QuickDepositSM, ACH (Credits), wires (Credits and Debits), Chase OnlineSM Bill Pay, and Chase QuickAccept ® . QuickAccept card payments are combined into one daily qualifying transaction. QuickAccept is not available to all businesses. The following are not considered qualifying transactions: ACH (Debits), Person to Person payments such as Zelle ® , and online transfers to Chase credit card(s).

Have five qualifying transactions within 90 days of offer enrollment.

After you have completed all the above checking requirements, you’ll receive the bonus in your new account within 15 days. To receive this offer, the enrolled account must not be closed or restricted at the time of payout. This offer is good for one-time use.

Employees of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and affiliates are ineligible. Chase reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time without notice. Offers are considered interest and may be reported on IRS Form 1099-INT (or Form 1042-S, if applicable).

Monthly fees

Chase Business Complete Banking ® : $15; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee Have a $2,000 minimum daily balance, deposits from Chase QuickAccept<strong><sup>®</sup></strong>, or Chase Ink Business Card purchases.

$15; waivable Chase Performance Business Checking ® : $30; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee Maintain a $35,000 combined average beginning day balance.

$30; waivable Chase Platinum Business Checking℠: $95; waivable Conditions to waive monthly feeMaintain a $100,000 combined average beginning day balance.

Features

Built-in invoicing for business customers

Integration with merchant services

Online bill pay available

Zelle ® available to business owners

available to business owners Tap to Pay available for funds collection

15,000+ ATMS

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Nationwide branch access

Fast bonus payout within 15 days of meeting requirements

Robust digital tools available on mobile app Higher deposit required to earn higher bonus

Bonus unavailable to existing Chase Business Complete Banking customers

Unideal for businesses with limited cash flow

Novo: Best for freelancers and entrepreneurs preferring fully online banking

My rating: 4.26 out of 5

Novo is a digital business banking platform designed for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who want modern tools without the cost of traditional banking. Right now, it is offering a $300 bonus when you open a business checking account, make two debit card transactions, and maintain a $5,000 balance for 90 days.

Why I chose it

Novo stands out among digital banks for offering a cash bonus that’s relatively easy to qualify for and modern tools tailored to freelancers and entrepreneurs. While fee-free banking is common across fintechs, like Bluevine and Mercury, Novo sets itself apart with built-in budgeting and invoicing tools, plus exclusive partner perks that add real value. If you manage everything online and want a streamlined banking experience with extras that support day-to-day operations, Novo is a smart pick.

Promo details

Open: Tap or click the offer link within the offer validity period and follow the instructions to open a checking account. Account approval is subject to eligibility criteria and other restrictions. Important: Simply viewing the offer page or accessing the offer application page without clicking through the official offer link (e.g., from the TechnologyAdvice website) will not qualify you for the bonus. Only customers whose account sign-up process begins through an authorized referral path will be eligible.

Tap or click the offer link within the offer validity period and follow the instructions to open a checking account. Account approval is subject to eligibility criteria and other restrictions. Deposit requirement: Deposit a total of $5,000 or more in new money into your new Novo account within 30 days of account opening. Deposits are subject to limits, verification, fraud monitoring, and other applicable restrictions.

Deposit a total of $5,000 or more in new money into your new Novo account within 30 days of account opening. Deposits are subject to limits, verification, fraud monitoring, and other applicable restrictions. Balance maintenance: Once your balance first reaches $5,000, maintain that minimum balance of $5,000 for 90 consecutive calendar days. The deposited funds must be new money, not previously held by your business at Novo or its affiliates.

Once your balance first reaches $5,000, maintain that minimum balance of $5,000 for 90 consecutive calendar days. The deposited funds must be new money, not previously held by your business at Novo or its affiliates. Debit card usage requirement: Complete at least two debit card transactions using your Novo Debit Card (physical or virtual) within 90 days of account opening. Transactions must be settled purchases and not pending, refunded, or reversed.

Complete at least two debit card transactions using your Novo Debit Card (physical or virtual) within 90 days of account opening. Transactions must be settled purchases and not pending, refunded, or reversed. Bonus payment: Upon meeting the above requirements, Novo will automatically deposit the $300 bonus into your new Novo account, typically within 15 days. To receive this offer, your account must be active and unrestricted at the time of payout. No further opt-in is required by you. Note: This bonus offer applies only to new accounts opened by new customers. Current and former customers, as well as any of their owners, representatives, or affiliates, are ineligible. One bonus per account is permitted.

Upon meeting the above requirements, Novo will automatically deposit the $300 bonus into your new Novo account, typically within 15 days. To receive this offer, your account must be active and unrestricted at the time of payout. No further opt-in is required by you.

Monthly fees

Business Checking: $0

Features

No minimum balance requirements

Free ACH transfers

Built-in invoicing tools

Exclusive partner discounts

Seamless software integrations

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No overdraft fees

24/7 fraud monitoring

AI-powered bookkeeping No physical branches

Unideal for cash-heavy businesses

Limited customer support options

Mercury: Best for tech-focused businesses needing seamless integrations and modern automation tools

My rating: 4.20 out of 5

Mercury is one of only two providers on this list offering APY on business checking balances. This makes it a standout option if your startup is looking to earn on idle cash while managing fast-paced business growth. It’s designed specifically for tech-forward businesses needing more than just a place to store money.

In addition to robust API support for custom integrations, Mercury connects smoothly with third-party tools like QuickBooks, Stripe, and Zapier, helping automate workflows and financial operations. If your startup relies on speed, flexibility, and clean digital experiences, it delivers modern banking without the friction of legacy systems or traditional fees.

Why I chose it

It offers a banking experience designed with modern startups in mind, as it’s technology-focused with robust APIs for custom integrations. It understands the needs of tech companies and online businesses offering high FDIC coverage through sweep networks. I recommend it if you’re looking for low costs, innovative tools, and a platform that scales with your business as it grows.

Promo details

Mercury is offering a $300 cash bonus for new business checking customers who deposit at least $10,000 within the first 90 days of opening an account. This promotion provides startups and digital businesses with an extra incentive to join Mercury while benefiting from its affordable banking and modern digital tools.

Monthly fees

Mercury: $0

$0 Mercury Plus: $35

$35 Mercury Pro: $350

Features

High FDIC coverage of up to $5 million

Virtual and physical debit cards available

Free domestic wires

No monthly maintenance fees for Mercury account

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Developer API access

Spending limit caps on employee debit cards

Advanced user permissions for additional online banking users No cash deposit support

Phone support customer service is not available

Lending products are limited

U.S. Bank: Best for startups and small businesses wanting to avoid high monthly fees

My rating: 4.17 out of 5

U.S. Bank offers the Business Essentials® checking account as an affordable option for small businesses wanting a traditional banking relationship without high fees. Right now, the bank is offering cash bonuses for new business checking customers who meet certain balance and transaction requirements, making it an appealing choice if you’re looking to earn extra cash while keeping banking simple.

Why I chose it

U.S. Bank made it to my list because its Business Essentials® account delivers dependable value for small businesses that prefer traditional banking. While digital-first banks like Bluevine or Novo stand out for tech integrations, U.S. Bank offers something they don’t. Business owners can visit a branch, speak with a banker, and access in-person support when needed. It’s a practical choice if you want straightforward banking, competitive bonuses, and the reassurance of local service.

Promo details

Promo code Q3AFL25 must be used when opening a U.S. Bank Business Essentials ® or Platinum Business Checking Package. Limit of one bonus per business. A $100 minimum deposit is required to open one of the referenced accounts.

or Platinum Business Checking Package. Limit of one bonus per business. A $100 minimum deposit is required to open one of the referenced accounts. Bonus options: Earn a $400 business checking bonus by opening a new U.S. Bank Business Essentials account between 7/1/2025 and 9/30/2025. You must make deposit(s) of at least $5,000 in new money New money is considered money that is new to U.S. Bank. Funds must come from outside U.S. Bank and cannot be transferred from another U.S. Bank product or a U.S. Bank Affiliate.

or Earn a $1,000 business checking bonus by opening a new U.S. Bank Platinum Business Checking Package account between 7/1/2025 and 9/30/2025. You must make deposit(s) of at least $25,000 in new money within 30 days of account opening and maintain a daily balance of at least $25,000 until the 60th day after account opening. You must also complete five qualifying transactions within 60 days of account opening.

Qualifying transactions include debit card purchases, ACH credits, Wire Transfer credits and debits, Zelle® credits and debits, U.S. Bank Mobile Check Deposit, or Bill Pay. Other transactions, such as other person-to-person payments, transfers to credit cards , or transfers between U.S. Bank accounts, are ineligible.

For accounts opened on non-business days, weekends, or federal holidays, the open date is considered the next business day. Account fees (e.g., monthly maintenance, paper statement fee, etc.) could reduce the qualifying daily balance; therefore, you must make deposit(s) to cover the fees to maintain the daily balance during the qualifying period to be awarded the bonus.

All regular account-opening procedures apply. These procedures can be obtained by contacting a U.S. Bank branch or calling 800-872-2657.

The bonus will be deposited into your new eligible U.S. Bank Business Checking account within 30 days following the last calendar day of the month you complete all of the offer requirements, as long as the account is open and has a positive available balance. The bonus will be reported as interest earned on IRS Form 1099-INT, and the recipient is responsible for any applicable taxes.

The offer may not be combined with any other business checking account bonus offers. Existing customers (businesses) with a business checking account or customers (businesses) who had an account in the last 12 months do not qualify. Current U.S. Bank employees are ineligible. U.S. Bank reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time without notice.

Monthly fees

U.S. Bank Business Essentials ® : $0

$0 U.S. Bank Platinum Business Checking Package: $30; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee• U.S. Bank Payment Solutions Merchant Account<br /> • $25,000 average collected checking balance<br /> • $75,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding business credit balances

Features

24/7 customer support

Online banking integrates with accounting and budgeting tools

Same-day access to funds when using merchant services

4,700 ATMs in network

Upgradeable business suite to add additional features

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited digital transactions

25 free teller and paper transactions per statement cycle

Free card reader with card payment processing services $100 opening deposit required

No interest-earning options on U.S. Bank Business Essentials ®

Outgoing wires can be pricey

Huntington Bank: Best for businesses operating in the Midwest region of the US

My rating: 4.13 out of 5

If you run a business in the Midwest, Huntington Bank might be one of the best-kept secrets around. It has built a solid reputation for helping local businesses thrive, offering a mix of personal service and practical banking tools. Right now, it is even sweetening the deal with generous cash bonuses for new business checking accounts. Whether you’re just starting out or growing fast, it’s worth a closer look if you want a bank that knows the region and cares about helping your business succeed.

Why I chose it

I like Huntington Bank because it feels genuinely committed to the local businesses it serves. There’s something reassuring about working with a bank that understands the Midwest and has real people you can talk to when you need help.

On top of that, its business checking bonuses are some of the most generous I’ve seen, which can be a big win if your small business is looking to boost its cash flow. It’s a great option if you want a mix of personal service, solid digital tools, and the confidence that your bank has deep roots in your community.

Promo details

Huntington Bank is offering new business customers up to $1,000 in cash bonuses when you open a business checking account by October 16, 2025. The bonuses vary depending on the account you choose.

Business Checking 100: No cash bonus, but includes up to 100 free monthly transactions, $2,500 in free cash deposits each month, and a free 120-day trial of Huntington’s Reverse Positive Pay fraud protection tool with no monthly maintenance fees.

No cash bonus, but includes up to 100 free monthly transactions, $2,500 in free cash deposits each month, and a free 120-day trial of Huntington’s Reverse Positive Pay fraud protection tool with no monthly maintenance fees. Unlimited Business Checking: $400 bonus when you deposit at least $5,000 in new money within 60 days of opening your account and keep it open for at least 90 days. This account offers unlimited transactions, $10,000 in free cash deposits each month, and a choice of one bonus business service.

$400 bonus when you deposit at least $5,000 in new money within 60 days of opening your account and keep it open for at least 90 days. This account offers unlimited transactions, $10,000 in free cash deposits each month, and a choice of one bonus business service. Unlimited Plus Business Checking: $1,000 bonus by depositing $20,000 in new money within 30 days of opening your account, maintaining a minimum daily balance of $20,000 for 60 days, and keeping the account open for at least 90 days. This premium account includes unlimited transactions, $25,000 in free monthly cash deposits, and two bonus business services.

Bonuses will be deposited into your new account within 14 days after meeting all requirements.

Monthly fees

Business Checking 100: $0

$0 Unlimited Business Checking: $20; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee $10,000 in total deposit relationship balances or with a qualifying personal checking account.

$20; waivable Unlimited Plus Business Checking: $40; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee$50,000 in total deposit relationship balances or with a qualifying personal checking account.

Features

Dedicated business bankers

Flexible account tiers

Reverse Positive Pay available for additional fraud protection

Discounts available for payroll integration

Cash flow tool helps define spending trends

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong regional presence

Dynamic fraud prevention tools

Extra time to cover overdrafts High cash deposit to earn the bonus

Higher-tiered accounts have a monthly maintenance fee

Low monthly transaction limit for Business Checking 100

Truist: Best for businesses looking for a blend of traditional and digital banking options

My rating: 4.11 out of 5

Truist is a regional bank offering a $400 bonus to new business clients who open a qualifying business checking account and meet a few activity requirements. What sets it apart isn’t just its banking tools. It’s the way the bank supports small companies through every stage of growth. From launching your business to expanding payroll and planning for the future, it offers structured guidance and scalable services designed to evolve with your company.

It also integrates branch-based service with digital convenience. You can speak with a local banker face-to-face when you need personalized guidance, then handle day-to-day tasks like mobile check deposits, bill pay, and Zelle® transfers right from the app. That mix of support and usability makes it a good fit if your business values personal service but doesn’t want to give up modern banking features.

Why I chose it

I chose to include Truist because it offers a bonus that’s achievable for many small and midsize businesses. Beyond the cash incentive, it stands out for combining traditional relationship banking with modern online tools. It’s a good fit if you want personal support from local bankers, access to a wide range of financial products, and the security of banking with a large, established institution.

Promo details

Truist has a business checking account offer that allows you to earn $400 by making qualifying deposits* of $2,000 or more within 30 days of account opening.

To take advantage of this promotion, open a new Truist Simple Business Checking or Dynamic Business Checking account online, by phone or at a branch between 4/1/25 and 9/30/25 using code SB25Q2BIZAFL and ensure you meet the offer promotion requirements. Must be a new Truist business checking client. Member FDIC.

Terms and Conditions for the Small Business Checking Affiliate Q3 2025 Offer: SB25Q2BIZAFL

Offer Information: Open a new Truist Simple Business Checking or Dynamic Business Checking account online, via phone, or in a branch from 4/1/2025 through 9/30/2025 and earn $400 by making Qualifying Deposits* of $2,000 or more into your new account within 30 days of account opening.

Enrollment in the promotion is required at the time of account opening using promo code SB25Q2BIZAFL to be eligible for a promotion reward. Refer to the Account Opening & Promotion Enrollment sections below for instructions.

*Qualifying Deposits for new business checking accounts exclude debit card credit transactions and NSF fee refunds. Deposits can be made on a one-time basis or cumulatively over the 30 days.

Offer Eligibility: You must be a new Truist business checking client. To be considered a new business checking client, the business cannot have an existing Truist business checking account or have closed a Truist business checking account within 180 days of the promotion start date (i.e., on or after 10/3/2024), with the same Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN), including but not limited to an Employer Identification Number (EIN). The business account holder must be 18 years or older at time of account opening. The account holder cannot be a non-resident alien. The business account holder must have a valid U.S. TIN. The business’s physical address must be located in one of the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IN, KY, MD, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV or DC.

Reward Processing: The reward will be deposited to the new business checking account within 4 weeks after the qualification requirements have been met and verified. In order to receive the reward, the new business checking account must be open, not restricted, and in good standing with a balance of at least $0.01 at the time of Truist verification and at the time of payout. An account is considered restricted if it has a temporary or permanent block that prevents credits from posting to the account. Truist verification will occur one time after the qualification requirements are initially met. Promotion is only applicable once per client and for one new qualifying business account. Truist may report the value of any offer reward received to the IRS as required by law. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the recipient.

Reward Forfeiture: Reward forfeiture will occur if: (1) the new business checking account is changed to an account type not included in this offer prior to payout, (2) the new business checking account has a $0.00 or negative available balance or is restricted at the time Truist verifies the qualification requirements have been met or, (3) the new business checking account is closed or restricted at the time of payout.

Other Terms: Minimum opening deposit is $100. A monthly maintenance fee is applicable for Truist Dynamic Business accounts whose combined average relationship ledger balance is less than $5,000; the monthly maintenance fee is waived for accounts with a combined average relationship ledger balance of $5,000 or more. See Truist’s Business Deposit Accounts Fee Schedule for additional information.

The offer is non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers. This offer is subject to change and may be discontinued at any time. Truist reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any account if Truist suspects accounts are being opened for the purpose of exploiting this promotional offer. All promotional payouts will be processed no later than 3/31/2026, at which point this promotion and any related disbursements will be considered final, and no further disbursements will be made.

Online Account Opening & Promotion Enrollment Instructions: During the online application process, ensure the promo code SB25Q2BIZAFL is entered into the Promo Code field and accept the offer when presented. Accounts opened online without the Promo Code will not be eligible to participate in the offer.

Branch Account Opening & Promotion Enrollment Instructions: Visit your local Truist branch or call a Small Business representative and ask to open an eligible account and enroll you in the Truist Small Business Checking Affiliate Q2 & Q3 2025 Offer using promo code SB25Q2BIZAFL. Once enrolled in the promotion, clients may receive promotional updates via the email address provided or by calling 800-709-8700.

Monthly fees

Truist Simple Business Checking: $0

$0 Truist Dynamic Business Checking: $20; waivable Conditions to waive monthly fee $5,000 average relationship balance

$20; waivable Truist Community Checking: $0

Features

ATM card can be personalized with company information

Up to $2,000 in cash deposits allowed at no charge

$25 discount on your first order of checks

Integration with Zelle®

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Personalized in-branch service

Robust mobile banking tools

Checking can be paired with a money market for a higher APY Limited free transactions

Overdraft fees apply for returned items

Branches only in 17 states Branches in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Axos Bank: Best for businesses needing unlimited transactions

My rating: 4.08 out of 5

Axos Bank offers business checking accounts designed for small businesses that prefer online banking and low fees. As one of the original digital-only banks, it combines nationwide access with competitive features and occasional cash bonuses for new customers.

I recommend it as a strong option if you’re an entrepreneur wanting to manage finances entirely online without paying high monthly fees. If you’re considering other digital options, my roundup of the best online business bank accounts breaks down several strong choices.

Why I chose it

It’s one of my top picks because it offers a unique combination of unlimited transactions, nationwide ATM fee reimbursements, and interest-earning options without requiring a physical branch visit. It’s especially attractive if you want low costs and modern banking tools. The occasional welcome bonus is an added perk that makes Axos worth considering if you’re looking for the best business checking account bonus while maintaining a fully digital banking experience.

Promo details

Axos Bank is offering up to $400 in cash bonuses for new business checking customers.

Newly formed businesses can earn up to $200 by opening an account with promo code START200 and maintaining an average daily balance of $3,000 for four months.

There’s also a $300 bonus tier available for maintaining a $25,000 balance for four months and completing 10 debit transactions.

For businesses with higher balances, Axos offers up to $400 when you use promo code NEW400, maintain an average daily balance of $50,000 for four months, and complete at least 10 debit card point-of-sale transactions of $3 or more per month.

Monthly fees

Basic Business Checking: $0

$0 Business Interest Checking: $10; waivable Conditions to waive monthly feeMaintain an average monthly balance of $5,000.

Features

Free domestic incoming wires

Unlimited transactions

No initial deposit required to open an account

Integrates with QuickBooks

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited domestic ATM reimbursement

Online banking includes digital tools for money management

Interest-earning options available No physical branches

Cash deposits are submitted through third party vendors

Requirements to waive the monthly fee

My methodology for selecting top business bank bonuses

To create this buyer’s guide, I researched business checking accounts from major national banks, regional institutions, and leading digital banks and fintechs. I focused on cash bonuses available to new business customers in 2025. My goal was to highlight options that offer both attractive cash bonuses and practical banking solutions for businesses of all sizes.

I then reviewed each bank’s official offer terms, account requirements, fees, digital features, and overall business checking account offers. This helped me identify the best business checking account bonus deals available.

I also considered factors like minimum deposit requirements, transaction limits, ease of qualifying for bonuses, and the overall value of the account for small businesses. Finally, I compared customer reviews, account disclosures, and official bank resources to ensure accuracy.

Choosing the best business bank: Key factors to consider

When choosing the best banking provider for your business, I always recommend looking beyond just flashy promotions and focusing on business checking account offers that truly deliver the best business checking account bonus and fit how you manage your finances day to day. Think about whether you prefer a traditional bank with branch access or a digital-first option for convenience and lower costs.

Ensure the provider’s requirements to earn a bonus, like maintaining certain balances or completing transactions, align with your cash flow and business habits. Ultimately, the right provider should not only offer you a great bonus but also help your business run smoothly and cost-effectively.

Looking for options beyond business bank bonuses? See our roundup of the best small business checking accounts

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do I have to pay taxes on bank bonuses?

Yes. In most cases, bank bonuses are considered interest income by the IRS. Banks typically report the bonus on a 1099-INT form if the amount is $10 or more. It’s important to set aside funds to cover any tax liability so that the bonus doesn’t come as a surprise at tax time.

Can I apply for more than one bonus?

No. Most banks restrict you from opening multiple new accounts just to claim bonuses repeatedly. Many banks have rules, like limiting you to one bonus per business or per person within a certain timeframe, often one or two years. Always read the fine print to ensure you’re eligible before applying for multiple offers.

What are the easiest bonuses to qualify for?

The easiest business checking bonuses usually have low minimum deposit requirements and fewer transaction obligations. Digital banks, like Novo and Bluevine, often have simpler qualifications, while traditional banks, such as Chase and U.S. Bank, may require maintaining higher balances or completing specific transaction types.

When choosing the best business checking account bonus, look for offers with requirements that match how your business already operates so that you don’t have to change your cash flow just to earn the reward.