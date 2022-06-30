As cybercriminals get savvier and more technical, the demand for data and IT security grows larger. From crypto scams to data breaches and beyond, individuals and companies alike are always looking for ways to protect their precious digital assets.

Whether you’re interested in protecting your own digital life or you might want to pursue a new career in cybersecurity, check out the Dynamic 2022 Data & IT Security Training Bundle.

This six-course bundle contains nearly 15 hours of data and IT security training to help you build a foundation to establish yourself as a security analyst. You’ll get an introduction to cybersecurity, understand the fundamentals and learn how to differentiate between types of malware. Additionally, the training covers how to protect mobile phones, apply social network techniques, develop effective prevention methods and more.

As you progress, you’ll set up a secure base for your IT environment and learn how to detect potential cyber interference or hacking attempts. You’ll also learn how to conduct regular security audits and develop the proper habits and mindset to keep your cybersecurity at the forefront of your mind.

In addition to general knowledge, you’ll explore network security, firewalls and honeypots, learn about intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS) and get familiar with the seven layers of the ISO/OSI Model. There are also complete courses on security with PHP and incident handling and response so you can act quickly to mitigate threats when they do occur.

Learn the cybersecurity skills you need to protect yourself and set yourself up for success in IT. Right now, the Dynamic 2022 Data & IT Security Training Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.