Slowly but surely, the business world is trending toward Linux. TechRepublic contributing writer Jack Wallen predicts that in 2022 a major company will adopt Linux as its desktop of choice, setting up a watershed moment for other companies to do the same as they realize how much more productive and cost-effective Linux can be. Are you ready for a world of Linux hegemony? Whether you’ve dabbled in Linux before or you’re brand new to the subject, The 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle can give you a professional-grade education to help your skills become more in-demand this year and beyond.

This eight-course training bundle is taught by best-selling instructor Imran Afzal (4.6/5 instructor rating). Afzal has more than 20 years of experience in systems administration and engineering and currently manages a large team of systems engineers, administrators and team leaders globally. Afzal has worked with Fortune 500 companies in finance, fashion and tech, assisting in data center migration, VMware deployment, Amazon cloud migration and more. He’s a Linux expert who has helped more than 300,000 students worldwide learn today’s most in-demand skills.

In these training courses, you’ll start out with the very basics, learning Linux system administration. You’ll get familiar with the Linux command line and understand the foundations of how Linux works. From there, you’ll accelerate your learning to understand how to use Linux for network administration, PAM administration and security. In addition to practical skills, Afzal will also teach you soft skills to help you find a job in IT. You’ll learn how to ace interviews by practicing answers for the most common questions and learning how to interview like a pro.

Warm yourself up for a lucrative career in IT. Right now, you can get The 2022 Complete Linux Programming Certification Bundle for just $29.99 (normally $1,600).

