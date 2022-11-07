The business of making apps has never been so lucrative: Apps generated $133 billion of total revenue in 2021, up 19% on the previous year. If you want a slice of the pie, The Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle can help you get started.

This collection of five video courses introduces you to the cutting edge of Android app development, using Kotlin code and Jetpack libraries. The training has a total value of $1,000, but you can grab the courses today for only $29 at the TechRepublic Academy.

Whether you want to launch a startup or start a six-figure career, learning how to build Android apps is a smart move. With 3 billion users as potential customers, and a long list of exciting job opportunities for developers, this operating system is a potential goldmine.

The Android Jetpack & App Development Certification Bundle provides the ideal introduction, even if you have zero experience with code. You get 41 hours of training in total, covering all the fundamentals and some tricks of the trade.

Along the way, you learn how to write apps with Java and Kotlin while utilizing the libraries of Jetpack. The techniques you pick up follow the latest best practices, meaning you are ready to dive into any project.

To extend your knowledge, the training also shows you how to build clones of popular apps like Twitter and Tinder. This means you gain experience, learn more about common features and start building your own developer portfolio. Plus, you get a certificate for completing each course.

Order now for just $29 to get these top courses and save over $900 on the full price for the training.

Prices and availability are subject to change.