IT teams in every industry struggle with all kinds of issues, from continuous deployment to asset management, but no issue is as significant as cybersecurity. Companies of all sizes are putting an emphasis on cybersecurity as cybercriminals get more sophisticated and adept at stealing information.

Whether you’re running a business worried about cybercrime or looking to earn some more money, becoming an ethical hacker can be a big boost. You can learn how to do it in The 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacking Super-Sized Certification Prep Bundle.

At the start, you’ll learn how to set up a hacking lab to launch attacks and exploits against computers. You’ll be able to hack into wireless networks, conduct penetration tests and bypass antivirus software — all with the aim of preventing these attacks in the future. You’ll also get study materials to help you pass a few popular certification exams, including Cisco CCNA 200-301, CompTIA Network+ (N10-008) and CompTIA Security+ (SYO-601).

Finally, there are also courses dedicated to teaching you how to earn money by debugging software and websites, and even one teaching you how to build a smart security camera on Raspberry Pi. By the end of the courses, you’ll have a comprehensive understanding of ethical hacking and cybersecurity.

