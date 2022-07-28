Your email has been sent

Become an SQL pro with these training courses and bundles

TechRepublic Academy is here to help you start your journey toward SQL mastery.

SQL is one of the most commonly used programming languages for designing and managing data held in a relational database management system. In a world ruled by data, it’s an extremely valuable skill to have in your tool belt. There are many MySQL database management tools and much to learn when it comes to SQL, so there’s no better time to get started than right now.

To help you on your journey, we’ve rounded up some of the top training resources available in TechRepublic Academy, all of which are on sale now.

The Complete MySQL Bootcamp This introductory course offers eight hours of training to help you fluently use SQL and MySQL. You’ll explore the basic syntax, discover how to join multiple tables, begin designing and developing schemes, and much more. Get The Complete MySQL Bootcamp for $8.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 95%. TechRepublic Academy

MySQL & SQL for Beginners This 18-hour course will teach you how to create, query and update databases using SQL. You’ll use triggers, views and stored procedures, understand database users, get familiar with security and much more. Get MySQL & SQL for Beginners for $12.99 (reg. $200), a savings of 93%. TechRepublic Academy

The Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course for Beginners Give yourself a comprehensive SQL education with this four-hour course that elucidates many different kinds of SQL. You’ll learn how to store data in the SQL Server, create your own database objects, write data into them and more. Get The Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course for Beginners for $14.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 92%. TechRepublic Academy

The Complete SQL Database in Python Bundle This five-course bundle is designed to introduce you to SQL and get you comfortable building databases and using them for basic data analytics and web development. You’ll learn how to use MySQL with Python and Microsoft SQL Server, get an introduction to using node.JS and more. Get The Complete SQL Database in Python Bundle for $19.99 (reg. $1,000), a savings of 98%. TechRepublic Academy

The 2022 SQL Freedom Course If you’re looking for a no-code way to learn SQL, you’ve found it. This one-hour course will help you create SQL queries without writing any code, helping you get familiar with this powerful language by simply dragging, dropping and watching software get to work. Get The 2022 SQL Freedom Course for $19.99 (reg. $200), a savings of 90%. TechRepublic Academy

The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle Want a more comprehensive SQL education? This bundle includes six courses covering SQL, SQL Lite, MySQL and more. You’ll get a solid foundation in data analytics and web development as you progress through the courses. Get The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $21 (reg. $1,200), a savings of 98%. TechRepublic Academy

The Essential Microsoft SQL Server Training Bundle This straightforward bundle includes two courses to help you master the fundamentals of SQL. In Microsoft SQL Server 2019 Administration, you’ll learn how to configure SQL and start working with databases. Then, in Microsoft SQL 2019 – Big Data, you’ll begin to analyze large volumes of data directly from SQL Server and Apache Spark, breaking ground on your Big Data education. Get The Essential Microsoft SQL Server Training Bundle for $29.99 (reg. $198), a savings of 84%. TechRepublic Academy

Prices and availability are subject to change.