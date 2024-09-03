All Windows devices need to be protected from malware like viruses, spyware, trojans, and bots using antivirus software. However, malware is only one of many cybersecurity risks businesses face. Criminals also breach company systems using techniques like phishing, malicious websites, and compromised cloud applications.

Business antivirus providers often include more comprehensive endpoint protection capabilities to help companies mitigate more advanced threats. This article compares the six best antivirus software options for Windows 10 and 11 based on core features, pricing, and safety.

Top Windows antivirus software comparison

Each antivirus option on this list provides malware protection for endpoints (e.g., laptops and desktops), but they’re all capable of much more, including intrusion prevention and protection from unauthorized peripheral devices like USB flash drives. For the purposes of this comparison, I used the list pricing for a year of service for 10 endpoint devices.

Starting price Ransomware protection Intrusion prevention Device control VPN Bitdefender GravityZone $199.49 per year for 10 devices Yes Yes No No ESET PROTECT $422 per year for 10 devices Yes Yes Yes No Malwarebytes ThreatDown $690 per year for 10 devices Yes No Yes No Avast $139.99 per year for 10 devices Yes Yes Yes Yes Trend Vision One from Trend Micro Must contact sales for a quote No Yes No No McAfee+ $69.99 per year for unlimited devices No No No Yes

Bitdefender GravityZone: Best overall Bitdefender is beloved for its free antivirus software, but its business offerings also deliver exceptional value. The GravityZone platform offers advanced endpoint protection from ransomware, malicious PowerShell commands, phishing sites, and real-time exploits in common applications like browsers, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Reader. SEE: How to Run a Cybersecurity Risk Assessment in 5 Steps (TechRepublic Premium) Upgraded plans also get features like web control and filtering, attack forensics and visualizations, and a sandbox to provide a safe environment to test suspicious files or scripts. Why I chose Bitdefender GravityZone Bitdefender offers a comprehensive suite of security features at prices that are affordable for most businesses. It has a positive reputation in the IT community for protecting the privacy of user data, even for its free products. Overall, it provides a great balance between cost, capabilities, and safety. Pricing GravityZone Small Business Security: Anti-phishing, ransomware protection, and web protection for $199.49 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Anti-phishing, ransomware protection, and web protection for $199.49 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). GravityZone Business Security: Adds protection for network-based attacks, web access control, external device protection, and analytics for $258.99 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Adds protection for network-based attacks, web access control, external device protection, and analytics for $258.99 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). GravityZone Business Security Premium: Adds machine learning detection, sandbox, script and memory-based attack defense, and Microsoft Exchange anti-spam and anti-malware for $570.49 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Visit Bitdefender GravityZone

Features

Ransomware prevention, mitigation, and decryption.

Fileless attack protection.

Anti-phishing and fraud protection.

Advanced detection of real-time exploits.

Network intrusion prevention.

Security posture risk management.

Web content control and filtering.

Attack forensics and visualizations.

Sandbox analyzer.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Comprehensive feature portfolio.



Affordable pricing.



Detects and blocks fileless malware.



Provides post-attack forensic capabilities.



High memory usage.



Does not allow a secondary antivirus.



ESET PROTECT: Best for multi-layered protection ESET PROTECT is a comprehensive antivirus solution for Windows 10 and Windows 11 endpoints, as well as Windows servers, mobile devices, Exchange and IBM email servers, and Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace cloud applications. SEE: 9 Best Antivirus Software for Businesses in 2024 (TechRepublic) While ESET’s price tag is on the high side for the category, I was impressed by the PROTECT platform’s multi-layered security controls, which include an encryption solution for system disks, partitions, and devices as well as novel threat detection and patch management for endpoints. For an additional fee, businesses can also get managed detection and response services from threat hunting experts or extended detection and response using state-of-the-art AI and ML technology. Why I chose ESET PROTECT ESET PROTECT provides multi-layered protection that could conceivably cover an organization’s entire IT environment, from endpoints to infrastructure and cloud applications. Its advanced capabilities and managed services make it a great choice for businesses with complex security needs and lean IT departments. Pricing Protect Entry: Network attack protection, device control, anti-phishing, and server security for $422 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Network attack protection, device control, anti-phishing, and server security for $422 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Protect Advanced: Adds mobile threat defense, full disk encryption, and advanced threat defense for $550 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Adds mobile threat defense, full disk encryption, and advanced threat defense for $550 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Protect Complete: Adds vulnerability and patch management, mail server security, and cloud app protection for $575.45 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Visit ESET PROTECT

Features

Network intrusion prevention.

Unauthorized device control.

Mobile threat defense.

Full disk encryption.

Ransomware and novel threat defense with automatic remediation.

Vulnerability and patch management to automatically fix vulnerabilities.

Exchange and IBM email server security.

Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace cloud protection.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Provides multi-layered defense of endpoints, server, and cloud apps.



Lightweight agents minimize performance impacts.



Includes automatic remediation and patching.



Can encrypt system disks, partitions, and devices.



MDR and XDR add-ons only available with Advanced tier.



Pricing can get expensive compared to other options.



Malwarebytes ThreatDown: Best managed detection and response Malwarebytes is well-known in the IT field for offering a free, on-demand scanning utility that’s designed to catch specialized malware that other tools miss. SEE: Windows 11 Cheat Sheet – Everything You Need to Know (TechRepublic) It also offers an endpoint protection platform for businesses called ThreatDown that provides advanced capabilities such as automatic incident response, ransomware rollback, and DNS filtering. The advanced ThreatDown bundle includes managed threat hunting from human security experts, while the Elite bundle provides a full managed detection and response solution. Why I chose Malwarebytes ThreatDown While the price tags of ThreatDown bundles are much higher than the other options on this list, Malwarebytes has a stellar reputation for detection accuracy and consumer privacy. Its robust managed services give businesses access to leading security expertise for less than the cost of hiring an in-house team. Pricing Core: Incident response, device control, application block, and vulnerability assessment for $690 per year for 10 devices.

Incident response, device control, application block, and vulnerability assessment for $690 per year for 10 devices. Advanced: Adds ransomware rollback, endpoint detection and response, patch management, and managed threat hunting for $790 per year for 10 devices.

Adds ransomware rollback, endpoint detection and response, patch management, and managed threat hunting for $790 per year for 10 devices. Elite: Adds managed detection and response including threat hunting for $990 per year for 10 devices.

Adds managed detection and response including threat hunting for $990 per year for 10 devices. Ultimate: Adds DNS filtering for $1,190 per year for 10 devices. Visit Malwarebytes ThreatDown

Features

Incident remediation and response.

Device control for peripherals.

Application block with blacklists.

Vulnerability assessment.

Ransomware rollback to undo file and configuration changes.

Endpoint detection and response.

Patch management.

Managed detection and response with threat hunting.

DNS web content filtering.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Highly accurate malware detection.



Includes ransomware mitigation utilities.



Offers robust managed services.



Excellent reputation for consumer privacy.



Highest prices on this list.



Lacks intrusion prevention.



Avast: Best for small businesses Avast provides endpoint protection capabilities designed with small businesses in mind. In addition to detecting ransomware, phishing attempts, malicious websites, and unauthorized USB devices, Avast also offers data loss prevention to stop sensitive data exfiltration and a VPN service for private browsing. SEE: 3 Simple Ways to Find Your Windows 10 Product Key (TechRepublic) While I was impressed by the features and protection provided by Avast products, the company was recently fined by the FTC for selling user data, which affected my rating. Why I chose Avast Avast offers a comprehensive suite of security and privacy features to provide small businesses with holistic protection. Its pricing is on the low end of average, making it a feasible investment for companies on a strict budget. Pricing Avast Small Office Protection (max. 10 devices): Data loss prevention, 24×5 support, phishing and fake website protection, and ransomware protection for $139.99 per year (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Data loss prevention, 24×5 support, phishing and fake website protection, and ransomware protection for $139.99 per year (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Avast Essential Business Security: Adds an online management platform for $296.72 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Adds an online management platform for $296.72 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Avast Premium Business Security: Adds VPN, web control, and USB protection for $374 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments).

Adds VPN, web control, and USB protection for $374 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Avast Ultimate Business Security: Adds patch management for $454.16 per year for 10 devices (discounts for 2- or 3-year commitments). Visit Avast

Features

Ransomware protection.

Data loss prevention.

Intrusion prevention.

Phishing protection.

Web control.

VPN.

USB protection to block unauthorized storage devices.

Patch management.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Tailored to small businesses.



Offers extra capabilities like DLP and a VPN.



Pricing is competitive for the category.



Involved in a customer data sharing controversy.



Small Office tier does not include central management.



Trend Vision One from Trend Micro: Best for custom security bundles The Trend Vision One solution from Trend Micro offers a variety of mix-and-match security products that businesses can bundle together to get customized protection. SEE: 6 Best Open Source Password Managers for Windows in 2024 (TechRepublic) Instead of a traditional licensing model, Trend Micro customers purchase credits that can be used to unlock any of the dozens of individual security services offered by the Trend Vision One platform. These services include behavioral analysis of endpoints using machine learning, zero trust secure access for remote employees, and attack surface risk management. Unfortunately, Trend Micro doesn’t advertise how many credits are required for each service or how much each credit costs, though AWS Marketplace lists them at $1.05 each. Why I chose Trend Vision One The Trend Vision One solution allows companies to create a completely customized XDR platform to gain holistic protection for their unique environment and risk profile. It’s aimed at larger businesses with complex security needs and can help reduce licensing costs by allowing organizations to only pay for what they need. Pricing Trend Micro uses credit-based pricing for its wide variety of Vision One security products, so I recommend contacting sales for specific cost information. Visit Trend Micro

Features

Behavioral analysis of endpoints.

Web reputation management.

Data loss prevention.

Application control.

Intrusion prevention.

Deep log inspection.

Email, mobile, and cloud security.

Zero trust secure access.

Managed detection and response.

Attack surface risk management.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Offers customized security bundles.



Uses AI and machine learning.



Allows companies to only pay for what they need.



Pricing structure is not transparent.



Initial setup can be overwhelming.



McAfee: Best for beginners McAfee offers a range of affordable antivirus solutions designed for families or small businesses. While the McAfee+ plans only cover six individual users, the endpoint protection agents can be installed on unlimited devices. Many of McAfee’s features are tailored to protecting individual privacy and mitigating the financial consequences of a breach, such as social media privacy management, bank account transaction monitoring, and automatic credit freezing. The company used to have a poor reputation for the intrusiveness of its software and its propensity for installing unwanted add-ons, but modern McAfee products are quieter and more secure. Why I chose McAfee I’ll admit I have had bad experiences with McAfee in the past, but I was impressed by its latest product offerings. Its low price point, relatively lightweight software agent, and advanced privacy protection features make it an excellent choice for small startups and family businesses on tight budgets. Pricing McAfee+ Premium: Text scam detector, parental controls, social privacy manager, VPN, password manager, and identity monitoring and alerts for $69.99 per year for unlimited devices (excluding certain features).

Text scam detector, parental controls, social privacy manager, VPN, password manager, and identity monitoring and alerts for $69.99 per year for unlimited devices (excluding certain features). McAfee+ Advanced: Adds security freeze, credit monitoring, and identity theft coverage for $119.99 per year for unlimited devices (excluding certain features).

Adds security freeze, credit monitoring, and identity theft coverage for $119.99 per year for unlimited devices (excluding certain features). McAfee+ Ultimate: Adds live setup support, bank account monitoring, ransomware coverage, and credit locking for $249.99 per year for unlimited devices (excluding certain features). Visit McAfee

Features

Text scam detector.

Web protection with color-coded links.

Parental controls.

Social media privacy management (up to 6 people).

VPN.

Personal data and online account clean-up (up to 2 people).

Identity monitoring and alerts.

Password manager.

Identity theft and ransomware insurance (up to 2 people).

Bank, credit card, investment, and loan transaction monitoring (up to 2 people).

Security freeze of credit, bank, or utility accounts.

McAfee Assist protection setup session.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons

Affordable pricing.



Can be installed on unlimited devices.



Provides advanced privacy features.



Only protects up to 6 individual users.



No central management.



Lacks advanced endpoint protection features.



How do I choose the best Windows antivirus for my business?

With any antivirus products for Windows 10 and Windows 11, there will be a tradeoff between pricing and security, with the most expensive options typically offering more comprehensive endpoint protection.

It’s important to thoroughly and honestly analyze your security posture and existing IT resources to determine the right balance for your organization.

Large companies in highly regulated industries like healthcare or finance will need to invest in more comprehensive products like the Malwarebytes ThreatDown solution, especially if they have lean IT teams or lack specialized security personnel.

On the other hand, small, budget-conscious businesses with relatively low risk profiles might be able to get away with a cheaper option like McAfee or Avast.

Overall, Bitdefender provides the best combination of core features, reasonable pricing, and consumer safety, making it an excellent choice for nearly any business.

Methodology

I chose the products on this list because they each provided a unique set of business-focused features and had excellent customer reviews. I thoroughly reviewed public-facing product pages and datasheets and, when possible, downloaded free trial versions to test out individual capabilities. In some cases, I have first-hand experience using these products in the field, which I supplemented by reading industry forums and publications to assess their safety and ease of use.