Best overall VPN for Australia: NordVPN

Best free VPN for Australia: Proton VPN

Most user-friendly Australia VPN: ExpressVPN

Best budget VPN for Australia: Surfshark

Best Australia VPN for torrenting: CyberGhost VPN

Most customizable Australia VPN: Private Internet Access

VPNs, or virtual private networks, enable private website browsing by encrypting your internet traffic and masking your IP address. VPN services allow you to connect via servers located around the world, unlocking region-restricted content and preventing third-parties from tracking you.

SEE: Is a VPN Really Worth It in 2024? (TechRepublic)

Connecting to an Australian VPN server gives you access to all your favorite Aussie-based streaming shows and movies and enables fast, secure file sharing with other Australian users. An Australia VPN also offers faster connection speeds for users already in Australia who just want to browse privately. This guide compares the 6 best VPNs for Australia based on factors like speed, Aussie server pool size, additional security features and price to help you choose the right solution.

Best VPNs for Australia solution comparison

VPN Server pool Simultaneous connections Streaming sites unblocked Supported platforms Pricing NordVPN 190+ servers in 5 Australian cities; 6,000 worldwide servers in 140 cities in 110+ countries 10 Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now, 10 Play Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (CLI), routers and more Starts at AU$3.69 per month Proton VPN 80 servers in 5 Australian cities; 2,900+ worldwide servers in 85+ cities in 67 countries 10 Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now, 10 Play Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (GUI), routers and more Free plan with unlimited bandwidth; paid plans start at AU$6.72 per month ExpressVPN 7 servers in 6 Australian cities; 3,200+ worldwide servers in 160 cities in 105 countries 8 Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now, 10 Play Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (CLI), routers and more Starts at AU$12.45 per month Surfshark Unknown number of servers in 5 Australian cities; 3,200+ worldwide servers in 143 cities in 100 countries Unlimited Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now, 10 Play Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (GUI), routers and more Starts at AU$3.19 per month Cyberghost VPN 213 servers in 3 Australian cities; 9,700+ worldwide servers in 126 cities in 100 countries 7 Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (CLI), routers and more Starts at AU$3.27 per month Private Internet Access Unknown number of servers in 4 Australian cities; 10,000+ worldwide servers in 91 countries Unlimited Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Hulu, ITVX, Channel 4, 9Now, 10 play Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux (CLI), routers, Chrome, Firefox, Opera, gaming consoles, smart TVs and more Starts at AU$2.79 per month

NordVPN: Best overall VPN for Australia NordVPN is a popular, premium VPN service with a well-established track record of privacy, speed and reliability. With more than 190 Australian servers in five different cities, NordVPN unblocks most Aussie-restricted content. Plus, it has large server pools in at least 110 countries, unlocking access to every region’s Netflix streaming content. SEE: 10 Myths about Cybersecurity You Shouldn’t Believe (TechRepublic Premium) NordVPN’s proprietary, WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol offers some of the fastest connection speeds on the market without sacrificing security. The Meshnet feature lets you create a private, encrypted LAN (local area network) with up to 60 devices for confidential work collaboration, secure file sharing or easy LAN parties. Another exciting feature, Onion over VPN, reroutes your traffic over the anonymous Tor network so you can access .onion sites without a special browser. Other capabilities include threat protection, DNS leak protection, a VPN kill switch, split tunneling and double VPN (a.k.a., multi-hop). While NordVPN offers best-in-class speeds and an impressive set of security features, the map-style user interface can be difficult to navigate, especially on mobile. Additionally, some users report that certain iOS apps may bypass NordVPN’s kill switch. Pricing Basic plan : Provides VPN access for up to 10 simultaneous devices for AU$3.69 per month.

: Provides VPN access for up to 10 simultaneous devices for AU$3.69 per month. Plus plan : Adds malware protection, tracker and ad blocking, a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner for AU$4.69 per month.

: Adds malware protection, tracker and ad blocking, a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner for AU$4.69 per month. Complete plan: Adds 1 TB encrypted cloud storage, $1 million in identity theft coverage and $100,000 in cyber extortion/ransomware protection for AU$5.69 per month. Features VPN kill switch : Disables internet access if the VPN connection drops.

: Disables internet access if the VPN connection drops. Split tunneling : Allows you to enable the VPN only for specific applications.

: Allows you to enable the VPN only for specific applications. Double VPN : Adds a second layer of encryption for added privacy and security.

: Adds a second layer of encryption for added privacy and security. Dedicated IP : Enables access to IP-restricted applications and networks.

: Enables access to IP-restricted applications and networks. Private DNS : Protects traffic from DNS hijacking, blocking or filtering.

: Protects traffic from DNS hijacking, blocking or filtering. Meshnet: Connects up to 60 devices on a private, encrypted network. Figure A Onion over VPN : Reroutes traffic over the Tor network for anonymity.

: Reroutes traffic over the Tor network for anonymity. Threat protection : Blocks malicious URLs, web trackers and ads.

: Blocks malicious URLs, web trackers and ads. Dark web monitor: Continuously scans dark websites for your credentials. Pros Unblocks all Netflix regions.

Large server pool for Australia and Oceania.

Proprietary NordLynx protocol delivers industry-best speeds.

Provides robust security features for the price. Cons Cluttered interface can be difficult to navigate on mobile.

Kill switch doesn’t activate for all iOS apps. Why I chose NordVPN NordVPN provides the industry-best Australia VPN speeds and reliability for an affordable price. Features like Meshnet and Onion over VPN provide enhanced protection for journalists, activists and anyone else worried about censorship or surveillance. NordVPN also provides security capabilities like private DNS, tracker blocking and dark web monitoring, making it the best overall option for anyone looking to browse privately and securely. For more information, read our full NordVPN Review. Visit NordVPN

Proton VPN: Best free VPN for Australia Proton VPN is another well-known option with an impressive set of security and privacy features at an affordable price. Proton has a respectable pool of 80 Australian VPN servers in five different cities. In addition to features like a VPN kill switch, DNS leak protection, Tor over VPN and double VPN, Proton VPN includes Smart Protocol, which intelligently scans a network and chooses the best VPN protocol configuration for performance or to bypass censorship. Proton is based in Switzerland, which has some of the world’s strongest privacy laws, and it has successfully defended its no-logs policy in court. Proton VPN also protects your privacy with its custom, WireGuard-based Stealth protocol. And, since Proton’s apps are all open source, anyone can check its code for security holes, and it regularly commissions independent audits for additional validation. Proton also offers free VPN apps with unlimited bandwidth, giving you access to most premium features without paying a dime. The downside is that you can’t select your server location, preventing you from accessing Aussie-specific content. Learn more by reading Free VPN vs Paid VPN: Which One Is Right For You? Pricing Free : Provides VPN access for one device with unlimited bandwidth.

: Provides VPN access for one device with unlimited bandwidth. Plus : Allows 10 simultaneous device connections and your choice of servers for AU$6.72 per month for a two-year subscription, AU$7.47 per month for one year, and AU$14.95 per month paid monthly.

: Allows 10 simultaneous device connections and your choice of servers for AU$6.72 per month for a two-year subscription, AU$7.47 per month for one year, and AU$14.95 per month paid monthly. Unlimited: Adds encrypted email and calendar, encrypted storage with file sharing and an encrypted password manager for AU$11.96 per month for two years, AU$14.95 per month for one year, and AU$19.45 per month paid monthly. Features Kill switch & always-on VPN : Disables internet access if the VPN connection drops and automatically reconnects the VPN when available.

: Disables internet access if the VPN connection drops and automatically reconnects the VPN when available. Secure Core : Protects traffic with a double VPN implementation where the first server is always located in a privacy-friendly country (e.g., Switzerland).

: Protects traffic with a double VPN implementation where the first server is always located in a privacy-friendly country (e.g., Switzerland). DNS leak protection : Protects your browsing history from ISPs and other parties.

: Protects your browsing history from ISPs and other parties. Smart Protocol: Intelligently selects the best VPN protocol configuration for performance or to bypass censorship. Figure B Tor over VPN : Provides secure access to .onion sites from your regular browser.

: Provides secure access to .onion sites from your regular browser. Forward secrecy : Generates new encryption keys for each session to prevent compromise.

: Generates new encryption keys for each session to prevent compromise. NetShield Ad-blocker : Blocks ads, trackers and malicious scripts.

: Blocks ads, trackers and malicious scripts. Alternative routing : Uses third-party networks like AWS to route your connection when access to Proton’s servers is blocked by censorship.

: Uses third-party networks like AWS to route your connection when access to Proton’s servers is blocked by censorship. Full disk encryption: Protects data on bare-metal servers to prevent third-party access even if systems are breached. Pros Open-source and independently audited.

Free plan offers unlimited bandwidth.

Robust security & privacy feature set.

Offers a graphical user interface for Linux devices. Cons Not as fast as other options.

Free plan doesn’t let you choose server locations. Why I chose Proton VPN Proton VPN offers a free plan with unlimited bandwidth, making it a great choice for users who need temporary or ad hoc VPN capabilities but can’t afford a paid subscription. Even free users are protected by Proton’s proven no-logs policy, though upgrading to a paid plan unlocks some of the most robust security features on this list. In addition to DNS leak protection, Tor over VPN and a secure-core double VPN, Proton helps users avoid censorship with features like Smart Protocol, auto-refreshing encryption keys and alternative third-party routing. For more information, read our full Proton VPN review. Visit Proton VPN

ExpressVPN: Most user-friendly Australia VPN ExpressVPN is a streamlined Australia VPN service with an intuitive interface that even non-techy users can master. Like Nord and Proton, ExpressVPN has its own WireGuard-based VPN protocol called Lightway that offers improved security and performance. The ExpressVPN app includes all the usual capabilities, like a kill switch, private DNS and split tunneling. It also has a Threat Manager feature that blocks trackers, ads and malicious sites. ExpressVPN has an impressive worldwide server pool across 105 countries, including six cities in Australia. However, there are only seven total Aussie servers listed, so you may run into capacity issues. ExpressVPN is also the priciest service on our list, even for a one-year subscription. Pricing AU$12.45 per month for a one-year subscription.

AU$14.95 per month for a six-month subscription.

AU$19.39 per month for a monthly subscription. Features Network Lock : A VPN kill switch that disables internet access when the VPN connection drops.

: A VPN kill switch that disables internet access when the VPN connection drops. Private DNS : Available on every ExpressVPN server, improving speed and security.

: Available on every ExpressVPN server, improving speed and security. VPN split tunneling : Allows you to specify which applications to protect.

: Allows you to specify which applications to protect. ExpressVPN Keys : A password manager included with all VPN plans.

: A password manager included with all VPN plans. Threat Manager: Blocks trackers, ads and malicious sites. Figure C Pros User-friendly interface and menu navigation.

Offers servers in six Australian cities.

Provides helpful and responsive customer support.

Works on just about any platform. Cons Only seven Australian servers.

Steep pricing compared to competitors. Why I chose ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers all the most important VPN features, such as a kill switch and split tunneling, in a user-friendly package. An exceptionally helpful and responsive customer support team ensures that even first-time VPN users can get up and running with minimal hassle. Overall, ExpressVPN makes privacy and security accessible to a less technical audience. For more information, read our full ExpressVPN review. Visit ExpressVPN

Surfshark: Best budget VPN for Australia Surfshark is an affordable Australia VPN service that provides a lot of value for the money. It’s powered by Surfshark Nexus, which uses software-defined networking to create a single, global network of VPN servers. Nexus enables features like Dynamic MultiHop, which allows you to create customized double VPN configurations, as well as an IP rotator that cycles your IP address to keep you anonymous over the course of a long connection session. All Surfshark VPN plans include the CleanWeb feature, which blocks ads and cookie pop-ups in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and other applications. Surfshark also provides Alternative ID, which is a personal detail and masked email generator that creates fake personas you can use to sign up for online services without sharing your real information. Surfshark offers a well-rounded VPN feature set and impressive speeds, especially compared to more expensive services like ExpressVPN. It also supported unlimited simultaneous device connections, so you can share one account with an entire household or office. However, the price increases dramatically if you choose a month-to-month plan, and some features like Dynamic MultiHop may not be available for Australian servers. Pricing Starter : Includes VPN, ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, personal detail generator and masked email generator. AU$3.19 per month for two years, AU$3.89 per month for one year, or AU$23.29 per month for month-to-month.

: Includes VPN, ad blocker, cookie pop-up blocker, personal detail generator and masked email generator. AU$3.19 per month for two years, AU$3.89 per month for one year, or AU$23.29 per month for month-to-month. One : Adds real-time email, credit card and ID breach alerts, personal data security reports, a private search tool, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection and antimalware protection. AU$4.09 per month for two years, AU$4.69 per month for one year, or AU$24.29 per month for month-to-month.

: Adds real-time email, credit card and ID breach alerts, personal data security reports, a private search tool, 24/7 antivirus protection, webcam protection and antimalware protection. AU$4.09 per month for two years, AU$4.69 per month for one year, or AU$24.29 per month for month-to-month. One+: Adds data removal from company databases and people search sites, but it’s only available for U.S., Canada, U.K. and EU users. AU$6.29 per month for two years, AU$7.39 per month for one year, or AU$27.59 per month for month-to-month. Features VPN kill switch : Prevents unprotected browsing.

: Prevents unprotected browsing. Dedicated IP : Allows access to IP-sensitive services and bypasses CAPTCHA requests.

: Allows access to IP-sensitive services and bypasses CAPTCHA requests. Bypasser : Offers split-tunneling capabilities.

: Offers split-tunneling capabilities. IP rotator : Cycles IP addresses over a long connection section to maintain anonymity.

: Cycles IP addresses over a long connection section to maintain anonymity. Alternative ID: Masks personal information in sign-up forms. Figure D Dynamic MultiHop : Provides double VPN connectivity.

: Provides double VPN connectivity. Surfshark Nexus : Uses software-defined networking to connect VPN servers to a single, global network.

: Uses software-defined networking to connect VPN servers to a single, global network. CleanWeb : Blocks ads and cookie pop-ups in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and other apps.

: Blocks ads and cookie pop-ups in Chrome, Firefox, Edge and other apps. RAM-only servers: Don’t store your traffic logs, preventing compromise. Pros Provides a well-rounded feature set for the price.

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections.

Offers speeds comparable to those of more expensive services.

Quick-connect option is easy for beginners. Cons Very high month-to-month pricing.

Some features, like static IP addresses and Dynamic MultiHop, may not be available for Australian servers. Why I chose Surfshark Surfshark’s VPN packs a lot of added security features into very affordable one- or two-year pricing plans. It allows unlimited simultaneous connections to protect every device in an office or household for a single subscription price. Surfshark is also one of only two VPN providers — the other being Proton — offering a graphical user interface for Linux-based devices. For more information, read our full Surfshark VPN review. Visit Surfshark

CyberGhost VPN: Best Australia VPN for torrenting CyberGhost VPN is another affordable option with all the standard features you’d expect, including split tunneling, a kill switch, DNS leak protection and static IP addresses. It also provides ad and tracker blocking, as well as the ability to automatically activate the VPN when you connect to an unprotected Wi-Fi network. For an extra $1 per month, you can also get the CyberGhost Security Suite for Windows, which provides antivirus protection and lets you modify or disable intrusive OS features. CyberGhost’s biggest selling point is its large, distributed network of servers that are optimized for streaming, P2P torrenting or gaming, including 212 in Australia alone. However, these are limited to three Aussie cities — plus, it only allows seven simultaneous connections, the fewest on our list. Pricing AU$3.27 per month for a two-year subscription.

AU$10.45 per month for a six-month subscription.

AU$18.79 per month for a monthly subscription.

AU$1.75 additional to get the CyberGhost Security Suite antivirus add-on for Windows. Features VPN kill switch : Prevents unprotected browsing.

: Prevents unprotected browsing. Dedicated IP : Allows you to access IP-sensitive information and avoid blocklists.

: Allows you to access IP-sensitive information and avoid blocklists. VPN split tunneling : Lets trusted programs bypass the VPN.

: Lets trusted programs bypass the VPN. DNS leak protection : Keeps your DNS requests private.

: Keeps your DNS requests private. Wi-Fi protection : Automatically activates the VPN when you connect to a public network.

: Automatically activates the VPN when you connect to a public network. Content blocker : Keeps ads and trackers from compromising your security.

: Keeps ads and trackers from compromising your security. RAM-only servers: Wipe your logs with every reboot to ensure anonymity. Pros Offers more than 200 P2P-optimized servers in Australia.

Has specialized servers optimized for streaming and gaming.

Pricing is very competitive.

Large and distributed server pool. Cons Only allows seven simultaneous device connections.

Aussie servers are limited to three cities. Why I chose CyberGhost VPN CyberGhost offers an impressively large and distributed pool of VPN servers optimized for P2P torrenting, media streaming, gaming or a combination of these, allowing users to get the best experience for their particular use case. It has 212 Aussie VPN servers, all of them P2P-optimized, making CyberGhost the best VPN for torrenting in Australia. For more information, read our full CyberGhost VPN review. Visit CyberGhost VPN

Private Internet Access: Most customizable Australia VPN Private Internet Access, or PIA, is a highly customizable Australia VPN with a massive network of over 10,000 servers. It offers a wide range of features above and beyond what the other VPNs on this list provide, including an advanced kill switch that blocks all internet access when you disable the VPN and DNS leak protection using its DNS servers or your own. PIA allows you to set port forwarding rules to enable incoming connections, preventing P2P file sharing issues. It also obfuscates your VPN traffic with SSL encryption to make it appear to your ISP as if it’s regular web traffic, protecting your activities from further scrutiny. PIA offers another layer of protection with the Automation feature, which allows you to create rules for different types of networks, for example, telling PIA to automatically enable the VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi and disable it when you’re on the home network. Despite its extremely large global server pool, PIA does not confirm how many Aussie-based servers it has, only that they’re located in four different cities. Additionally, the granular configuration settings and extensive navigation menu may be too confusing for novice VPN users. Pricing AU$2.79 per month for a three-year subscription.

AU$5.42 per month for a one-year subscription.

AU$19.79 per month for a monthly subscription. Features VPN kill switch : Prevents unprotected browsing when the VPN disconnects unexpectedly.

: Prevents unprotected browsing when the VPN disconnects unexpectedly. Advanced kill switch : Blocks internet access for all apps when you manually disable the VPN.

: Blocks internet access for all apps when you manually disable the VPN. VPN split tunneling : Gives trusted applications direct internet access.

: Gives trusted applications direct internet access. DNS leak protection : With PIA’s DNS servers or your own.

: With PIA’s DNS servers or your own. Port forwarding : Enables error-free P2P file sharing.

: Enables error-free P2P file sharing. Obfuscation : Encrypts your VPN traffic to make it look like regular web traffic, avoiding ISP scrutiny.

: Encrypts your VPN traffic to make it look like regular web traffic, avoiding ISP scrutiny. Automation rules : Automatically connect or disconnect the VPN depending on what type of network you’re connecting to.

: Automatically connect or disconnect the VPN depending on what type of network you’re connecting to. PIA MAC: Provides DNS-level ad, tracker and malware blocking. Figure E Pros Highly customizable for advanced VPN users.

Supports unlimited simultaneous connections.

Extremely large server pool.

Competitive one-year and three-year pricing. Cons Interface might be confusing for inexperienced users.

Unknown number of Australian VPN servers. For more information, read our full Private Internet Access VPN review. Why I chose Private Internet Access PIA is a highly customizable VPN service for advanced users with specific privacy needs. It has one of the largest server pools in the industry to ensure performance and capacity in every corner of the globe. PIA also supports unlimited simultaneous connections and the use of in-house private DNS servers, making it a great choice for businesses. Visit Private Internet Access

How do I choose the best VPN for my business?

All the VPNs on this list have no-logs policies, standard features like a kill switch and split tunneling, and at least some Australian servers. Each one also offers some unique features or capabilities that make it well-suited to a particular use case. For example, PIA’s support for unlimited simultaneous connections makes it ideal for larger groups supported by someone with the technical know-how to take advantage of its customizations and automation. On the other hand, NordVPN’s large Australian server pool makes it a better choice for users who need fast, reliable access to Aussie-specific content. You should analyze your requirements and choose the option that meets all your needs without busting your budget.

Review methodology

In addition to evaluating the Australia-specific features offered by each VPN provider, I looked at factors like pricing, core VPN features, user-friendliness, customer support and expert analysis. I used a combination of comprehensive research, hands-on testing and expert analysis to determine which products qualify as the best VPNs for Australia. Learn more about TechRepublic’s Review Methodology for VPNs.