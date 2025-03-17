As a business owner, you constantly seek ways to cut costs, especially when sending payments to global suppliers or managing cross-border transactions. High international wire transfer fees can quickly add up, while slow transfers can delay payments. By choosing a bank with low fees, competitive exchange rates, and fast processing, you can reduce your overall business costs and keep your overseas payments on track.

Here is a list of our best banks for international wire transfers.

Best business banks for international wire transfers quick comparison

Our rating (out of 5) International wire fees (receiving and sending) Exchange rate markups Transfer speed Supported countries Chase 4.15 Incoming: Up to $15 $0 if transfer was originally sent with the help of a Chase banker or using chase.com or Chase Mobile

Outgoing: Up to $50 No wire fee is charged for sending a wire in foreign currency via the Chase Mobile app or Chase.com to a bank outside the US if the amount is $5,000 or more. For amounts less than $5,000, a $5 fee per transfer applies. Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. Typically 1 to 5 business days Over 140 countries, see JP Morgan’s Global Payments Guide Citibank 4.14 Incoming: $15

Outgoing USD: $65 ($27 if online) Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. Generally 1 to 5 business days Over 100 Bank of America 4.04 Incoming:$15

Outgoing USD: $45 (USD); $0 (non-USD) Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. 1 to 2 business days Over 200 Capital One 3.9 Incoming: $15

Outgoing USD: $50 (USD); $40 (non-USD) Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. 3 to 5 business days Over 200 Truist Bank 3.64 Incoming: $20 to $75

Outgoing: $36 to $75 Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. 3 to 5 business days Undisclosed Santander Bank 3.61 Incoming: $15

Outgoing USD: $40 (USD); $31 (non-USD) Yes The bank determines the exchange rate under its sole discretion. 1 to 5 business days Undisclosed Navy Federal 3.50 Incoming: $0

Outgoing: $25 Yes Partners with a correspondent bank to provide exchange rates for converting funds. 5 to 7 business days Undisclosed Navy Federal won't send wire transfers to Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen or the Crimean, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Chase: Overall best business bank for international wire transfers Our rating: 4.15 out of 5 Chase is one of the largest traditional banks in the United States, offering a wide range of business products and services, including three business checking accounts with waivable monthly fees. By opening the entry-level Business Complete Checking account, you can earn a welcome bonus of up to $500 after completing qualifying activities. This limited-time offer is available until April 17, 2025. Why I chose it I chose Chase as the overall best business bank for international wire transfers due to its global presence in over 140 countries and strong foreign bank relationships, which ensures faster wire processing. It also offers multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange services, and high security. Receiving an international wire costs $15 but is free if sent through a Chase banker or online/mobile banking. Meanwhile, sending a foreign currency wire costs just $5 or is free for transactions of $5,000 or over, resulting in more savings. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: Up to $15 $0 if transfer was originally sent with the help of a Chase banker or using chase.com or Chase Mobile

Up to $15 Outgoing: Up to $50 No wire fee is charged for sending a wire in foreign currency via the Chase Mobile app or Chase.com to a bank outside the US if the amount is $5,000 or more. For amounts less than $5,000, a $5 fee per transfer applies. Monthly fees Chase Business Complete Banking: $15; waivable Waived by meeting Chase Military Banking requirements or by having any of the following:

- $2,000 average daily balance

- $2,000 Chase Ink Business Cards spend

- $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions transactions

- Linked Chase Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account

$15; waivable Chase Performance Business Checking: $30; waivable Waived by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined average daily balance (ADB) in qualifying business deposit accounts.

$30; waivable Chase Platinum Business Checking: $95; waivable Waived by meeting a $100,000 combined ADB across qualifying business deposit and investment accounts. The required ADB is $50,000 for a linked Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account. Visit Chase

Features

$0 or $5 wire fees for outbound FX transactions facilitated online or via Chase’s app

Free associate and employee debit cards upon request

Chase Bank QuickBooks integration

Built-in card acceptance through its mobile app

Fraud protection services

Payment and invoicing services via Chase Payment Solutions

Digital banking and branch locations in 48 states

Online and branch customer support

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Incoming international wires can be free if sent via the help of a Chase banker or online/mobile app

Outgoing foreign currency wire over $5,000 is free

Up to $500 welcome offer for new business checking (conditions apply) No interest earnings

Only 20 fee-free paper transactions

High balances to waive the monthly fees for premium checking accounts

Citibank: Best for businesses focused on international trade Our rating: 4.14 out of 5 Citibank is another leading global financial institution that offers a broad array of business products and services to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. It has several business checking accounts with waivable monthly fees to suit different business requirements. Opening the entry-level CitiBusiness® Streamlined Checking account lets businesses enjoy essential banking services with low fees and flexible transaction options. Why I chose it I chose Citibank as another best bank for international transfers on this list, given its global reach of over 100 countries with offices. This provides easy access to international payments and multi-currency transactions. It also offers foreign exchange services for businesses, helping you manage currency risks. Like Chase, Citibank’s direct relationships with major global banks enable faster, more reliable transfers, reducing the need for multiple intermediary banks and helping lower processing fees. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: $15

$15 Outgoing: $65 ($27 if initiated online) Monthly fees CitiBusiness ® Streamlined Checking: $15; waived by maintaining an average collected balance of $5,000

$15; waived by maintaining an average collected balance of $5,000 CitiBusiness ® Flexible Checking: $30; waived by maintaining an average collected balance of $10,000

$30; waived by maintaining an average collected balance of $10,000 CitiBusiness® Interest Checking: $30; waived by maintaining an average collected balance of $10,000 Visit Citibank

Features

Lower outbound international wire transfers done online

Over 65,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide

$2,000 welcome bonus (in selected areas)

Send money, transfer funds, and deposit checks through mobile

Overdraft and uncollected funds protection

CitiBusiness® Preferred programs include waived international wire fees.

Specialized business checking accounts

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Online option for less expensive international outgoing wires

Waivable monthly fees

High fee-free monthly transaction limits No online account opening

No free business checking account.

Branch locations largely concentrated in metropolitan areas; fees differ across locations

Bank of America: Best for variety of global services Our rating: 4.04 out of 5 Bank of America is a major U.S. bank offering extensive business products, including global payment solutions, cash management, and business checking accounts with waivable monthly service fees. You can enroll in the free Preferred Rewards for Business program to unlock loan rate discounts, enhanced savings interest, and free incoming international wire transfers for higher-tier members. Why I chose it I selected Bank of America as the best traditional business bank for international wire transfers because it provides a complete range of global services, including payments and foreign exchange for businesses. With a strong presence in many countries, Bank of America’s global network ensures smoother processing of international wire transfers. Additionally, it does not charge fees when you send non-USD wire transfers, which can reduce your expenses. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: $0 $0 for higher-tier Preferred Rewards for Business members.

$0 Outgoing: $45 (USD); $0 (non-USD) Monthly fees Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking: $16; waivable Waived by meeting any of these conditions:

- Maintain a $5,000 combined average monthly balance in eligible linked business deposit accounts

- Make at least $500 in new net qualified purchases using your Bank of America business debit card

- Be a member of Preferred Rewards for Business (first 4 checking accounts per enrolled business)

$16; waivable Business Advantage Relationship Banking: $29.95; waivable Waived by meeting any of these conditions:

- Maintain a $15,000 combined average monthly balance in eligible linked business deposit accounts

- Be a member of Preferred Rewards for business (first 4 checking accounts per enrolled business) Visit Bank of America

Features

Physical and digital debit cards

Free Dun & Bradstreet business credit score

Free enrollment for Preferred Rewards for Business

Loan rate discounts and savings rate boosts via preferred rewards program

Business checking accounts with waivable monthly service fees

QuickBooks and Zelle integration

Cash Flow Monitor® tool connecting accounting, analytics, and payroll apps

Variety of business products (credit cards, lending, savings, and investments)

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Free incoming international wires for higher-tier Preferred Rewards for Business members

No wire transfer fees for outbound foreign currency

No monthly fee for 12 months for basic tier checking Cash deposit fees charged per $100 over monthly allowance

Requires a $100 opening deposit

Capital One: Best for competitive fees and user-friendly online platform Our rating: 3.9 out of 5 Capital One is a prominent U.S. bank with branches in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It offers several business products and services, including business checking accounts with easily waivable monthly service fees and access to comprehensive financial tools. Digital transactions, such as mobile deposits, ACH payments, and select online bill pay options, are fee-free, helping small businesses curb banking costs. Why I chose it I chose Capital One as another best bank for international transfers due to its simplicity and transparency, offering straightforward fees and a highly rated, user-friendly interface with over 10 million reviews. Although international wire transfer support can only be initiated at Capital One branches, its clear fee structure and efficient digital platform make it easy for businesses to manage and process their day-to-day fee-free digital transactions seamlessly. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: $15

$15 Outgoing: $50 (USD); $40 (non-USD) Monthly fees Basic Checking: $15; waivable Waived by maintaining a $2,000 minimum 30-day or 90-day average monthly ledger account balance, whichever is greater.

$15; waivable Enhanced Checking: $35; waivable Waived by maintaining a $25,000 minimum 30-day or 90-day average monthly ledger account balance, whichever is greater. Visit Capital One

Features.

Free inbound domestic wire transfers under a higher-tier checking

Free overdraft protection

QuickBooks and Xero integration

Waived monthly fees for additional accounts

Remote deposit capture and fraud prevention services

More than 70,000 in-house, Allpoint, and MoneyPass network ATMs

Multiple business credit cards are available

Features business savings, certificates of deposit (CDs), and lending products

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Unlimited and fee-free digital transactions

No opening deposit and required balance minimums

Up to $5,000 cash deposit allowance for a basic account No interest earnings for checking accounts

No free international wire transfers

No signup bonus

Features

No monthly fees

Offers free cash deposits

Checking reward levels under Dynamic Business Checking

Debit card cash back

Integrates with QuickBooks and Zelle

Four free incoming domestic wires (Dynamic Business Checking)

Unlimited fee-free cash deposits (Community Business Checking)

Free integration with accounting software, QuickBooks, and Zelle

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fees for basic and nonprofit accounts

Debit card cashback

Discounts and bonuses based on your checking account balance tier $100 opening deposit

No interest-earning account

$3 at domestic out-of-network ATMs and $5 at international ATMs Third-party operator fees may apply.

Santander Bank: Best for strong international connections to Europe and South America Our rating: 3.61 out of 5 Santander Bank is a well-established financial institution offering a variety of business banking products, including business checking accounts with waivable monthly fees and solutions tailored for international businesses. With a Business Checking account, you can enjoy up to 300 transactions monthly and deposit up to $10,000 in cash each month with no fees. The bank also provides several ways to waive the monthly fee, making it cost-effective to manage your account. Why I chose it Santander Bank is my best bank for wire transfers, especially if you frequently send payments to Europe and South America, thanks to its strong global presence in over 10 countries. With competitive exchange rates, multi-currency accounts, and international trade finance services, Santander helps business owners lower fees and efficiently manage cross-border payments. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: $15

$15 Outgoing: $40 (USD); $31 (non-USD) Monthly fees Business Checking: $15; waivable The fee is waived if you meet any of the following criteria:

- Maintain a $5,000 average daily balance

- Maintain $10,000 in combined business deposit balances

- Receive one or more Santander Merchant Services payments

- Incur at least $50 in cash management service fees

- Use a Santander Business debit card for three or more purchases

Business Checking Plus: $50; waivable The monthly fee can be waived by meeting any of the following criteria:

- Maintaining a $40,000 average daily balance

-Maintaining $60,000 in combined business deposit balances

- Receiving one or more Santander Merchant Services payments

- Incurring at least $50 in cash management service fees Visit Santander Bank

Features

High transaction limits

Generous cash deposit allowance

First check order discounts

Access to merchant services

Business money market accounts and small business CDs

Auto investment and sweep accounts

Escrow and IOLTA

Multiple lending options

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong bank presence in Europe and South America.

High cash deposit limits.

Many ways to waive monthly fees. No annual percentage yield (APY).

$3 ATM fee for nonnetwork, plus operator charges.

Navy Federal: Best for businesses owned or associated with military members Our rating: 3.50 out of 5 Navy Federal Credit Union is among the largest credit unions in the United States, offering a wide range of financial products and services for individuals and businesses. It provides business checking accounts, savings solutions, and lending options to help businesses grow and manage their finances effectively. Membership is available to those with military affiliations, offering exclusive benefits and financial tools. Why I chose it I chose Navy Federal Credit Union as a top banking option for military personnel and their families. Known for lower fees than traditional banks, Navy Federal helps businesses save on banking costs. Additionally, it offers free inbound international wire transfers, while outbound wires are just $25, which is significantly lower than many traditional providers. Fees International wire transfer fees Incoming: $0

$0 Outgoing: $25 Monthly fees Business Checking: None

None Business Plus Checking: $8; not waivable

$8; not waivable Business Premium Checking: $20; waivable if ADB Average Daily Balance Visit Navy Federal Credit Union

Features.

Free incoming international wire transfers

Debit card with zero liability for unauthorized transactions

Competitive APY for business checking and savings

Business savings, MMAs, and CDs

Merchant services, payroll processing, and business insurance

Business credit cards

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, lines of credit, and term loans

Pros and cons

Pros Cons $0 fee for incoming international wires

Over 350 branches worldwide, located in Washington, D.C., and 31 states

No monthly fees on basic business accounts Membership is limited to military personnel, their families, and DoD employees

High opening deposit requirement ($250 or $255) for business checking accounts

Alternatives to traditional banks (fintechs and online banks)

Unlike traditional banks, which often have higher fees, slower processing times, and less transparency, you can consider fintechs and online banks, which typically offer lower fees, faster transfers, and greater convenience for international wire transfers.

See the table below for a comparison of various fintech options and digital-only banks.

New account promos Fees (receiving and sending) Transfer speed Supported countries Mercury $300 Incoming: $0

Outgoing: $0 1 to 3 business days Over 160 Bluevine Up to $300 Incoming: $15

Outgoing Higher-tier accounts have reduced fees of up to 50%. $25 (USD)

Outgoing Higher-tier accounts have reduced fees of up to 50%. $25 plus 1.5% (non-USD) 24 hours 32 Novo N/A Incoming: $0

Outgoing: available through Wise for a “low” fee 1 to 3 business days Over 150 Grasshopper Bank N/A Incoming: $5

Outgoing: $25 Generally 1 to 3 business days Undisclosed Like many US-based banks, it's likely to use the SWIFT network for international wire transfers, which connects over 200 countries and allows businesses to send and receive international payments. Axos Bank Up to $400 Incoming:$0

Outgoing: $50 (USD) 1 to 3 business days Undisclosed Like many US-based banks, it's likely to use the SWIFT network for international wire transfers, which connects over 200 countries and allows businesses to send and receive international payments.

Based on your international wire transfer business needs, here’s how each provider stacks up:

Mercury: Best for startups and tech companies, offering free incoming and outgoing international wire transfers, support for over 160 countries, and an attractive new account promotion.

Best for startups and tech companies, offering free incoming and outgoing international wire transfers, support for over 160 countries, and an attractive new account promotion. Bluevine: Best for small businesses and service-based companies, with fast 24-hour transfers and tiered pricing for international payments.

Best for small businesses and service-based companies, with fast 24-hour transfers and tiered pricing for international payments. Novo: Best for eCommerce businesses, offering free incoming international wires, low-cost outgoing transfers through Wise, and support for over 150 countries.

Best for eCommerce businesses, offering free incoming international wires, low-cost outgoing transfers through Wise, and support for over 150 countries. Grasshopper Bank: Best for startups and venture capital-backed companies, offering lower international wire transfer fees than other banks.

Best for startups and venture capital-backed companies, offering lower international wire transfer fees than other banks. Axos Bank: Best for small to midsize companies, providing free incoming international wires and a solid new account promo.

Factors to consider when choosing the right bank for your business

When looking for the right bank for business international wire transfers, several factors are crucial to ensure the process is efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with your business needs.

Here are the key factors to consider:

Transfer fees: International wire transfer fees vary by bank, with outgoing and incoming charges that may be flat or percentage-based. Compare fees and choose a bank with transparent structures.

International wire transfer fees vary by bank, with outgoing and incoming charges that may be flat or percentage-based. Compare fees and choose a bank with transparent structures. Exchange rates and markups: Banks often mark up the exchange rate, so to minimize costs, compare exchange rates to the market rate and check for any additional foreign currency conversion fees.

Banks often mark up the exchange rate, so to minimize costs, compare exchange rates to the market rate and check for any additional foreign currency conversion fees. Transfer speed: International wire transfers typically take 1 to 5 business days, depending on the bank, country, amount, and currency. Some banks and fintech companies offer faster processing and provide tracking options to monitor progress and receive alerts.

International wire transfers typically take 1 to 5 business days, depending on the bank, country, amount, and currency. Some banks and fintech companies offer faster processing and provide tracking options to monitor progress and receive alerts. Global coverage and network: Make sure the bank supports transfers to the countries where your business operates and has a strong network of correspondent banks for faster, more cost-effective transfers.

Make sure the bank supports transfers to the countries where your business operates and has a strong network of correspondent banks for faster, more cost-effective transfers. Customer support: Responsive customer support is essential for international transfers, so check if the bank offers 24/7 assistance or support in the languages of the countries you’re transacting with.

Responsive customer support is essential for international transfers, so check if the bank offers 24/7 assistance or support in the languages of the countries you’re transacting with. Online and mobile banking: Choose a bank with a user-friendly online or mobile platform that simplifies initiating and tracking international wire transfers.

Choose a bank with a user-friendly online or mobile platform that simplifies initiating and tracking international wire transfers. Transfer limits: Check if the bank has transaction limits for international wire transfers, as some may restrict large amounts.

Check if the bank has transaction limits for international wire transfers, as some may restrict large amounts. Integration with business financial tools: If your business uses accounting or payment software like QuickBooks, check if the bank integrates with these platforms to simplify financial tracking.

If your business uses accounting or payment software like QuickBooks, check if the bank integrates with these platforms to simplify financial tracking. Reputation and reviews: Check customer reviews and seek feedback from other business owners. Choose a bank with strong experience in international finance or one specializing in businesses of your size and industry.

Hidden fees and costs in international wire transfers

Exchange rate markups: Banks profit by offering less favorable exchange rates.

Banks profit by offering less favorable exchange rates. Wire processing fees: Unexpected fees charged by the sending or receiving bank.

Unexpected fees charged by the sending or receiving bank. Intermediary bank fees: Fees taken by banks between the sender and receiver.

Tips to avoid hidden fees in crossborder payments

Be cautious of hidden fees: As a former banker with experience assisting customers with international wire transfers, I know intermediary banks can charge unexpected fees. I recommend confirming with your bank if they’re involved and inquiring about their fees.

As a former banker with experience assisting customers with international wire transfers, I know intermediary banks can charge unexpected fees. I recommend confirming with your bank if they’re involved and inquiring about their fees. Use a bank’s rate calculator: Before proceeding with payment online, you can get real-time requests for foreign exchange (FX) rates to know how much you’re sending to avoid surprises.

Before proceeding with payment online, you can get real-time requests for foreign exchange (FX) rates to know how much you’re sending to avoid surprises. Know the fees : Watch out for high fees and exchange rate markups with traditional banks.

: Watch out for high fees and exchange rate markups with traditional banks. Consider alternative methods : Fintech companies like Mercury, Bluevine, and Novo can offer faster and cheaper transfers compared to traditional banks and have the best business bank accounts for international payments.

: Fintech companies like Mercury, Bluevine, and Novo can offer faster and cheaper transfers compared to traditional banks and have the best business bank accounts for international payments. Check the timing: Wire transfers don’t process on weekends or holidays, so it is vital to be aware of cutoff times to avoid delays and protect your business relationships.

Methodology

To identify the best banks for international wire transfers, I evaluated criteria such as global reach, fees, transfer speed, supported countries, and customer service. I gathered data from official bank websites and used a rubric system to compare incoming and outgoing international wire transfer fees and business checking account pricing and features. Limitations include undisclosed data, such as specific exchange rate markups, which are at the bank’s discretion.