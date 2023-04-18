Learn business best practices in this comprehensive MBA bundle while it’s just $45

You need to be well-versed in the best practices of a successful enterprise. These are the topics covered in MBA programs. But you can learn how to start and run a business from award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun without leaving the house.

This bundle offers courses in entrepreneurship, marketing, management, finance, and more. They each come with certificates of completion, should you need them.

Start with the eight-hour crash course: An Entire MBA in One Course. It uses concrete examples to teach you how to launch a business from scratch, create financial models, quickly raise money, and much more. And the Entrepreneurship classes guide you through actionable steps to hit all of your targets.

You’ll learn how to sell to everyone, get repeat customers, easily make inexpensive commercials, and more in the Sales, Marketing & Communication course. You’ll get to see how industry leaders find success through a case study of Nintendo.

In fact, The Complete Microsoft Excel Course Including How to Program in Excel is a student favorite, with a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating. And while the program Excel isn’t included, you can get the entire 2021 MS Office suite for just $50.

These courses are presented by Chris Haroun, a venture capitalist with experience at Goldman Sachs. His courses have been featured in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Business Insider, Inc., and more, and he has a student rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.

