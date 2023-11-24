This bundle gives you lifetime access to 2019 versions of Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher and One Note with no subscription or license fees.

Since MS Office is so ubiquitous throughout the business world, it’s almost impossible to get along without some version of it. The problem is that many of the versions can be quite pricey. Fortunately, you can now get an affordable package of the seven most iconic MS Office programs, while Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows is available for the low one-time purchase price of $29.97 through November 27th during a Black Friday price drop.

MS Office 2019 offers a multitude of features for greater functionality. Users will have the ability to create, edit and organize spreadsheets, documents, presentations, databases, email and more. This bundle includes lifetime access to the 2019 versions of Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher and One Note.

Some of the newer additions to Office 2019 include new capabilities for analysis in Excel and new tools for presentations in PowerPoint, plus updated features for managing contacts and emails in Outlook. You also get free customer service.

As soon as you’ve completed your purchase, your license keys and download links will be emailed to you instantly. So you will be able to install the programs and begin using them immediately.

This is a one-time purchase that allows you to install the programs on one Windows computer to use at home, work or on the road. That means you must be sure to save the license key because you will have to uninstall it before you can install it on a different computer.

Get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for the low one-time purchase price of $29.97 (reg. $229) during this Black Friday price drop, which runs through November 27th.

Prices and availability are subject to change.