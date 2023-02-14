5G-enabled devices offer so many advantages that are difficult to ignore. If you are interested in getting one but do not want to break the bank, here are the best cheap 5G smartphone options you should explore in 2023.

The advent of 5G technology has brought with it the promise of faster speed, lower latency, and more reliable connections. With 5G now widely available across many countries and delivering better internet connection than 4G, consumers are looking to upgrade to 5G devices to take advantage of the benefits.

SEE: BYOD Approval Form (TechRepublic Premium)

Many are wary of the high prices associated with high-end 5G devices. Fortunately, there are a number of budget-friendly 5G devices available in 2023 that offer excellent value for money. Here are the six best cheap 5G phones for 2023.

Jump to:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G If you’re on a budget but still looking for a smartphone that can help you take advantage of 5G capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G can be a great buy. Apart from the 5G feature, the device comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using a removable microSD card. The Galaxy A53 5G is also compatible with 4G and other previous generations of cellular networks for greater flexibility and broader network coverage when you’re out of the 5G network range. This device runs on Android 11 and has a 4500mAh battery capacity with fast charging to support intensive use. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A53 on Amazon for $399. Amazon

Apple iPhone SE 2 The Apple iPhone SE is a budget-friendly smartphone that features 5G connectivity. The device comes with a compact design and is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE offers Touch ID for biometric authentication and is available in three storage capacities: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The device is designed to be a more affordable option than the latest iPhone models while still offering the latest 5G, hardware and software features, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality 5G smartphone at an affordable price. You can acquire this device on the Apple Store for $429. Apple

Google Pixel 6A Google Pixel 6A is another affordable device that has 5G connectivity. Released in July 2022, the device is equipped with Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google for the Pixel series. The mobile 5G connectivity comes unlocked, so you can choose the data plan and network carrier that suits you. With a 4410mAh battery capacity, fast charging feature, optical fingerprint sensor, dual-camera setup and flexible 5G connectivity, the Google Pixel 6A is a great deal for someone looking for a cheap 5G phone in 2023. You can get this device on Amazon for $365. Amazon

Motorola One 5G Ace Motorola is another brand that has stood the test of time in the phone manufacturing industry. This time, they chose to remind us of their capabilities with the Motorola One 5G Ace. Purposefully designed for 5G speed and durable battery life, the Motorola One 5G Ace is a budget-friendly device that can give you a feel of what you get from other expensive 5G-enable devices. Some notable features in the device include a 5000mAh battery capacity, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 48 MP sensor3 and Quad Pixel technology, all of which bring a great experience to the user. You can get one for $399 on Amazon. Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that was launched in September 2020. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which provides adequate performance for most tasks and 5G connectivity for fast internet connection. This smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for applications, games and media files. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G comes with a triple-lens camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, eight-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two-megapixel macro camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G is available on Amazon for $249.99. Amazon

AT&T Fusion 5G Here is another mobile device that can help you take advantage of 5G features without a heavy price tag. The phone will cost $219.99 on an AT&T payment plan or $6 per month. The phone offers sub-six (below 6 GHz) and mmWave 5G band, 48MP camera, 6.8-inch 720p display and rear fingerprint sensor. The device also supports a wireless charging feature, 1750mAh battery and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor for enhanced performance. This device is available on the AT&T website. AT&T

Check out more smartphone articles with a look at Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G and a tutorial on how to manage call rejecting with your Android.