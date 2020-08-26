How to find out if your city has 5G right now

To see if you have 5G in your city or what phones can take advantage of these faster connections, check out this list of cities and phones.
Do you want your 5G fast or easy to find? Those are the choices most of us have when looking for a 5G connection. The fastest service is millimeter-wave but it has limited range. Low-band connections are easier to find but you may not see much of an increase in speed.
The three major carriers are expanding their coverage as cities issue permits and technicians build the infrastructure. If you're lucky enough to have a new phone with 5G connectivity, the next step is to figure out where you can use that feature.
Once you've figured out whether or not your neighborhood has 5G connectivity, you'll need to understand what flavor of 5G you've got. Each carrier has its own collection of labels for low-band, midband, and millimeter-wave service.
AT&T and T-Mobile both are using low-band 5G for the foundation of their nationwide networks. Low-band has decent range but isn't much faster than LTE connections.
Sprint went with midband connections to build its first 5G connections, which are now part of T-Mobile.
Millimeter-wave has the fastest speeds but the smallest range. CNET describes it as a "souped-up Wi-Fi hotspot." Verizon's 5G Ultra wideband service operates on millimeter-wave frequencies.
OpenSignal's June 2020 report on the 5G rollout found that Verizon wins the 5G Speed award with 494.7 Mbps real-world average speed. OpenSignal awarded T-Mobile the 5G Availability award because its 5G users spend 22.5% of time connected to 5G. AT&T and Verizon tied on overall download speed of 42.6 Mbps and 41.0 Mbps, respectively. OpenSignal is an independent analyst group that assesses consumer mobile experience.
Are you wondering, "Does my area have 5G?" If so, here's a list of each of the major carriers in the US and where they provide 5G service. This list also includes 5G phones from each carrier that are 5G ready. This information is current as of Aug. 25, 2020. The list will be updated as new cities and counties get 5G service.
AT&T's 5G coverage
AT&T announced in late July that customers in 28 new markets have access to 5G service. That boosts access to 355 markets total. The service in some locations is via dynamic spectrum sharing, which uses 4G infrastructure.
The full list of cities and counties with 5G service from AT&T includes:
Alaska
Anchorage, AK
Alabama
Anniston, AL
Birmingham, AL
Dothan, AL
Florence, AL
Gadsden, AL
Mobile, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Franklin County, AL
Huntsville, AL
Arkansas
Clay County, AR
Cleburne County, AR
Cross County, AR
Fayetteville-Springdale, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Franklin County, AR
Little Rock, AR
Madison County, AR
Ouachita County, AR
Pope County, AR
Polk County, AR
Arizona
Gila, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
California
Alpine County, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Chico, CA
El Dorado County, CA
Fresno, CA
Kings County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Madera County, CA
Modesto, CA
Mono County, CA
Oxnard, CA
Redding, CA
Sacramento, CA
Salinas, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Jose, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Sierra County, CA
Stockton, CA
Tehama County, CA
Visalia-Tulare, CA
Vallejo, CA
Yuba City, CA
Colorado
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Fort Collins-Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
San Miguel County, CO
Connecticut
Bridgeport, CT
Hartford, CT
New Haven, CT
New London-Norwich, CT
Delaware
Kent County, DE
Wilmington, DE
Florida
Calhoun County, FL
Citrus County, FL
Collier County, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Dixie County, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Gainesville, FL
Glades County, FL
Hamilton County, FL
Hardee County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jefferson County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Melbourne, FL
Miami, FL
Monroe County, FL
Ocala, FL
Orlando, FL
Pensacola, FL
Putnam County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Tampa, FL
Walton County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Georgia
Atlanta, GA
Albany, GA
Athens, GA
Bleckley County, GA
Chattooga County, GA
Dawson County, GA
Early County, GA
Hancock County, GA
Jasper County, GA
Liberty, GA
Macon, GA
Marion County, GA
Warren County, GA
Whitfield County, GA
Worth, GA
Hawaii
Maui County, HI
Iowa
Sioux City, IA
Idaho
Boise City, ID
Boundary County, ID
Elmore County, ID
Idaho County, ID
Illinois
Adams County, IL
Alton-Granite City, IL
Aurora-Elgin, IL
Bureau County, IL
Champaign-Urbana, IL
Chicago, IL
Clay County, IL
Joliet, IL
Mason County, IL
Montgomery County, IL
Springfield, IL
Vermilion County, IL
Washington County, Il
Indiana
Bloomington, IN
Brown County, IN
Decatur County, IN
Elkhart-Goshen, IN
Evansville, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Gary, IN
Huntington County, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Kosciusko County, IN
Muncie, IN
Newton County, IN
Randolph County, IN
South Bend, IN
Warren County, IN
Kansas
Brown County, KS
Lawrence, KS
Topeka, KS
Wichita, KS
Kentucky
Fayette County, KY
Fulton County, KY
Lexington, KY
Louisville, KY
Mason County, KY
Meade County, KY
Spencer County, KY
Trimble County, KY
Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA
Beauregard County, LA
Caldwell Parish, LA
Claiborne Parish, LA
Houma-Thibodaux, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lafayette, LA
Monroe, LA
Morehouse Parish, LA
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
St. James Parish, LA
West Feliciana Parish, LA
Massachusetts
Boston, MA
New Bedford, MA
Springfield, MA
Worcester, MA
Maryland
Baltimore, MD
Cumberland, MD
Frederick, MD
Garrett County, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Kent County, MD
Maine
Portland, ME
Michigan
Alger County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Cass County, MI
Cheboygan County, MI
Detroit, MI
Jackson, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Manistee County, MI
Muskegon, MI
Newaygo, MI
Minnesota
Chippewa County, MN
Duluth, MN
Hubbard County, MN
Koochiching County, MN
Le Sueur County, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Moorhead, Minnesota
St. Cloud, MN
Missouri
Bates County, MO
Callaway County, MO
Columbia, MO
DeKalb County, MO
Kansas City, MO
Jackson, MS
Joplin, MO
Moniteau County, MO
Saline County, MO
Springfield, MO
St. Joseph, MO
St. Louis, MO
Mississippi
Leake County, MS
Montana
Beaverhead County, MT
Billings, MT
Deer Lodge County, MT
Great Falls, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Mineral County, MT
North Carolina
Anson County, NC
Hickory, NC
North Dakota
Fargo, ND
New Hampshire
Portsmouth, NH
New Jersey
Atlantic City, NJ
Hunterdon County, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Vineland, NJ
New Mexico
Colfax County, NM
Grant County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lincoln County, NM
San Juan County, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Nevada
Lander County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Reno, NV
Storey County, NV
New York
Albany, NY
Binghamton, NY
Buffalo, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Elmira, NY
Glen Falls, NY
Jefferson County, NY
New York City, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Orange County, NY
Otsego County, NY
Rochester, NY
Syracuse, NY
Utica-Rome, NY
Yates County, NY
Ohio
Ashtabula County, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Clinton County, OH
Columbiana County, OH
Columbus, OH
Dayton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Hancock County, OH
Lima, OH
Mansfield, OH
Mercer County, OH
Morrow County, OH
Perry County, OH
Ross County, OH
Sandusky County, OH
Springfield, OH
Steubenville, OH
Tuscarawas County, OH
Williams County, OH
Youngstown, OH
Oklahoma
Grant County, OK
Oregon
Clatsop County, OR
Eugene-Springfield, OR
Lincoln County, OR
Medford, OR
Portland, OR
Salem, OR
The Dalles, OR
Pennsylvania
Allentown, PA
Altoona, PA
Bedford County, PA
Bradford County, PA
Crawford County, PA
Greene County, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Jefferson County, PA
Johnstown, PA
Lancaster, PA
Lawrence County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Reading, PA
Sharon, PA
State College, PA
Union County, PA
Wayne County, PA
Williamsport, PA
York, PA
Puerto Rico
Adjuntas Municipality. PR
Aguadilla, PR
Aibonito Municipality, PR
Arecibo, PR
Ceiba Municipality, PR
Ciales Municipality, PR
Mayaguez, PR
Ponce, PR
Rincon Municipality, PR
San Juan, PR
Rhode Island
Newport County, RI
Providence, RI
South Carolina
Anderson, SC
Calhoun County, SC
Cherokee County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Oconee County, SC
South Dakota
Kingsbury County, SD
Marshall County, SD
Tennessee
Chattanooga, TN
Fayette County, TN
Giles County, TN
Lake County, TN
Maury County, TN
Memphis, TN
Nashville, TN
Texas
Abilene, TX
Amarillo, TX
Atascosa County, TX
Austin, TX
Beaumont, TX
Brownsville, TX
Burleson County, TX
Chambers County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Concho County, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Dallas, TX
Edwards County, TX
Fannin County, TX
Galveston, TX
Killeen-Temple, TX
Houston, TX
Laredo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Navarro County, TX
Newton County, TX
Parmer County, TX
Runnels County, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sherman-Denison, TX
Tyler, TX
Victoria, TX
Waco, TX
Wilson County, TX
Utah
Beaver County, UT
Box Elder County, UT
Provo, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Virginia
Caroline County, VA
Danville, VA
Frederick County, VA
Madison County, VA
Washington D.C.
Washington
Bellingham, WA
Clallam County, WA
Ferry County, WA
Kittitas County, WA
Okanogan County, WA
Olympia, WA
Pacific County, WA
Richland-Kennewick, WA
Seattle, WA
Spokane, WA
Tacoma, WA
Yakima, WA
Wisconsin
Kenosha, WI
Madison, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Racine, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Wood County, WI
West Virginia
Charleston, WV
Grant County, WV
Huntington-Ashland, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Parkersburg-Marietta, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Tucker County, WV
Wheeling, WV
Wyoming
Casper, WY
Sheridan County, WY
AT&T has a 5G map that you can use to check coverage by ZIP code.
AT&T has the most confusing mix of names for its 5G services:
- 5GE: A combination of 4G LTE technologies, not true 5G
- 5G: Low- and midband service
- 5G+: Millimeter-wave service
All AT&T Unlimited plans include 5G connectivity. AT&T's 5G phones include:
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G
- LG Velvet 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
T-Mobile's 5G service
T-Mobile launched a commercial nationwide standalone 5G network on Aug. 4 which expands coverage by 30% to about 250 million people in 7,500 cities and towns, according to the carrier. T-Mobile is using its entire 600 MHz footprint with this new standalone network. This low-band frequency is not as fast as millimeter-wave frequencies but it does have more range. T-Mobile has built its 5G network with low-band, midband, and millimeter-wave components.
T-Mobile has been expanding its midband 2.5 GHz network and recently announced availability in these cities:
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Washington D.C.
T-Mobile will expand this service to thousands more cities by the end of this year, according to a spokesperson.
These cities have T-Mobile's fastest connection, mmWave 5G:
- Atlanta
- Cleveland
- Dallas
- Las Vegas
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York
T-Mobile also has a map to search for 5G connectivity in your area.
T-Mobile users don't need a certain plan to access 5G connections. T-Mobile's 5G phones include:
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G
- OnePlus 8 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20
Since acquiring Sprint, T-Mobile has been providing Sprint customers with access to the company's 600MHz spectrum. Sprint customers have access to all the 5G service that T-Mobile provides. OpenSignal reports that after the acquisition was complete, 5G speed and availability went up for Sprint users.
Verizon's 5G coverage
San Jose was the latest place to get Verizon's Ultra Wideband service in early August.
Verizon has a set of maps that makes it easy to find its 5G Ultra wideband coverage. The maps show the neighborhoods and landmarks where you can find Ultra wideband service. The carrier notes that there is coverage outdoors in "parts of these neighborhoods," not throughout. You can click on the neighborhood to see details on specific availability.
Atlanta: Buckhead, Downtown, Dunwoody, Georgia Tech, Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, West Atlanta
Boise: Downtown, Meridian, West Boise, West End, Winstead Park
Boston: Downtown, Fenway-Kenmore
Charlotte: Barclay Downs, Fourth Ward, South Charlotte, Uptown
Chicago: Fulton River District, The Gold Coast, Lake View, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, The Loop, Near South Side, Old Town, River North, River West, Rogers Park, Streeterville, West Loop, Wicker Park, Wrigleyville
Cincinnati: Avondale, Bellevue, Clifton, Corryville, Dayton, Downtown, Evanston, Mt. Adams, Mt. Auburn, Newport, Over-the-Rhine, Price Hill, Walnut Hills, West End
Cleveland: Clark-Fulton, Detroit Shoreway, Downtown, Jefferson, Lakewood, Stockyards, Tremont, University Circle, West Blvd.
Columbus: Downtown, Easton, Ohio State University, Polaris,
Dallas: Downtown Dallas, Medical Center Area, Old East Dallas, Oak Lawn, Uptown
Denver: CBD, Capitol Hill, Five Points, Highland, LoDo, Stapleton, Sun Valley
Des Moines: Downtown, East Village, West Des Moines
Detroit: Dearborn, Downtown, Garden City, Hamtramck, Rochester, Westland
Grand Rapids: Allendale, Downtown, East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, SWAN
Greensboro: East Greensboro, North Greensboro, West Greensboro
Hampton Roads: Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach
Hoboken: Hoboken
Houston: Astrodome Area, East Downtown, Greenway Plaza, Hyde Park, Midtown, Museum District, Rice Village, Uptown
Indianapolis: Arsenal Heights, Fountain Square, Historic Meridian Park, Mile Square, Near Eastside, Old Southside, Renaissance Place, University Heights, Upper Canal
Kansas City: Downtown, East Side, Midtown-Westport, Olathe, Plaza Midtown
Little Rock: Birchwood, Downtown, Midtown, Otter Creek, University District
Los Angeles: Chinatown, Downtown, Del Rey, Venice
Memphis: Cooper-Young, Downtown, East Memphis, Midtown
Miami: Airport Area, Downtown, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, South Fort Lauderdale
Minneapolis: Cedar-Riverside, Downtown East, Downtown West, Elliot Park, Loring Park, North Loop, Phillips, University of Minnesota, Whittier
New York City: Downtown Brooklyn, East Harlem, FiDi, Harlem, Hell's Kitchen, Hunt's Point, Midtown, Washington Heights
Omaha: Downtown, Midtown, South Central Omaha
Panama City: Downtown, Forest Park, Lower Grand Lagoon
Phoenix: Arizona State University, Tempe, Downtown Phoenix, Warehouse District
Providence: Central Falls, College Hill, Elmhurst, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, Pawtucket, Upper South Providence
Salt Lake City: Downtown
San Diego: Bankers Hill, Kensington, Linda Vista, Mission Valley
San Jose: Downtown, Little Saigon, North San Jose, South San Jose, West San Jose
Sioux Falls: Downtown
Spokane: Cliff-Cannon, Comstock, Downtown, East Spokane, Northtown
St. Paul: Downtown, Lowertown, West Seventh
Washington D.C.: Cardozo, Chinatown, Crystal City, Downtown, Dupont Circle, Foggy Bottom, Georgetown, Judiciary Square, The National Mall, Navy Yard, NoMa, Penn Quarter, South Waterfront
To use 5G connectivity on Verizon, you have to have Play More, Do More or Get More plan as well as a device with 5G capabilities.
Verizon's 5G phones include:
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW
- Motorola edge+
- Motorola moto z4
- OnePlus 8 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A715G UW
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW
You can keep track of Verizon's 5G service expansion here.
