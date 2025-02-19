If you’re a business owner exploring business banking options, credit unions can offer competitive products with lower fees and higher interest rates than traditional banks. However, membership requirements can be more restrictive, which is an important factor to consider when choosing the best credit unions for business accounts.

I review the six best credit unions and compare key features, fees, and pros and cons to help you find the best fit for your company’s needs.

Best credit union for business accounts comparison

Below, I summed up the top features I considered for the six credit unions for business accounts. Here is our list of the best credit union business accounts.

Affinity Plus FCU: best overall credit union for business accounts My rating: 4.17 out of 5 Why I chose it Affinity Plus is my overall best credit union for business accounts because of its comprehensive range of services, including competitive savings options and reward-earning debit cards. With access to a broad ATM network and cash and coin services, Affinity Plus is an excellent choice for businesses that value both digital and in-person banking (as long as a branch is located nearby). Membership qualifications Eligibility: To become a member, you must live, work, study, or worship in certain eligible regions or have a family or employer affiliation. You can also join by donating a one-time $25 to the Affinity Plus Foundation. See Affinity Plus FCU’s eligibility criteria. Business Membership: For sole proprietors or LLCs, the business owner must open the membership. Review the business document checklist for your business type, submit the required documents, and send a membership interest form online. Fees Small Business Checking Monthly service fees: None Check clearing fees and monthly deposit fees: 20 cents per check after the 50 limit

Commercial Checking Monthly service fees: $15 Check clearing fees and monthly deposit fees: 20 cents per check after the 250 limit

Visit Affinity Plus FCU

Features

Over 60,000 ATMs nationwide via the MoneyPass, Co-op, and SUM networks

High-yield money market accounts (MMAs) and certificates of deposit (CDs)

No annual fee business credit card

Business vehicle loans and equipment loans

Business lines of credit and real estate loans

Cash and coin services with reduced rates for business members

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Multiple options to qualify for membership

Rewards for debit card purchases

Many savings and lending products Limited branch locations

Low yields for business checking and savings accounts

Self-Help FCU: best for social entrepreneurs seeking flexible financing My rating: 4.15 out of 5 Why I chose it I consider Self-Help FCU one of the top credit unions for social entrepreneurs looking for flexible financing. I appreciate how it focuses on supporting underserved communities. With small business loans starting at $15,000 in Illinois and North Carolina, with the option to apply for lower loan amounts and waived collateral requirements, Self-Help FCU is a great provider for businesses that need a little extra flexibility. Additionally, its business accounts have waivable monthly fees, which helps reduce business costs. Membership qualifications Eligibility: Membership is available to individuals living, working, studying, or worshipping in eligible communities in California, Illinois, and Wisconsin. You can also qualify by having a family or employer affiliation or paying a one-time $5 fee to support their community mission. Business Membership: Available for businesses in these states and with the proper documentation. For more info, contact 877-369-2828. Complete the online membership application and submit it by mail or at your nearest branch. Monthly Fees Business Checking: $15; waivable with a combined average daily balance (ADB) of $25,000 across your business accounts under a single member number. Visit Self-Help FCU

Features

100 free monthly transactions

Interest-earning checking account

Savings, MMAs, and CDs

Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, nonprofit business loans, and commercial loans

Provides financial services to underserved communities

Member of the national Co-op shared branching network

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Easy membership requirements

No minimum opening balance for a business checking account

No monthly fee for a business savings account Higher loan amount (over $500,000) requirement outside Illinois and North Carolina

No lines of credit

Navy Federal Credit Union: best for military-affiliated business owners My rating: 3.80 out of 5 Why I chose it In my opinion, the Navy Federal Credit Union is an outstanding choice for military-connected entrepreneurs seeking a reliable credit union for their business checking needs. It offers some of the best credit union business checking accounts with fee-free or waivable fee options. As the largest credit union in terms of assets and membership, with branches in over 30 states, Navy Federal’s strong presence and extensive services set it apart from other credit unions. Membership qualifications Eligibility: Restricted to US military service members, veterans, Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, and their families. See Navy FCU’s membership eligibility page. Business Membership: A $250 deposit is required for sole proprietorships and $255 for other legal entities. All business owners must be Navy FCU members. You can apply for membership online. Monthly Fees Business Checking: None

None Business Plus Checking: $8; not waivable

$8; not waivable Business Premium Checking: $20; waivable if ADB is $5,000 or more Visit Navy Federal Credit Union

Features

Debit card with zero liability for unauthorized transactions

Competitive APY for business checking and savings

Business savings, MMAs, and CDs

Merchant services, payroll processing, and business insurance

Business credit cards

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, lines of credit, and term loans

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Over 350 branches worldwide, with locations in Washington, D.C., and 31 states.

No monthly fees on basic business accounts.

Waivable monthly fees for premium accounts. Membership is limited to military personnel, their families, and DoD employees.

High opening deposit requirement ($250 or $255) for business checking accounts.

Credit Union 1: best for membership flexibility and scalable checking accounts My rating: 3.80 out of 5 Why I chose it I find Credit Union 1 to be an excellent option for small business owners. Its flexible membership and scalable business checking accounts can support growing businesses. What stands out to me is its comprehensive range of services, including cannabis banking, merchant solutions, tax payment processing, and ADP payroll integration. For businesses with changing financial needs, I believe Credit Union 1 offers the right mix of support and flexibility. Membership qualifications Eligibility: Open to individuals within its field of membership (determined by the system through online application). You can also speak with a Member Solution Specialist. See Credit Union 1’s online application. A one-time $5 membership fee will be collected. Business Membership: Alternatively, a $5 donation to support the Educational Development Association (CU1EDA) allows you to become a member. Monthly Fees Business Express Checking: $10; waived by maintaining an ADB of $1,500 or if Merchant Services are deposited into the account

$10; waived by maintaining an ADB of $1,500 or if Merchant Services are deposited into the account Business Performance Checking: $15; waived by maintaining an ADB of $5,000 or if Merchant Services are deposited into the account

$15; waived by maintaining an ADB of $5,000 or if Merchant Services are deposited into the account Business Elite Checking: $50; waived by maintaining an ADB of $25,000 or if Merchant Services are deposited into the account Visit Credit Union 1

Features

Three business checking options plus a nonprofit account

Free online bill pay and treasury management portal

Sweep account (see how sweep accounts work)

SBA lending, business credit cards, and CRE loans

Cannabis banking services

90,000 Allpoint and Co-op network ATMs and 5,000 shared branch locations

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Scalable business checking accounts

Business overdraft protection through Courtesy Pay

Easy membership requirements High balances requirement to waive monthly fees for certain accounts

Low yield on savings and checking accounts

First Tech Federal Credit Union: best for business insurance services My rating: 3.78 out of 5 Why I chose it First Tech FCU is ideal for businesses seeking both banking and insurance services. Its comprehensive coverage includes business umbrella, commercial vehicle, crime, workers’ compensation, and liability insurance. Business insurance is crucial for protecting against financial loss, managing risk, and safeguarding employees. First Tech also offers the best credit union business accounts, with a business checking product featuring low or waivable fees and savings products with competitive yields. Membership qualifications Eligibility: Membership is open to employees (and their families) of over 900 partner companies (See First Tech FCU’s partner page), those living or working in Lane County, Oregon, State of Oregon employees, and members of the Computer History Museum or Financial Fitness Association. Family or household members of existing First Tech members are also eligible.

Membership is open to employees (and their families) of over 900 partner companies (See First Tech FCU’s partner page), those living or working in Lane County, Oregon, State of Oregon employees, and members of the Computer History Museum or Financial Fitness Association. Family or household members of existing First Tech members are also eligible. Business Membership: Available to businesses within the eligible employee groups, with specific documentation required. If you cannot meet the above criteria, contact a First Tech representative to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment. Monthly Fees Simple Business Checking: $6; waived if ADB is $1,000 or more

$6; waived if ADB is $1,000 or more Business Dividend Checking: $15; waived if ADB is $5,000 or more Visit First Tech Federal Credit Union

Features

Debit card with Mastercard ID theft protection

Online and mobile banking

Offers a variety of business insurance products for entrepreneurs

CDs with competitive interest rates (up to 3.50%)

CRE loans include multifamily, office and industrial, and retail and mixed-use buildings

Free overdraft protection service

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Various business insurance options, such as workers' compensation, liability, and umbrella insurance

Over 5,000 Co-op shared branches and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide

High interest rates on CDs Limited lending options for small businesses

$2 fee, plus potential third-party fees for withdrawing outside First Tech FCU and Co-op networks

$100 opening deposit requirement

Bethpage Federal Credit Union: best for interest-earning business accounts My rating: 3.75 out of 5 Why I chose it For businesses looking to grow their funds and earn yields, I think Bethpage is an ideal choice. Its business checking and savings accounts offer interest while keeping fees minimal. I especially like the fact that the Bethpage Business Checking account has no monthly service fees, minimum balance requirements, or transaction limits. Plus, you can access various business loans. If your business is based in New York or New Jersey, Bethpage is a solid option with branches in both states. For more interest-earning options, read our guide to the best business savings accounts. Membership qualifications Eligibility: Open to individuals by paying a one-time $5 in a savings account to establish membership and access all products and services.

Open to individuals by paying a one-time $5 in a savings account to establish membership and access all products and services. Business Membership: Open to businesses through a one-time $5 deposit. Monthly fees Business Checking: None Visit Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Features

Free debit card.

Business checking accounts with unlimited and fee-free transactions.

Remote deposit capture.

Lending products include business credit cards, lines of credit, auto, CRE, and term loans.

Interest on lawyer accounts (IOLA) available.

Retirement and succession planning.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements

Competitive interest rates on business checking, savings, and MMAs

Easy membership requirements Limited to New Jersey and New York branches

Only one type of business checking account for most businesses (except IOLA)

How to choose the best credit union for your business account

When selecting the best credit union for your business checking account needs, it’s important to consider a few key factors:

Membership requirements: Credit unions often have stricter membership criteria, so verify your eligibility.

Credit unions often have stricter membership criteria, so verify your eligibility. Account features: Choose business accounts with fee-free transactions, interest earnings, and scalability.

Choose business accounts with fee-free transactions, interest earnings, and scalability. Fees: Watch for monthly maintenance fees, transaction fees, and other charges since some credit unions offer fee waivers based on account balance or transaction volume.

Watch for monthly maintenance fees, transaction fees, and other charges since some credit unions offer fee waivers based on account balance or transaction volume. Customer service and accessibility: Consider the credit union’s branch/ATM network and customer service. While service is often excellent, locations may be more limited than traditional banks.

Before opening a business account, check out our guide on how to open a business bank account.

Additional tips when selecting a credit union

I recommend closely reviewing potential fees that credit unions may charge, such as ATM fees for using non-network machines, overdraft fees, paper statement fees, inactive account fees, and loan application fees, which can add up over time.

If you have a nationwide business, you can take advantage of the shared branching and cooperative ATM networks that some credit unions offer. Shared branching networks allow businesses to access accounts and conduct transactions at partner locations nationwide. This is helpful for business owners who need to deposit cash or check balances while on the go.

When credit unions are part of cooperative ATM networks, businesses can access thousands of surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, helping to avoid fees. Among the credit unions that offer shared branching and participate in cooperative ATM networks include Affinity Plus FCU, Self-Help FCU, Credit Union 1, and First Tech Federal Credit Union.

Methodology

When I made the guide to the best credit unions for business accounts, I carefully reviewed each provider’s membership requirements, interest rate offers, monthly fees, initial deposit requirements, and transaction limits. I also paid close attention to minimum balance requirements, ATM access, and ATM fees, including the overall account features. Additionally, I considered other available business products and services, ensuring the credit unions offered valuable resources for small and growing businesses.

Credit unions vs traditional banks

When comparing credit unions to traditional banks, here are several key differences:

Ownership

Credit unions: Owned by members, so profits are returned to members through lower fees, better interest rates, and more personalized service Traditional banks: Owned by shareholders, and profits are primarily distributed to stockholders



Fees

Credit unions: Typically offer lower or no monthly fees, reduced ATM charges, and more competitive loan rates Traditional banks: May charge higher fees for account maintenance, overdrafts, and other services



Interest rates

Credit unions: Generally offer higher interest rates on savings and lower rates on loans Traditional banks: Can offer lower rates on savings accounts and higher rates on loans



Customer service

Credit unions: Often provide more personalized customer service since they are smaller, community-based providers Traditional banks: May have more impersonal customer service operations but often provide 24/7 support



Accessibility

Credit unions: Often have fewer branches and ATMs, which can be inconvenient for some users Traditional banks: Generally have a wider network of branches and ATMs, making them more accessible if you need nationwide access



Membership

Credit unions: Specific membership requirements, but some offer easy membership via a small donation Traditional banks: Open to everyone and will require meeting basic account qualifications to be an account holder



Ultimately, the choice depends on your business needs. If you value better rates and customer service, go with a credit union. For wider access and more convenience, a traditional bank is the better option.

Alternatives to the Best Credit Unions for Business Accounts

Aside from credit unions and traditional banks, you may consider opening a business account with a financial technology (fintech) company.

Here are three alternatives to consider:

Bluevine: The Bluevine Standard offers no monthly fees, unlimited transactions, and an APY of 1.5%. Read our Bluevine business checking review for more detailed information on fees and benefits.

The Bluevine Standard offers no monthly fees, unlimited transactions, and an APY of 1.5%. Read our Bluevine business checking review for more detailed information on fees and benefits. Novo: Novo’s business checking account has no monthly fee, unlimited transactions, and express payments. See our Novo business checking review to discover its key features.

U.S. Bank: The U.S. Silver Business Checking account offers a cash deposit allowance, 125 free monthly transactions, and no monthly fees, which is uncommon with large traditional banks. Check out our U.S. Bank business checking review to learn more about its pros, fees, and features.

Frequently asked questions

Is it a good idea to open a business account with a credit union?

Yes, opening a business account with a credit union can be a great idea. Credit unions typically offer lower fees, better interest rates, and more personalized service to their members. Additionally, they often provide more flexible loan terms with lower interest rates, which benefits small businesses.

What is the main downside to opening an account at a credit union?

The main downsides of credit unions are limited branch access and restrictive membership requirements at some institutions. However, credit unions like Affinity Plus FCU, Credit Union 1, and Bethpage Federal Credit Union allow membership through a one-time donation, reducing these barriers.