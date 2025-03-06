The best banks for small business loans offer competitive loan options along with essential services like checking accounts, merchant services, and business credit cards. This guide highlights top banks and covers their loan offerings, banking products, and additional services, whether you need short-term working capital, long-term real estate loans, or a business line of credit.

Here’s a breakdown of the best banks for small business loans that offer comprehensive solutions to meet your needs:

Best small business line of credit and interest-earning checking: Bluevine Provider is a fintech platform; not a bank. It provides FDIC insurance and deposit services through a partnership with Coastal Community Bank.

Best long-term CRE loans with free business checking: U.S. Bank Member FDIC.

Best multi-family CRE lender with excellent business banking: Chase Member FDIC.

Best for eCommerce businesses: Mercury Provider is a fintech platform, not a bank. It provides FDIC insurance and deposit services through a partnership with Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust.

Best for multiple business loan products and free business credit score: Bank of America Member FDIC.

Best for small businesses seeking quick financing: Live Oak Bank Member FDIC.

Best banks for small business loans quick comparison

Below, I summed up the top features I considered for the six financial providers. Here is our list of the best banks for small business loans.

Loan information

Checking account information

Bluevine: Best overall business loan bank Our rating: 4.18 out of 5 Why I chose it I chose Bluevine as the best overall business loan bank for its excellent line of credit, offering a limit of up to $250,000 and a rate starting at 7.8%. Businesses with $120,000 in annual revenue and 12-plus months of operation can easily qualify. Through Bluevine’s line of credit, you can improve your business cash flow, manage large expenses, and boost your credit score for future financing since your repayment history is reported. In addition, you can open Bluevine Standard, a fee-free business checking account granting an APY of 1.5% for qualifying balances of up to $250,000. Bluevine is also named among our top online business bank accounts for easy online account application and an outstanding line of credit. Lines of credit Loan amount: Up to $250,000

Up to $250,000 Interest rates: As low as 7.8%

As low as 7.8% Terms: 6 or 12 months

6 or 12 months Funding speed: 24 hours How to qualify Business operation for at least 12-plus months

Have at least $120,000 in annual revenue

Have a 625+ personal FICO credit score

Must be a corporation or limited liability company (LLC)

Have no bankruptcies in the past year

Have good standing with your Secretary of State

Business operation or incorporation in an eligible US state, ineligible states include Nevada, North Dakota, and South Dakota

Have an active bank connection or statements from the last three months Other business loans Term loans are available through Bluevine’s network of lending partners. Monthly fees for checking accounts Bluevine Standard: $0

$0 Bluevine Plus: $30; waivable Waived by maintaining an ADB of $20,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts, AND having a monthly spend of $2,000 using your Bluevine debit card or credit card.

$30; waivable Bluevine Premier: $95; waivable Waived by maintaining an ADB of $100,000 across your Bluevine checking account, including subaccounts, AND having a monthly spend of $5,000 using your Bluevine debit card or credit card. See our Bluevine business checking review for comprehensive information on its features and benefits. Visit Bluevine

Features

Lines of credit of up to $250,000

Quick account application and approvals within 24 hours

FDIC insurance of up to $3 million

No minimum balance requirement or monthly fee for Bluevine Standard

Waivable monthly fees for higher-tier checking

QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave integrations

Wise, Venmo, CashApp, and Square compatibility

Free ATM access at over 37,000 MoneyPass locations

International payments to 32 countries in 15 currencies

Business credit card with unlimited cashback and no annual fee

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Line of credit with low rates

Short minimum time in business requirement

Potential funding in 24 hours Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota companies are ineligible

Limited to corporation or LLC entities

U.S. Bank: Best long-term CRE loans with free business checking Our rating: 4.16 out of 5 Why I chose it I picked U.S. Bank as one of the best business lending banks for its strong offerings in long-term commercial real estate (CRE) loans, making it ideal for businesses needing financing for owner-occupied properties. U.S. Bank’s SBA 504 loans provide terms of up to 25 years and amounts as high as $12.375 million. Additionally, their SBA 7(a) real estate loans allow businesses to purchase, expand, refinance, or construct commercial real estate with loan amounts of up to $5 million and similar 25-year terms. You can also apply for same-day funding quick loans online, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, with terms of up to 48 months and no collateral. For secured loans, terms of up to 84 months are available in amounts from $5,000 to $250,000. Additionally, U.S. Bank is included in our best free business checking accounts and offers up to a $900 bonus when you open a new, eligible U.S. Bank business checking account online (promo code: Q1AFL25) and complete qualifying activities, subject to certain terms and limitations — offer valid through March 31, 2025. Member FDIC. SBA (504) real estate loans Loan amount: Up to $12.375 million

Up to $12.375 million Interest rates: As low as 8.99%

As low as 8.99% Terms: Up to 25 years

Up to 25 years Funding speed: Undisclosed How to qualify Generally, two years minimum time in business. Other business loans SBA 7(a) business loan

SBA 7(a) real estate loan

Lines of credit

Secured and unsecured term loans

Equipment financing

Practice financing Monthly fees for checking accounts Silver Business Checking: $0

$0 Gold Business Checking: $20; waivable Waived by having any of the following:

- A U.S. Bank Payment Solutions Merchant account

- $10,000 average collected balance

- $20,000 combined average collected business deposit balances

- $50,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances

$20; waivable Platinum Business Checking: $30; waivable Waived by having either of the following:

- $25,000 average collected checking balance

- $75,000 combined average collected business deposits and outstanding credit balances Read our U.S. Bank business checking review to learn more about its features. Visit U.S. Bank

Features

Up to $250,000 quick loan online application

Preferred SBA lender

Up to 25-year term CRE loans

No monthly fee for basic tier checking

Up to $900 welcome bonus for eligible checking accounts

QuickBooks and ADP integrations

Zelle, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, and cash management services

Overdraft protection

Check fraud prevention services

Fee-free withdrawals at the MoneyPass network

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Up to $12.375 million loan offering

Quick loans via online application are available

$5,000 unsecured term loans with 48-month terms are available Investment property, business vehicle loans, and business term loans require an appointment to apply

Financing over $50,000 requires collateral

Chase: Best multi-family CRE lender with excellent business banking Our rating: 4.14 out of 5 Why I chose it I included Chase on this list for its strong position as a leading lender for multifamily CRE loans, offering loan amounts starting at $50,000 with flexible terms up to 25 years. Chase also allows refinancing to help lower mortgage payments. For small businesses, Chase offers an option for lump-sum funding. In addition, the bank has scalable business checking accounts, including premium accounts like the Chase Platinum Business Checking, which has a higher transaction limit and cash deposit allowance. Additionally, Chase offers a full range of services, including merchant processing, fraud protection, investment services, and business credit cards. You’ll also get a bonus of up to $500 when you open a new Chase Business Complete Banking account and meet the qualifying activities. The offer is valid until April 17, 2025. Commercial real estate loans Loan amount: $50,000 and up Interest rates: Variable Terms: Up to 25 years

Funding speed: Varies How to qualify Two years minimum time in business

Under the same majority ownership for at least two years Other business loans Lines of credit

Term loans Monthly fees for checking accounts Chase Business Complete Banking: $15; waivable Waived by meeting Chase Military Banking requirements or by having any of the following:

- $2,000 average daily balance

- $2,000 Chase Ink Business Cards spend

- $2,000 in deposits from Chase QuickAccept or other eligible Chase Payment Solutions transactions

- Linked Chase Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account

Chase Performance Business Checking: $30; waivable Waived by meeting a $35,000 or greater combined average daily balance (ADB) in qualifying business deposit accounts.

Chase Platinum Business Checking: $95; waivable Waived by meeting a $100,000 combined ADB across qualifying business deposit and investment accounts. The required ADB is $50,000 for a linked Private Client CheckingSM, JPMorgan Classic Checking, or Private Client Checking Plus account. See our Chase business checking review to discover its pros and cons and see if it fits your needs. Visit Chase

Features

Small business and CRE loans

Lump sum funding available to small businesses

Digital banking and branch locations in 48 states

Up to $500 cashback bonus for new checking accounts (conditions apply)

No required opening deposit and minimum balance

Unlimited electronic transactions

Free associate and employee debit cards upon request

Chase Bank QuickBooks integration

Fraud protection services

Payment and invoicing services via Chase Payment Solutions

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 25-year terms CRE loans

Up to 90% financing available

Small business loans start at $5,000 Limited loan types

Requires in-person loan application

Mercury: Best for eCommerce businesses Our rating: 4.03 out of 5 Why I chose it I find Mercury an excellent choice for eCommerce businesses because it offers working capital loans with just six months of operation required, compared to the typical two-year requirement from traditional lenders. This financing can help cover unexpected expenses and support inventory expansion. Additionally, Mercury’s fee-free business checking account has no minimum opening deposit, no monthly fees, and no transaction limits, providing online business owners with more savings. Working capital loans Loan amount: Undisclosed

Undisclosed Interest rates: Flat fee

Flat fee Terms: Three to six months

Three to six months Funding speed: One to two business days Other loans Venture capital debt How to qualify Have at least $250,000 of annual sales with at least six months trading history.

Must be an eCommerce brand incorporated in the US. Additional eligibility requirements apply for California, Nevada, or Vermont businesses. Monthly fees for checking accounts Mercury Business Checking: $0

$0 Mercury Plus: $35

$35 Mercury Pro: $350 For more information, check out our Mercury business checking review. Visit Mercury

Features

Working capital loans available to eCommerce businesses

Checking account with no opening deposit, minimum balance requirement, or monthly fee

Physical and virtual debit cards

QuickBooks and Xero accounting software integration

Compatible with Shopify, Stripe, Square, Zapier, Amazon, and PayPal

Customized account access and 14 subaccounts

Advanced accounting automation is available under a subscription plan

Fee-free wire transfers

FDIC insurance coverage of up to $5 million Mercury is a fintech company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Deposits in checking and savings accounts are held by our banking services partners, Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust®; Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through insurance to apply.

Credit card available with 1.5% auto cash back rewards

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Only six months of business operation required

Funds accessible in one to two business days

Flat fee for all loan amounts Additional requirements for California, Nevada, or Vermont businesses

Cannot open sole proprietorship and trust accounts

Bank of America: Best for multiple business loan products and free business credit score Our rating: 4.0 out of 5 Why I chose it I chose Bank of America as one of the best banks for business loans because of its wide range of lending products, including lines of credit, equipment loans, SBA loans, and CRE loans, with amounts starting at $25,000. They also offer affordable business checking products and free access to your Dun & Bradstreet credit score. This makes it easy to track your financial health. Additionally, Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards for Business program lets you earn up to a 0.25% discount on loan interest rates. Secured business loans Loan amount: $25,000 and up

$25,000 and up Interest rates: 7.0%

7.0% Terms: 4 or 5 years

4 or 5 years Funding speed: Undisclosed How to qualify Two years minimum time in business under existing ownership

$250,000 in minimum annual revenue Other business loans Unsecured credit line

Term loan

Auto loan

Commercial real estate loan

Equipment loans

SBA loans

Healthcare practice loans Monthly fees for checking accounts Business Advantage Fundamentals Banking: $16; waivable Waived by meeting any of these conditions:

- Maintain a $5,000 combined average monthly balance in eligible linked business deposit accounts

- Make at least $500 in new net qualified purchases using your Bank of America business debit card

- Be a member of Preferred Rewards for Business (first 4 checking accounts per enrolled business)

$16; waivable Business Advantage Relationship Banking: $29.95; waivable Waived by meeting any of these conditions:

- Maintain a $15,000 combined average monthly balance in eligible linked business deposit accounts

- Be a member of Preferred Rewards for business (first 4 checking accounts per enrolled business) Visit Bank of America

Features

Various loans include lines of credit, term loans, CRE loans, and SBA loans

Free Dun & Bradstreet business credit score

Free enrollment for Preferred Rewards for Business program

Loan interest rate discounts through the preferred rewards program

Savings interest rate boosts included as preferred business rewards

Business checking accounts with waivable monthly service fees

Basic tier checking has no monthly fee for 12 months

No fees for incoming wires under a higher-tier checking account

QuickBooks integration

Cash Flow Monitor tool

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Several business loan options

Loan interest rate discounts included in Preferred Rewards for Business

7.0% interest rate for secured business loans Loan amounts start at $25,000

High minimum annual revenue requirement

Live Oak Bank: Best for small businesses seeking quick financing Our rating: 3.93 out of 5 Why I chose it I chose Live Oak Bank as one of the best banks for business loans. It specializes in small business lending, offering tailored solutions for various industries, including healthcare, agriculture, and real estate. It also has an easy online application process, making it convenient for business owners. Additionally, it does not charge prepayment penalties, giving flexibility to pay off a loan early without incurring additional fees. The bank is also known as one of the top SBA lenders in 2024, with an approval amount of nearly 2 billion and an average loan size of $1,377,745. As an online lender, it serves businesses across the U.S., providing access to financing for small business owners regardless of location. Live Oak Express® loans Loan amount: $10,000 to $500,000

$10,000 to $500,000 Interest rates: Variable

Variable Terms: 10 years

10 years Funding speed: Undisclosed How to qualify Two years minimum time in business

Excellent credit history

Current on all business and personal debt Other business loans SBA

USDA loans

Commercial loans

Healthcare practice loans Monthly fees for checking accounts Business Essential Checking: $10; waived with $1,000 average daily balance

$10; waived with $1,000 average daily balance Business Plus: $25; waived with $25,000 average daily balance

$25; waived with $25,000 average daily balance Business Plus Analysis: $100; earnings credit can offset fees For more details on services and rates, read our Live Oak Bank review. Visit Live Oak Bank

Features

Offers small business, SBA, USDA, healthcare practice, and commercial loans

Provides 90% bank financing or higher through SBA 7(a) loans

Online loan applications

Transparent closing costs

Up to $500,000 small business loan amounts with 10-year terms

Three business checking accounts with no initial deposit requirements

Insured cash sweep account up to $10 million FDIC insurance coverage

QuickBooks integration

Free business bill pay

ATM withdrawals allowed at over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

Pros and con

Pros Cons No prepayment penalties for Live Oak Express loans

No hard personal credit inquiries

Top SBA lender Limited in-person support as a digital bank

Undisclosed minimum business annual revenue

Key factors to consider when choosing the best small business loan banks

When evaluating the best small business loan banks, check the following:

Loan variety: Look for a bank that offers the best small business loan options, including lines of credit, SBA loans, and CRE financing.

Look for a bank that offers the best small business loan options, including lines of credit, SBA loans, and CRE financing. Loan terms & conditions: Ensure the bank offers terms that suit your business needs, including competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options.

Ensure the bank offers terms that suit your business needs, including competitive interest rates and flexible repayment options. Eligibility requirements: Check the bank’s criteria, such as credit score, business age, revenue, and collateral. Meeting these requirements increases your chances of approval.

Check the bank’s criteria, such as credit score, business age, revenue, and collateral. Meeting these requirements increases your chances of approval. Collateral requirements: Check if the bank requires collateral and assess whether you’re comfortable with the risk of using your personal or business assets.

Check if the bank requires collateral and assess whether you’re comfortable with the risk of using your personal or business assets. Additional services: In addition to loans, choose a bank that provides comprehensive services such as business checking, merchant services, and business credit cards.

How to apply for a small business loan

Securing a loan from a business bank requires a few steps:

Assess your financing needs: Determine what you need the loan for. Is it for covering operating expenses, purchasing equipment, or expanding your business? Understanding your business needs ensures choosing the right type of loan. Research loan options: Explore the different loan products available to find the best fit for your business. Research various lenders, including traditional banks, credit unions, online lenders, and alternative financing options. Compare interest rates, fees, terms, and approval processes. Review qualifications: Understand the bank’s eligibility requirements, including minimum revenue, time in business, and credit score. Learning the lender’s requirements can help you meet all conditions before applying, which increases your chances of approval. Submit your application: Once you’ve chosen the best lender, submit your loan application along with the required documentation. This can include business tax returns, financial statements, personal credit reports, and legal documents like business licenses and operating agreements.

Pros and cons of small business loans

When considering small business loans, weigh the pros and cons to determine if borrowing is the right choice for your needs.

Pros Cons Access capital

Build credit

Choose flexible loan terms

Retain business ownership

Gain tax benefits Take on responsibility for debt

Qualify under strict eligibility

Pay high interest rates

Face potential overleverage

Put assets at risk

Impact of credit score on loan approval

Credit scores are key to loan approval, especially for small businesses. A higher score improves your chances of approval and better terms, like lower interest rates. A lower score may lead to higher interest rates or difficulty getting approved, as lenders view it as a sign of potential financial risk. A strong credit score shows reliability and the ability to repay the loan, boosting your chances of securing financing.

Tips to getting a small business loan

Know your credit score and try to improve it. Build a relationship with your bank or lender. Complete your documentation. Understand different loan types and the amount you need. Look for lender reviews and recommendations. Consider alternative financing. Explore government assistance programs, like SBAs, for lower rates. Shop around for the best rates, terms, and conditions. Show consistent revenue and cash flow to increase reliability to repay. Prepare a solid business plan and maintain accurate financial records.

Alternative financing options

While bank loans are a great option, other financing alternatives might suit your needs:

Online lenders: Bluevine, Mercury, Live Oak Bank, and other online lenders offer fast, flexible financing for businesses in need of quick capital.

Bluevine, Mercury, Live Oak Bank, and other online lenders offer fast, flexible financing for businesses in need of quick capital. ROBS (Rollovers for Business Startups): If you have a retirement account, a ROBS allows you to use those funds to finance your business without taking on debt.

If you have a retirement account, a ROBS allows you to use those funds to finance your business without taking on debt. Small business grants & crowdfunding: Consider non-loan options like grants and crowdfunding if you’re looking for funds without repayment obligations.

Consider non-loan options like grants and crowdfunding if you’re looking for funds without repayment obligations. Invoice factoring: You can quickly access funds by selling your unpaid invoices to a third party at a discounted rate.

You can quickly access funds by selling your unpaid invoices to a third party at a discounted rate. Merchant cash advance: Secure fast financing based on your daily credit card sales, providing flexibility for businesses with regular transactions.

Secure fast financing based on your daily credit card sales, providing flexibility for businesses with regular transactions. Revenue-based financing: Ideal for businesses with variable income, this option allows you to repay the loan based on your revenue, offering more flexible repayment terms.

Methodology

I researched top lenders to help small business owners find the best loans based on factors like loan terms, interest rates, approval speed, and eligibility. I reviewed options like SBA loans, CRE loans, working capital loans, and lines of credit, focusing on competitive rates, flexible terms, and fast approval. I also assessed business checking products and support services to make financing easier and more affordable.

Frequently asked questions

What type of loan is best for a small business?

Small businesses benefit from SBA loans and lines of credit due to easier requirements and competitive rates. SBA loans offer low interest rates, making them affordable, while lines of credit provide flexible funds with a set credit limit and draw period, making it ideal for managing your cash flow.

Which bank offers the best business loan?

The best bank for your business loan depends on your loan type, credit score, and business needs. U.S. Bank excels in long-term CRE loans, Chase is strong for multifamily CRE loans, and Bluevine offers fast lines of credit. Live Oak Bank specializes in quick financing and is a top SBA lender like U.S. Bank.

Is it easier to get a business loan with an LLC?

Securing a business loan is straightforward if you have an LLC, meet the lender’s requirements, and have good credit. However, approval can be tough for new businesses or those with limited revenue, especially with traditional banks and credit unions. In such cases, alternative financing options may be needed, but they often come with higher interest rates and stricter repayment terms.