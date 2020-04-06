7 best sitting desks for a home office

With the coronavirus quarantining professionals to their homes, people need the right equipment to get their work done. Here are 7 of the highest quality desks for an at-home work station.

With the coronavirus forcing many professionals to work from home, the new working style has proven challenging for those unaccustomed. COVID-19 has expedited remote work, but the enterprise was already heading that direction. By 2030, Gartner found that demand for work from home (WFH) will increase by 30%.

Productivity is one of the biggest issues for most employees new to working from home. Experts suggest professionals boost their productivity by creating their own personal workspace at home. Here are seven desks to help kick-start your home office.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

1. Salina L-Shape Computer Desk Image: Wayfair With more than 5,800 reviews and 4.4 out of 5 stars on Wayfair, the Salina L-Shape desk is a stylish, functional option for professionals. Offered in five different finishes, the desk has two surfaces to work on and a wire management grommet to easily access chargers and cables. The end of the desk even features a couple shelves to display items on or store materials, making it a fashionable choice for the home. $125 at Wayfair

2. Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk Image: Amazon/Prepac For business professionals that don't have a lot of room, the Prepac Wall Mounted desk fits great in small spaces. The desk can be mounted at any height, doesn't have legs, but still provides a functional desk experience. With built in storage, users can display pictures or store equipment easily. The desk also has cable and wire management features to keep the space organized. $161 at Amazon

3. HON 66" Laminate Desk with 2 Peds Image: HON This desk is a solid option for professionals wanting a sleeker look to their home office. The HON Laminate Desk is simple, but gets the job done. With two box drawers to hold office supplies and three file drawers, the desk is scratch-, spill-, and stain-resistant. It has two cable grommets and comes with fully assembled lateral files and storage pedestals. $955 at HON

4. HON Credenza Shell Image: HON A straight-forward, no frills option, the HON Credenza Shell is a regular desk with two grommets. The desk comes without drawers or shelves and in three different finishes. The shell can be combined with another shell to create an L-shaped workstation, or just left alone for a simple sturdy workspace. $240 at HON

5. L-Shape Desk with Hutch Image: Wayfair For those wanting a workspace with extra storage, this desk from Wayfair features built-in shelves and a drawer, along with an entire hutch. The hutch has seven shelves, with one that has a door to store important items. The desk is a smaller L-shape, allowing for more room, while still maintaining a compact frame. The set comes in gray, harvest cherry, espresso oak, and white. $450 at Wayfair

6. Carlisle Executive Traditional Office Desk Image: Amazon/Best Master Furniture Sporting a more classic antique look, the Carlisle Executive Traditional Desk is perfect for the classic home office setting. With hand carved designs and a walnut finish, the desk is old-fashioned, but sturdy. While it may not have the bells and whistles newer desks offer, the traditional look makes for a great statement piece. $930 at Amazon