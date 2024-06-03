Udemy is an online course platform where professionals and aspiring workers can find training on a wide variety of subjects. Here are five of the best Udemy courses for workers in the tech field who want to start new careers or add new skills to their existing job. These are beginner or beginner-to-advanced courses, but Udemy offers a wide variety of jumping-on points for all skill levels.

I chose these courses based on their potential to result in practical applications at work, user reviews and popularity based on Udemy’s Bestselling leaderboard.

Best Udemy courses: Comparison table

The Complete Python Developer With Python consistently ranking as one of the most popular programming languages, using it could open up a lot of developer career options. Udemy’s Complete Python Developer course is about 31 hours, including a hands-on coding exercise and downloadable resources. This comprehensive course teaches you how to use Python in web development, machine learning, automation and more. You don’t need prior experience in Python to take it. Cost The Complete Python Developer course costs $199.99. The Complete Python Developer

Microsoft Excel - Excel from Beginner to Advanced Mastering Excel enables you to create dynamic reports with PivotTables, automate some work tasks, run dynamic formulas in VLOOKUP and more. Knowing how to take advantage of Excel beyond just filling in fields can make your job more efficient and secure your place in the organization as the Excel wizard. Udemy’s 21-hour course includes downloadable resources for you to keep after the curriculum is done. Learners who took Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced praise the instructor, Kyle Pew, for his engaging teaching style. Some students noted in reviews that, while the course is listed as a beginner class, the sections involving the Microsoft programming language VBA might best serve people who already have a background in VBA. Learners who take this course are recommended to have Microsoft Excel 2007, 2010, 2013, 2013, 2019 or Microsoft 365 Excel on their computer in order to work along with the material shown in the course. Cost The Microsoft Excel – Excel from Beginner to Advanced course costs $129.99. Microsoft Excel - Excel from Beginner to Advanced

ChatGPT Masterclass: The Guide to AI & Prompt Engineering How to get the most out of ChatGPT continues to be a hot topic. Organizations across fields are exploring which generative AI product is right for them and how generative AI can change the way they work. This course is a thorough exploration of how to use prompt engineering to make ChatGPT produce the right answers for you. The course explains how to use ChatGPT to help build websites in WordPress, write resumes and generate content. Some reviews pointed out the presenters’ opinions can find their way into the course and that the website building section is longer than the other sections. Cost The ChatGPT Masterclass: The Guide to AI & Prompt Engineering course costs $124.99. ChatGPT Masterclass: The Guide to AI & Prompt Engineering

The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp This thorough course covers everything from the very basics (“How does the internet actually work?”) to the details of advanced CSS, JavaScript, APIs and more. Graduates of this course will have completed building websites, which they can show to potential employers. The last 12 hours or so of the course are devoted to Web3 and cryptocurrency, which may not be relevant to a wider web development audience. Participants praised the instructor, Dr. Angela Yu, and the visual aids used throughout the course. Cost The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp costs $109.99. The Complete 2024 Web Development Bootcamp

The Data Science Course: Complete Data Science Bootcamp 2024 The Data Science Course: Complete Data Science Bootcamp 2024 includes hands-on exercises and teaches you how to pre-process data, plus the basics and details of machine learning, deep learning, statistical analysis, Python and NumPy and neural networks. Reviewers praised the instructor for the course’s thoroughness; however, some reviewers noted the evaluation tool in the hands-on coding sections does not work well. Data science covers a wide swath of topics, making it a good branching-off point to other topics you might want to explore, such as statistical techniques, deep learning and regression analysis. This course teaches calculus and linear algebra as they apply to programming in data science, providing a solid foundation for a future career in machine learning. Cost Data Science Course: Complete Data Science Bootcamp 2024 costs $119.99. The Data Science Course: Complete Data Science Bootcamp 2024

Free Courses on Udemy

Udemy sometimes offers brief tutorials for free, such as the Python lessons at the bottom of this page. Some other free tutorials — which are excerpts from paid courses — include: