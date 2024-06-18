VPNs, or virtual private networks, are some of the most accessible ways to strengthen your privacy online. They’re also intuitive and convenient tools we can use to access geo-restricted content on the internet.

The problem is most quality VPNs require a paid monthly or yearly subscription to use. This becomes an issue since a business can’t know for sure if a VPN fits their needs unless they’re able to test it out.

SEE: 10 Myths about Cybersecurity You Shouldn’t Believe (TechRepublic Premium)

Fortunately, there are a number of VPN providers offering functional free trials that allow access to premium VPN features without paying for an upfront subscription. In this article, I’ve gathered some of the best VPNs with free trials in 2024.

Best VPNs with free trials: Comparison

I’ve gone ahead and broken down some of the best VPN free trials available on the market today. In particular, you can check out trial lengths, feature restrictions and number of servers in the table below:

Private Internet Access CyberGhost VPN NordVPN ExpressVPN Proton VPN Length of free trial 7 days 24 hours for desktop; 3–7 days for mobile 7 days 7 days Free version, free forever How to access trial Via mobile apps (usable on other platforms after) Windows, macOS, Android, iOS Via Android only (usable on other platforms after) iOS or Android only Free version on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS Requires payment information No No Yes Yes No Feature restrictions None None None No access to desktop app Slower speeds; access to only five server countries Pricing of paid plan $2.19 per month

(2 years) $2.19 per month (2 years) $4.69 per month (2 years) $6.67 per month (1 year) $4.49 per month (2 years) No. of servers 10,000–35,000 (reportedly) 9,000+ (reportedly) 6,300+ 3,000+

(reportedly) 4,900+ servers Server locations 91 countries 100 countries 111 countries 105 countries 91 countries VISIT PIA VPN VISIT CYBERGHOST VISIT NORDVPN VISIT EXPRESSVPN VISIT PROTON VPN

Private Internet Access VPN: Best VPN free trial Private Internet Access VPN is an all-around solution that carries fast speeds and an extensive server network. In particular, you get servers spread across 91 countries, allowing you to unblock geo-blocked content easily while getting good speeds. Free trial details PIA VPN offers a seven-day free trial that’s accessible via its mobile apps on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. SEE: Free VPN vs Paid VPN: Which One Is Right for You? (TechRepublic) I personally recommend PIA VPN’s free trial due to its unlimited simultaneous device connections.This lets you test its premium VPN on multiple devices, as its unlimited device threshold enables you to use PIA VPN on your desktop or other devices after accessing its mobile free trial. Does it require payment or credit card information? No, PIA VPN’s free trial via mobile does not require any payment information to access. When I tried its free trial using my Android smartphone, I didn’t have to input any credit card to activate the seven-day trial. Visit PIA VPN

Pricing

1 month: $11.99 per month.

$11.99 per month. 6 months: $7.50 per month.

$7.50 per month. 2 years (+2 months free): $2.19 per month.

Features

Servers across 91 countries.

WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2/IPSec protocols.

RAM-only server technology.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

Fast overall VPN speeds.

Customizable app bookmarks.

Cons

WireGuard protocol may be buggy.

No free version.

If you want to learn more, check out my full Private Internet Access VPN review here.

CyberGhost VPN: Best desktop free trial CyberGhost VPN is a superb option for users who want a diverse server fleet and easy-to-use specialized servers. Right now, CyberGhost offers servers from 100 countries and smartly segregates its servers so they are best optimized for streaming, gaming and torrenting. Its desktop free trial is also one of the most accessible on this list. Free trial details CyberGhost offers a 24-hour free trial available for Windows and macOS through its official website. It also offers a three-day free trial for Android smartphones and a seven-day trial for iOS devices. I chose CyberGhost VPN as the best for desktop since it doesn’t require any extra hoops to access. You don’t need to sign up via its mobile app or create an account on a different device. All you need to do is go to CyberGhost’s official website and start a trial. This is on top of not requiring any payment information to start a free trial. While I would’ve preferred the trial to be longer than 24 hours, it’s still the easiest way to get a desktop VPN trial without handing over credit card info. Does it require payment or credit card information? No, CyberGhost does not require any credit card or payment information to access. CyberGhost VPN is one of the only VPNs that offer a free trial of their premium desktop application without requiring any payment details to activate. Visit CyberGhost VPN

Pricing

1 month: $12.99 per month.

$12.99 per month. 6 months: $6.99 per month.

$6.99 per month. 2 years (+2 months): $2.19 per month.

Features

Specialized servers for streaming, gaming and torrenting.

OpenVPN, IKEv2 and WireGuard protocols.

24/7 live customer support.

Pros

Servers in 100 countries.

Free trial doesn’t require payment info.

45-day money-back guarantee.

Cons

Desktop free trial could be longer.

Complicated company history.

If you want to learn more, check out my full CyberGhost VPN review.

NordVPN: Best for privacy enthusiasts If security is your main concern, I recommend NordVPN. This option includes a variety of security-focused features, such as built-in threat protection, dark web monitoring and Meshnet secure file-sharing. It also recently increased its server spread, now offering servers from 111 countries compared to 60 country locations in 2023. Free trial details NordVPN has a seven-day free trial accessible via its Android application. Fortunately, you can use NordVPN on other platforms after you’ve signed up for a trial on Android. Does it require payment or credit card information? Yes, NordVPN requires payment info or a credit card to access its free trial on Android. While it would’ve been ideal to have access without payment data, I find NordVPN’s heavy emphasis on providing a variety of security features to be worth a try. Visit NordVPN

Pricing

Below is an overview of the mid-tier NordVPN Plus subscription:

1 month: $13.99 per month.

$13.99 per month. 1 year: $5.49 per month.

$5.49 per month. 2 years (+3 months): $4.69 per month.

Features

Servers in 111 countries.

10 simultaneous device connections.

Double VPN functionality.

Pros

Specialized security servers (Double VPN, Obfuscated).

Independently audited.

Built-in protection against malware and intrusive ads.

Cons

Priced relatively high.

No free version.

Free trial accessible only via Android.

If you want to learn more, check out my full NordVPN review.

ExpressVPN: Best mobile free trial A go-to choice for many, ExpressVPN offers one of the most intuitive VPN experiences on the market. It has an extremely easy to use interface and consistently fast performance. It has also shown a strong commitment to transparency, being one of the most prolific VPN providers that regularly undergo third-party security testing. Free trial details ExpressVPN offers a seven-day free trial for its Android and iOS applications only.This means Windows or macOS users may have to look elsewhere if they want to test drive a premium VPN. Despite this, I believe ExpressVPN’s top-tier user experience is a great option for users who only plan to use a VPN on their mobile devices. Does it require payment or credit card information? Yes, ExpressVPN does require payment information to access its mobile free trial. While it doesn’t explicitly ask for payment details when you sign up for a free trial, it’ll automatically link your trial access to the default payment data linked on your mobile device. Visit ExpressVPN

Pricing

Here’s a rundown of the Surfshark One mid-tier subscription plans:

1 month: $12.95 per month.

$12.95 per month. 6 months: $9.99 per month.

$9.99 per month. 1 year (+3 months): $6.67 per month.

Features

Servers in 105 countries.

100% RAM-only server infrastructure.

24/7 customer support.

Pros

Unlimited simultaneous device connections.

Affordable paid subscriptions across the board.

Well-designed and intuitive application.

Cons

Free trial is for mobile only.

On the expensive side.

Lacks longer two-year subscription option.

If you want to learn more, check out my full ExpressVPN review.

Proton VPN: Best fully free version Proton VPN is a Swiss-based VPN that has a generous free version, which I believe counts as a viable free trial. Being based in Switzerland, Proton is able to offer some of the world’s strongest privacy laws to its user base — a meaningful value-add to those conscious of government surveillance. Free trial details While Proton VPN technically doesn’t have a free trial of its premium service, it has one of the more usable and complete free VPNs available today. Proton VPN’s free version is unique in that it offers unlimited data, compared to other free VPNs, which impose monthly data caps that are easy to use up. The benefit of this free version is that it’s free forever,with no expiry date compared to full free trials. The downside, on the other hand, is that you don’t get to try Proton VPN’s premium features and functionality. Its free version offers servers in five countries, encrypted VPN servers and medium VPN speed. Does it require payment or credit card information? As a free version, Proton VPN Free doesn’t require any payment information to download or use. Visit Proton VPN

Pricing

Below is a rundown of Proton VPN’s Plus subscription tier:

1 month: $9.99 per month.

$9.99 per month. 1 year: $4.99 per month.

$4.99 per month. 2 years: $4.49 per month.

Features

Secure Core, privacy-friendly countries.

VPN speed accelerator.

NetShield ad, malware and tracker blocker.

Pros

Very generous free version.

Under pro-privacy Swiss jurisdiction.

Unlimited bandwidth in the free version.

Cons

No dedicated free trial of premium plan.

Live chat support for paid users only.

If you want to learn more, check out my full Proton VPN review.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Do VPN free trials work?

Yes, VPN free trials are designed to work as a regular premium VPN subscription. The main difference is that VPN free trials allow access to the software for a limited time.

They’re designed to give users a chance to test paid software without paying for a full VPN subscription. In terms of safety, VPN free trials should be as safe as their fully paid counterparts.

If you’re curious to know how safe VPNs are, check out our recent explainer covering whether VPNs can be hacked and why they’re good business investments in the long run.

How long do VPN free trials last?

VPN free trials will often last for as short as one day or as long as seven days.

VPN free trials vs. free VPNs

VPN free trials differ from free VPNs in that they offer all the premium features of a given VPN. In contrast, a free VPN will have a limited feature set compared to its paid counterparts. This typically translates to not having access to the whole server suite, lower VPN speeds or a monthly data cap.

One upside of free VPNs is that they are free forever,whereas VPN free trials will only last you a day to as long as a week’s worth of use.

If you’re interested in learning more about the best free VPNs, I highly recommend checking out our rundown of the Best Free VPNs for 2024.

In that article, we highlight the best overall free VPN, the best VPN for beginners and other options you should consider in the VPN space.

Do VPN free trials require payment or credit card information?

It depends.From my experience, many VPN free trials require payment or credit card information to access. Either they ask you within the free trial process for payment information or they’ll use the payment method already linked to your device of choice.

However, there are a handful of VPNs, like CyberGhost VPN and PIA, that offer free trials without payment information.

Personally, I think more vendors should adopt this approach as it lowers the barrier to entry into trying out their software.

VPN free trials vs. money-back guarantees

You might have seen money-back guarantees if you’ve browsed for VPN subscriptions. Most VPN providers allow you to refund your subscription after a set period of time through money-back guarantees that normally span 30 or so days.

While both VPN free trials and money-back guarantees allow you and your organization to try out a paid VPN, availing of a money-back guarantee requires you to pay for an initial subscription and then refund within the allotted time.

For users interested in knowing how much a VPN typically costs, we have an extensive guide covering VPN costs and saving tips.

On the other hand, VPN free trials won’t charge you until after the free trial period expires. Better yet, some VPNs don’t require any sort of payment method at all and will just ask if you would like to subscribe to a plan after the allotted trial period.

If you’re curious about which one is better, that will depend on your business’ needs. On one end, money-back guarantees are more straightforward to access since you’ll go straight to purchasing a subscription as usual. However, the refund process can be a hassle and varies among different providers.

Meanwhile, VPN free trials have fewer strings attached and won’t charge you upfront. The caveat here is there may be some extra steps you need to take to test out their software, i.e., having to sign up via mobile before testing on a desktop machine.

Methodology

In my rundown of the best VPN free trials available today, I considered a mix of how accessible each trial is and the quality of the VPN software itself.

For the free trial, I looked at trial length, feature limitations for each trial, how easy it is to access the trial and whether it required payment or credit card information to activate, among other factors.

I’ve also personally evaluated each VPN listed above. All the VPNs mentioned have gone through our full review treatment, which was conducted through a combination of first-hand testing, extensive product research and expert analysis.

Finally, I took into account how each free trial and VPN service could be useful to different types of users and use cases. This is especially important since businesses will have varying requirements, depending on their needs and circumstances.