This is a comprehensive ExpressVPN Review, covering features, pricing, and more. Use this guide to find out if it is the best VPN for you.

Virtual Private Network software serves as a secure pathway for devices to connect to the internet to preserve privacy, enhance safety and improve the internet surfing experience. With the internet space awash with cyber threats, more VPNs have hit the market in recent years and one VPN solution getting a lot of attention is ExpressVPN.

Launched in 2009 with VPN servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN has been reviewed favorably for speed, compatibility with multiple operating systems and devices and security capabilities. In this article, we will explore ExpressVPN to help you decide whether it’s suitable for you.

ExpressVPN pricing

ExpressVPN offers three main pricing plans with a 30-day, money-back guarantee on all of them.

Monthly plan

The monthly plan is pegged at $12.95 and billed monthly.

12 Months plan

Pricing starts at $8.32 per month and is billed annually.

6 Months plan

Pricing starts at $9.99 per month, charged every six months.

Key features of ExpressVPN

Highlighted below are some of the significant features of ExpressVPN.

Security

ExpressVPN’s no-log policy, private DNS, TrustedServer and standard encryption protocols all enhance the security of its servers. Apart from masking your IP address, which is commonly obtainable in every VPN, ExpressVPN also encrypts the traffic between your endpoints and its server.

In addition to the encryption, ExpressVPN also uses TrustedServer, an innovative way of running the servers on Random Access Memory instead of the hard drive, which retains data and exposes it to hacks. With the server running on RAM, it is wiped whenever the computer is turned off and back on, preventing the risk of exposing your data to potential hacks.

Threat manager

ExpressVPN’s Threat Manager feature thwarts communication between the apps on your device and a set of third-party sites known for stealing your data for targeted advertising. ExpressVPN has a “blocklist” of these malicious sites and constantly updates the list.

Multi-device support

Apart from being able to run on multiple operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS, ExpressVPN can also run on devices like smart TVs, routers and game consoles. This feature is essential for users who connect to the internet on different devices.

Split Tunneling

ExpressVPN’s Split Tunneling feature allows you to direct specific portions of your device or application traffic through the secure VPN tunnel while allowing other devices or apps to connect directly to the internet. This functionality helps to safeguard the data traffic of your choice without denying you the convenience of accessing local network devices. This way, you can tailor your online protection to your precise needs while maintaining connectivity for various activities.

ExpressVPN pros and cons

There are many positives to pick from using ExpressVPN, as well as some drawbacks to note.

Pros

Operates a no-activity logs policy.

Offers multiple languages for users.

Supports a wide array of devices, including TVs, routers, mobile phones and PCs.

More than 3,000 servers in 94 countries.

24/7 customer support via live chat.

Offers 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

It’s easy to use.

Cons

Limited device connection.

Only the 6-months and 12-months plans offer simultaneous connection to eight devices.

Pricing may be costly to private users.

Who is ExpressVPN best for?

Considering the features, functionalities and pricing of ExpressVPN, the software is ideal for small and midsize businesses as it allows for simultaneous connections for up to eight devices. Its robust encryption protocols, strict no-logs policy and widespread server network make it an excellent option for those who want to maintain online privacy and keep their devices safe from security breaches. Furthermore, since all it takes to get the solution running is download-install-launch, ExpressVPN is suitable for users who do not wish to go through the technicalities involved in VPN configurations.

If ExpressVPN isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

For some reasons, if you choose not to use ExpressVPN, you may find these alternatives suitable for your needs.

Surfshark

Surfshark VPN is known for its budget-friendly pricing and strong security features. It offers a wide range of features, including robust encryption, over 3,200 servers in 100 countries and the ability to bypass geo-restrictions for streaming. With unlimited device connections, Surfshark is suitable for users looking for comprehensive protection across all their devices without breaking the bank.

NordVPN

NordVPN is another option to consider. It’s popular for having one of the most extensive server coverages (5,710 servers in 60 countries ), among other features. It offers double encryption, dedicated IP options and specialized servers for specific tasks like streaming and torrenting. NordVPN’s user-friendly interface and no-logs policy make it a popular choice for privacy-conscious users seeking a balance between security and performance.

Perimeter81

Perimeter81 is a business-oriented VPN solution that focuses on secure remote access for teams. It offers a Software-Defined Perimeter architecture that grants users access to resources based on identity and device security. With a strong emphasis on zero-trust security, Perimeter81 is designed to provide scalable and secure network access to remote employees and teams, making it particularly well-suited for businesses and organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

Review Methodology

Our aim in each review is to be as exhaustive and objective as possible. In this review, we evaluated the speed by running a speed test on speedtest.net. To check how simultaneous connection on multiple devices impact the VPN performance, we ran an installation on a smart TV, connected to a tablet and mobile device and still had some great speed. We also analyzed user feedback sourced from reputable review platforms.