Cybersecurity threats aren’t just an enterprise problem anymore; small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are increasingly targeted by attackers looking for easier entry points. But most SMBs lack the resources to build their own security operations centers (SOCs) or staff round-the-clock detection and response teams.

To close that gap, many SMBs turn to managed service providers (MSPs) for help. MSPs can extend their offerings by partnering with managed detection and response (MDR) vendors, giving SMB clients 24/7 threat monitoring, rapid incident response, and a cost-effective way to strengthen defenses.

But choosing the right MDR partner isn’t simple. MSPs must weigh how well each vendor supports multi-tenant environments, aligns with their business model, and delivers results for both the MSP and its end clients. This article compares two leading MDR providers — Blackpoint Cyber and Arctic Wolf — to help decision-makers choose the best fit.

How does managed detection and response benefit managed service providers?

While MDR services are valuable to nearly every organization, SMBs face unique challenges that leave them especially exposed to cyber threats. MSPs bridge that gap by offering MDR as part of their service portfolio, giving SMB clients access to enterprise-grade protection without the cost of an in-house SOC.

Multi-tenant security: Platforms designed for MSPs allow them to manage multiple client environments simultaneously without overloading teams

Platforms designed for MSPs allow them to manage multiple client environments simultaneously without overloading teams Scalability: MDR empowers MSPs to expand services quickly, keeping up with new threats, client growth, and regulatory requirements

MDR empowers MSPs to expand services quickly, keeping up with new threats, client growth, and regulatory requirements Operational efficiency: By outsourcing round-the-clock detection and response, MSPs free up lean IT teams and avoid the expense of building their own SOC

By outsourcing round-the-clock detection and response, MSPs free up lean IT teams and avoid the expense of building their own SOC Client retention and growth: Offering MDR enhances an MSP’s value proposition, helping reduce churn and stand out in a crowded market

When comparing vendors, MSPs should pay close attention to whether a platform is purpose-built for MSP delivery models or tailored primarily for enterprises. That distinction is critical in determining which MDR solution will ultimately meet both the MSP’s and their clients’ needs.

Comparing Blackpoint vs. Arctic Wolf

Two MDR providers that are consistently recognized as leaders in security are Blackpoint Cyber and Arctic Wolf. Both providers offer 24/7 monitoring and quick threat detection, but they differ in terms of scalability, compliance readiness, and integration flexibility.

Check out the table below to learn more about these key differences, and continue reading for a more detailed description of each provider.

When to choose Blackpoint Cyber

Key differentiators Pricing Both providers offer customizable pricing and scalable tiers for businesses of all sizes. Key features Proprietary, cloud-native CompassOne platform

SOC-as-a-Service model

Real-time threat detection

Goes beyond MDR: unified defense with posture, vulnerability, and security insights Cloud-native platform

Security awareness training

Advanced threat detection Reliability and security Compliance-ready tools and streamlined reporting through SIEM, plus legal readiness via BAAs and baseline policies to NIST and CIS 3.0 PCI, HIPAA, and NIST support, backed by third-party validation, with continuous monitoring and log retention Integrations Offers a curated, MSP-focused integration ecosystem through its CompassOne platform. Provides a vendor-neutral, broad integration framework Support and onboarding Offers 24/7 live SOC with dedicated threat hunters, known for their proactive support via phone or email 24/7 monitoring with personalized support from the Concierge Security Team, emphasizing continuous education and optimization

Blackpoint Cyber positions itself as an MDR provider purpose-built for MSPs. Its premier CompassOne platform unifies endpoint visibility, identity monitoring, vulnerability management, security posture, cloud posture, and network defense into a single system—reducing the complexity of juggling multiple point solutions. Blackpoint also integrates with a broad range of endpoint, cloud, and network security vendors, as well as leading RMM platforms. For vulnerability management, CompassOne connects seamlessly with top providers including Tenable, Qualys, and Rapid7, giving MSPs greater flexibility and coverage.

At the core of Blackpoint’s offering is its 24/7 security operations center, staffed by former U.S. government cyber-intelligence professionals. Unlike other providers that simply generate alerts, Blackpoint’s SOC takes immediate action—isolating endpoints, disabling compromised accounts, and containing threats in real time—minimizing risk while easing the operational burden on MSP teams.

Blackpoint also emphasizes real-time response over delayed ticket escalation. Each month, the company executes thousands of active threat responses through a combination of automation and human-led investigation. For MSPs managing multiple client environments, this rapid action not only reduces false positives and missed detections but also ensures that threats are neutralized quickly and consistently.

Blackpoint Cyber pricing and scalability

Blackpoint Cyber is recognized for its transparent, MSP-friendly pricing, which avoids the large minimum commitments often associated with enterprise-focused MDR providers. This allows smaller MSPs to access the platform while still supporting larger environments.

Blackpoint Cyber pros and cons

Pros

Context driven security platform that unifies prevention, detection, and response.

MSP-native design focused on multi-tenant management

Real-time response with SOC-led containment, not just alerting

Blackpoint Response Operations Center (BROC) with a complete threat detection and automation team

Excellent capabilities for compliance mapping, enabling regulatory readiness, and log collection and reporting (storage is 365 days)

Transparent pricing and flexible scalability

Gives MSPs capability options to offer customers, with opportunities to upsell

Strong endpoint visibility and automation capabilities

Cons

The user interface can feel complex for teams new to MDR platforms

Alerts may require initial fine-tuning to align with specific client environments

When to choose Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf provides a broader range of cybersecurity services through its Aurora platform. Its offerings include Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness, Endpoint Security, and Incident Response services, positioning the company as a comprehensive security partner rather than a single-solution provider.

A key feature of Arctic Wolf is its Concierge Security Team (CST). Each client is paired with a dedicated team of security advisors who provide ongoing guidance, root cause analysis, and support for compliance efforts.

This approach highlights continuous education and improvement, making Arctic Wolf particularly attractive to organizations with regulatory needs or limited internal security resources. Along with its vendor-neutral stance, the platform integrates with a broad range of EDR, identity, firewall, and cloud tools, minimizing vendor lock-in and enhancing visibility across various environments.

Arctic Wolf pricing and scalability

Arctic Wolf is generally considered a higher-cost option, especially when factoring in log retention, scanning, and storage. However, the provider has recently expanded to include an Arctic Wolf MSP Partner Program, offering progressive volume pricing, deal minimums, and multi-year growth plans to incentivize MSP adoption.

Arctic Wolf pros and cons

Pros

Comprehensive platform with MDR, risk management, awareness training, and incident response

Dedicated Concierge Security Team for personalized guidance and compliance support

Strong capabilities for log collection (storage is 90 days), reporting, and regulatory readiness

Vendor-neutral integrations across SIEM, EDR, and cloud ecosystems

Processes extensive telemetry for broad visibility

Cons

Semi-transparent pricing requires sales quotes and customization, which may add friction for MSPs seeking upfront clarity

Service experience may vary depending on the assigned Concierge team and tier

Operates a direct-sales model alongside channel partnerships, which can create tension for MSPs concerned about channel conflict.

Blackpoint Cyber vs. Arctic Wolf: Which MDR solution is the better choice?

For MSPs, the decision often hinges on more than just threat detection; it’s about how well an MDR solution fits their service model and delivers real value. In this case, Arctic Wolf offers a comprehensive, enterprise-oriented platform with robust compliance support and security awareness training. Its Concierge Security Team provides hands-on guidance, and the model relies heavily on threat intelligence, including alerting and escalation.

In contrast, Blackpoint Cyber is purpose-built for MSPs. The CompassOne platform delivers real-time detection and rapid SOC-led response, cutting through noise and ensuring threats are swiftly contained. With deep RMM integrations—far more than Arctic Wolf—Blackpoint supports the tools MSPs rely on to run their businesses. Combined with flexible pricing, Blackpoint’s solution empowers even smaller MSPs to scale their security services with confidence

Ultimately, the best MDR solution depends on your priorities: enterprise-style compliance breadth and advisory services, or an MSP-native design that emphasizes speed, integration, and operational efficiency.

CTA: Investing in strong cybersecurity is essential for your business’s future and your clients’ peace of mind. To discover how Blackpoint Cyber’s MDR can protect your MSP and clients, visit our website or contact the sales team for partnership opportunities. Visit Blackpoint Cyber