If you’re a business owner looking to expand your operations, you may be exploring financing options. Two common choices are a business line of credit (LOC) and a business loan. Both can help fund your operations but differ in key areas such as funding amounts, interest rates, repayment terms, and flexibility. Generally, a business line of credit works best for managing short-term or fluctuating expenses, while a business loan is ideal for larger, long-term investments.

What is a line of credit?

A business line of credit offers flexible access to funds, allowing you to borrow, repay, and borrow again up to a predetermined limit, similar to a credit card. It’s well-suited for short-term needs like managing cash flow gaps or covering unexpected expenses. You only pay interest on the funds you use, and once approved, you can access and repay funds without needing re-approval.

What is a business loan?

A business loan provides a lump sum of money that you repay over a set period, typically with a fixed interest rate. It’s ideal for significant, one-time expenses like purchasing equipment or funding large projects. The loan comes with a fixed repayment schedule, where you can repay the loan in regular installments, usually monthly, over a specified period.

Key differences: business line of credit vs loan

Below is a table highlighting the differences between a line of credit and a loan.

Business line of credit Business loan Funding amount Flexible, revolving credit limit Fixed lump sum Repayment terms Flexible repayment terms Fixed monthly payments Interest rates Often variable interest rates Typically lower, fixed rates Use of funds Short-term or ongoing expenses Large, one-time investments Collateral requirement Can be secured or unsecured Often requires collateral (secured) Approval process Easy and quick approval for smaller amounts More stringent approval process When to choose Best for ongoing access to capital. Best for fixed, long-term funding

Pros and cons of a business loan v line of credit

When comparing a business loan vs line of credit, each has different pros and cons depending on your business’s needs, financial situation, and the purpose of the funding.

Business loan

Pros

Larger loan amounts for major expenses like business machinery Fixed repayment schedule provides predictability Lower interest rates than lines of credit Longer repayment terms ease cash flow pressure Repaying on time can improve your business’s credit score

Cons

Stricter approval process with more documentation required Fixed payments may be difficult if cash flow is inconsistent Collateral may be required for larger business loans Risk of debt overload if the loan isn’t well managed Less flexibility, as funds must be used for specific purposes

Business line of credit

Pros

Flexibility to borrow only what you need when you need it Interest is only paid on the amount borrowed Quick access to funds, ideal for cash flow gaps No fixed repayment schedule, just minimum payments Helps with managing daily expenses

Cons

Variable interest rates, increasing borrowing costs if market rates rise Risk of debt build-up if spending isn’t managed carefully Some lines of credit have annual fees, maintenance fees, or inactivity charges Requires good credit for favorable terms Best suited for short-term needs, not large capital investments

When to choose a business line of credit vs loan for your business

A business line of credit is best:

For quick fund access to cover short-term expenses or emergencies like inventory or payroll

For obtaining ongoing access to capital for smaller, repeated borrowing

For when you only want to pay interest on the amount you borrow

I recommend applying for a business line of credit if you need flexible access to funds for ongoing, short-term needs. For example, if your business needs to cover unexpected repair costs for essential equipment or manage cash flow during seasonal fluctuations, a line of credit lets you borrow only what you need and repay it as you go.

A business loan is best:

For larger, one-time investments like office equipment purchases

For businesses with a stable cash flow that can handle fixed monthly payments

For when you need a cost-effective solution for larger funding needs, provided you qualify for lower interest

I recommend applying for a business loan when you need a lump sum of money for a specific purpose. For example, if you want to expand your office space to accommodate a growing team or enhance your business operations, a business loan can provide the necessary capital.

Factors to consider when choosing between a business line of credit vs loan

When deciding between a business line of credit versus loan, it’s important to consider several factors to determine the best option for your financial needs.

Purpose of funds for a business line of credit vs business loan

Line of credit: Short-term or ongoing expenses such as inventory, payroll, or managing cash flow gaps

Short-term or ongoing expenses such as inventory, payroll, or managing cash flow gaps Loan: Specific, one-time, larger investments like purchasing equipment, expanding your business, or improving long-term capital

Repayment terms for a business line of credit versus loan

Line of credit: More flexible repayment terms since you pay interest only on what you borrow, and you can borrow and repay repeatedly as long as you stay within the credit limit

More flexible repayment terms since you pay interest only on what you borrow, and you can borrow and repay repeatedly as long as you stay within the credit limit Loan: Typically has fixed monthly payments over a set term, making it a predictable option if you can afford to make regular, consistent payments

Amount of funding for a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Suitable for smaller funding that can be borrowed and repaid multiple times. It’s best for businesses needing recurring access to funds.

Suitable for smaller funding that can be borrowed and repaid multiple times. It’s best for businesses needing recurring access to funds. Loan: Ideal for larger, lump-sum amounts. Business loans typically provide more capital upfront, making them better for larger, one-time projects.

Interest rates for a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Generally, interest rates are higher than business loans and are applied only to the portion of the credit that you use. This means paying interest only on what you borrow, not the full credit limit.

Generally, interest rates are higher than business loans and are applied only to the portion of the credit that you use. This means paying interest only on what you borrow, not the full credit limit. Loan: Interest rates are typically lower and fixed, especially for businesses with good credit. You’ll pay interest on the full loan amount regardless of how quickly you repay it.

Creditworthiness and approval process between a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Often requires a good credit score and a strong financial track record. The approval process can be faster, especially for smaller amounts or revolving credit.

Often requires a good credit score and a strong financial track record. The approval process can be faster, especially for smaller amounts or revolving credit. Loan: Usually requires a more detailed approval process and might involve more stringent criteria. Larger loans often demand collateral and a thorough review of your financials.

Flexibility of business between a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Offers flexibility to borrow, repay, and borrow again as needed. It is ideal for businesses with unpredictable cash flow or those who need quick access to funds.

Offers flexibility to borrow, repay, and borrow again as needed. It is ideal for businesses with unpredictable cash flow or those who need quick access to funds. Loan: Less flexible since the loan amount is fixed, and repayment terms are set. Once you take out a business loan, you cannot borrow more unless you apply for a new loan.

Collateral requirement for a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Can be unsecured or secured, depending on the lender and the creditworthiness of your business. Unsecured lines of credit are more difficult to obtain but don’t require collateral.

Can be unsecured or secured, depending on the lender and the creditworthiness of your business. Unsecured lines of credit are more difficult to obtain but don’t require collateral. Loan: Often secured, especially for larger loan amounts. Collateral (such as real estate or business assets) may be required, especially for businesses with weaker credit profiles.

Risk tolerance for a business line of credit vs loan

Line of Credit: If you’re comfortable managing fluctuating credit limits and variable repayments, a business line of credit offers ongoing access to funds with less commitment.

If you’re comfortable managing fluctuating credit limits and variable repayments, a business line of credit offers ongoing access to funds with less commitment. Loan: If your company can handle fixed, predictable payments over time and you have a specific use for the funds, a business loan offers a stable, structured way to fund your goals.

Business stability and cash flow for a business line of credit vs loan

Line of credit: Best for businesses with stable but fluctuating cash flow that need a flexible solution for managing day-to-day operational costs.

Best for businesses with stable but fluctuating cash flow that need a flexible solution for managing day-to-day operational costs. Loan: Better for businesses with stable, predictable cash flow that can handle regular payments over a set period.

Alternatives to business loans and lines of credit

Here are some alternatives to business loans and lines of credit:

Business credit cards: Offers revolving credit with a set limit, ideal for smaller, everyday business expenses Invoice financing (factoring): Allows businesses to borrow against unpaid invoices, with repayment made once the customer pays Merchant cash advances (MCA): Provides funds based on future sales, with repayment tied to a percentage of daily credit card transactions or revenue Trade credit: Suppliers may offer trade credit, allowing you to buy goods or services on account and pay later, providing interest-free short-term financing Microloans: Small loans, often provided by nonprofit organizations or online lenders, that can help businesses with limited credit history or small funding needs

Each alternative has its unique benefits and drawbacks, and the right choice for your business will depend on your current needs, financial situation, and where you see your business heading in the future. It’s important to consider what aligns best with your goals and growth plans.

Frequently asked questions

Which type of credit is right for your business?

It depends on your needs when choosing between a business loan or line of credit. A line of credit is ideal for flexible borrowing when you have a fluctuating cash flow or frequent smaller expenses, while a business loan is better for large, one-time expenses with fixed repayment terms.

Does applying for a line of credit hurt your credit score?

Applying for a line of credit can cause a small, temporary dip in your credit score due to a hard inquiry, but if you make timely payments on your business line of credit, you can improve your score over time.

Do you need collateral for a business line of credit?

While unsecured (no collateral) business lines of credit are available, some lenders may still require you to have collateral, especially if your business has limited credit history or financial stability.

How much line of credit can a small business get?

Lenders offer lines of credit to small businesses for as much as $250,000 to $5 million. The exact amount depends on many factors, such as your business’s creditworthiness, financial health, annual revenue, and time in business. If you have a well-established company with strong financials, you may get a higher limit.

Is it easier to get a line of credit or a loan?

Generally, it’s easier to get a business line of credit since the criteria for approval are more flexible, making it quicker to access funds. However, if you have strong financials, you can apply for a business loan easily. Ultimately, it will depend on your business’s financial health, credit history, and the lender’s requirements.

Do you need a down payment for a business line of credit?

No, you typically don’t need a down payment for a business line of credit. You can borrow up to a certain limit and only pay interest on the amount you used up.

What is the biggest benefit of having a business line of credit?

The core benefit of a business line of credit is flexibility. You can borrow funds as needed, up to your credit limit, and only pay interest on the amount you use.