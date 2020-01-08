CES 2020: Lenovo rolls out world's first 5G laptop

Lenovo's Yoga 5G is the world's first PC capable of connecting to a 5G network.

TechRepublic's Karen Roby talked to Johnson Jia, senior vice president at Lenovo, at CES 2020 about the just announced Lenovo Yoga 5G laptop. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Johnson Jia: Everyone says 2020 is the year of 5G. We believe 5G will significantly impact the tech industry, and definitely it will bring more value to consumers. In general, 5G provides the broadband connection, and with a super low latency, and also with very broad coverage. So that means it can support more devices to always connect to the internet, to the cloud. That also means people with other devices, such as a PC, are always connected to the cloud, and people can use their PC with a similar user experience as their phone with 5G.

[The Lenovo Yoga 5G is] the first [5G] laptop in the world. Last year at COMPUTEX [Taipei] we previewed the portal type of this product jointly with Qualcomm, and this year we will officially announce this product. This is a product we enabled with Qualcomm's SCX, the 5G computer platform. This definitely provides the ultra-fast internet connection with a super low latency. This device, we believe, will help people to stay very productive and save their time, and also have more fun with 5G.

They can download a big size file super fast, and it's almost more than 10 times faster than 4G. And meanwhile, we can have a multichannel video chat on the go and with high quality. It's not happening with current technologies, but with 5G, people will have a more unique experience.

I think both consumers and commercial customers will benefit from 5G. Definitely for the daily consumers, they can have more fun with 5G. But that also helps on the commercial side because with 5G [for example] a remote diagnostic for healthcare will be available.

And in the future, a doctor can do a diagnostic remotely with 5G and with big data and can have much better proposal for people.

[This is] definitely only one of our big announcements. In fact, we have more than 40 new products we announced this time at CES.

