Cybersecurity powerhouses Check Point and Trend Micro offer good encryption options, but which one reigns supreme? Here is a feature comparison to help you decide.

Protecting confidential data, fending off breaches, and satisfying compliance requirements is becoming more complex with the rapid increase of devices and data in organizations today. Encryption software exists to help us deal with such challenges. Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade and Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption are a couple of examples.

SEE: Password breach: Why pop culture and passwords don’t mix (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

We explore Check Point Full Encryption Software Blade and Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption to differentiate between the two.

Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade

Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade offers automatic security for all data on endpoint hard drives. This data includes deleted and temporary files, user data and operating system files. The software uses encryption to secure data from loss or theft while implementing multi-factor pre-boot authentication to validate user identity. Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade has more data security offerings to complement Full Disk Encryption. It offers media encryption and port protection, remote access VPN and capsule docs.

Strong encryption algorithm standards

Check Point Full Disk Encryption is powered by robust encryption algorithm standards like AES-CBC and XTS-AES to offer users uncompromised security. The CryptoCore encryption engine by Check Point achieved official certification to be compliant with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 guidelines. It also supports Network Authorized Preboot Bypass.

Pre-boot authentication and excellent user experience

With Check Point Full Disk Encryption, using pre-boot authentication, only authorized users can get access to the endpoint. The pre-boot environment authenticates users and verifies their identities securely by loading before the operating system. The software provides users with Single Sign-On (SSO) for operating system login for a seamless user experience. It also offers multi-factor authentication support to fortify security. You can also configure lockout settings to prevent brute-force attacks.

Remote help and recovery

Check Point Full Disk Encryption allows secure exchange of keys for locked users. Users enjoy this support from a cryptographically safe challenge-response team. Users who misplace their access tokens or forget their passwords can use one-time logon options and remote password changes. Users can also take advantage of the Self Help Remote Portal to alleviate dependence on IT operations staff.

Flexible deployment options

Heterogeneous environments with different connectivity behaviors are supported by the Check Point Full Disk Encryption solution. Clients with constant connectivity to the server are suitable for the Online Mode. The Offline mode is for environments such as embedded systems, with little to no connectivity. Organizations can leverage their infrastructure to collect recovery data and logs.

Pricing

The Full Disk Encryption Software Blade can be purchased as part of a greater endpoint security suite that offers a trial and a free demo. Contact the vendor for accurate pricing information.

Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption

Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption ensures data on diverse devices is encrypted to prevent loss or theft in a world where data protection has become not only more difficult but also more complicated. This encryption solution provides one well-integrated management console to allow you to comprehensively manage your users and have oversight over more Trend Micro security products. The same console is used for endpoint protection.

Advanced reporting and auditing

Through integration with Control Manager, users can merge policy deployment and visibility with other Trend Micro products. Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption also uses policy-based encryption to automate the enforcement of regulatory compliance. The solution provides advanced auditing and reporting and has real-time auditing functionality for compliance on demand. Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption ensures there’s always an audit trail of administrative actions to ease compliance initiatives.

Administrative tools and active directory design

Regardless of the endpoint client application, a user can receive a one-time password using Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption. It allows you to administer users and groups from many active directory domains in one console, in turn easing your current management and deployment IT infrastructure. Through Windows pre-boot, you can also access the recovery console.

Pre-boot authentication

Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption provides flexible authentication such as fixed passwords and active directory integration. It also has multi-factor authentication functionality. Using network-aware, users can ensure misplaced or stolen devices are locked or wiped before they can be booted. You can toggle on policy updates before authentication. There’s also a lockout feature to react to incorrect authentication trials. Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption allows you to configure actions for situations where failed password attempt limits are exceeded.

Consumerized environment support

With Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption users can protect corporate data on employee-owned devices as the software provides management and visibility for Microsoft BitLocker. It also offers management and visibility of Apple FileVault to protect Mac devices in the event of theft or loss.

Pricing

Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption is part of a larger protection suite. For a quote, contact Trend Micro.

Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade vs. Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption

Let’s compare the two solutions through their features.

Features Check Point Full Disk Encryption Software Blade Trend Micro Endpoint Encryption Single sign-on Yes Yes Central policy enforcement Yes Yes Public key cryptography Yes Yes File compression No Yes Drag-and-drop UI No Yes Email encryption No Yes



Which encryption tool should you choose?

To secure your data first requires an understanding of the data encryption needs of your organization. Compare your needs to the features of these two solutions, and you’ll see which is suitable for your use case. Remember to also consider your budget and request demos and free trials for a hands-on experience to accelerate your decision-making.