Technology is always innovating, and over the past few years, the Cloud has gotten cooler than ever. Today, it can do so much more than simply store data. It’s the driving force behind many of your favorite web apps and it allows businesses to run more smoothly. It can also make your personal computing an absolute breeze in the form of the Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer.

Shells is an ingenious development that allows you to launch any virtual desktop in less than five minutes on any device. Whether you want to code on your tablet, design on your TV or watch a movie on your phone, Shells gives you the power to download, store, access and edit your files on any device virtually. That means you can start a project on your phone while you’re riding the train back home and finish it up on your TV when you arrive. Your computer is literally everywhere you have a screen.

Shells backs up automatically so your data always remains safe in the cloud and offers firewalls and end-to-end encryption to protect yourself from cybercrime. With a Shells Basic Plan, you’ll get one processor, 40GB of storage, 2 GB of memory and unlimited use on any device you’d like.

Thanks to the cloud, your computer can be absolutely anywhere you want it to be. For a limited time, you can grab a one-year subscription to the Shells™ Personal Cloud Computer for 54% off $143 at just $64.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.