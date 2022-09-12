Learn how Collibra and SAP Master Data Governance perform similar tasks and how to choose between them.

Collibra and SAP Master Data Governance assist organizations that want to better govern and manage their business’s data. But which solution is best for your business’s needs? Evaluate Collibra vs SAP MDG in this head-to-head guide for data governance tools.

What is Collibra?

Collibra Data Governance is a product that assists organizations in understanding their constantly growing data in a manner that scales with business changes and growth. With Collibra for data governance, teams are able to trust and use their data to refine their businesses. Collibra automates several governance and stewardship tasks to empower businesses with a true governance foundation through a single, scalable data catalog and governance solution.

What is SAP Master Data Governance?

SAP Master Data Governance is a data governance solution that offers organizations a single trusted view of their data to directly address digital, operational and analytical challenges. With SAP MDG, it is easier for enterprises to practice data management, increase their data accuracy and reduce their total cost of ownership with a unified solution that facilitates central governance and consolidation.

Collibra vs. SAP Master Data Governance: Feature comparison

Feature Collibra SAP MDG Data modeling Yes Yes Dashboards, reporting and visualizations Yes Yes Business glossary Yes No Data discovery Yes No Data lineage Yes No Data distribution No Yes Policy management Yes No Compliance management Yes Yes

Data governance

Collibra promises sustainable data governance through automated governance activities. It also provides cross-functional teams with one location to find and set up a common understanding of data. Through a single platform, Collibra makes it possible to quickly find and govern data. The platform provides full visibility into business-critical data assets such as reports, APIs, metrics and technology assets.

SAP’s central data governance gives organizations the ability to pull together master data from various parts of the organization and centrally manage it. The software empowers customers to create, maintain and distribute master data in a centralized source that cuts across a vast variety of different systems in customers’ enterprises. Central data governance ensures that data is always consistent. Users can standardize definitions and business rules, enjoy collaborative workflows and notifications, impose validated values and keep track of a complete audit trail of changes.

Data quality

Collibra monitors asset quality and displays business rules concerning data quality. These rules can be imported from third-party data quality software, as Collibra is integrable with third-party master data management solutions. Collibra also shows users whether assets pass or fail each of the rules and the outcome of each rule is assigned a quality score. The scores are then aggregated to produce overall data quality scores for each asset in assessment.

Similarly to Collibra, SAP delivers data quality management as it defines, validates, and monitors business rules to make sure master data is ready and fit for use. With SAP, clients can measure and monitor the data quality of master data. They can utilize a central repository to define and catalog data quality business rules. Users also get to view cross-dimension or cross-domain data quality process indicators, trends and error distribution. Additionally, SAP offers users intuitive navigation and in-depth analysis of data quality issues.

Stewardship management

Collibra delivers stewardship management to enable users to assign roles and responsibilities. With these custom roles, data stewards can share, secure and improve data assets. Data stewardship management also enables Collibra users to define and manage organizational policies and processes in a business context from a centralized location.

Through Collibra’s data stewardship, various teams can combine forces with data owners and subject matter experts across the organization, using role-based dashboards and interactive views. The governance and stewardship roles help Collibra users to stay abreast of change as well as scale data management.

Master data stewards in SAP can process bulk changes for product, business partner and customer data. Bulk changes are made using highly effective mass change processes for attributes to improve confidence in transparency when modifying large data volumes. SAP avails statistics to indicate and validate changes ahead of activating them.

Users can upload modified records from Microsoft Excel or CSV files to include offline processing and other information sources. Additionally, in a federated network of master data governance systems, SAP MDG has each member as a steward of a different set of attributes. The central system manages the core attributes and then aligns them to local systems. In comparison, Collibra provides more shelled-out, out-of-the-box stewardship capabilities in comparison to SAP.

Automation

With Collibra, users have the power to automate processes with easy-to-use workflows. These workflows foster collaboration as they bring users together to make decisions, complete tasks and seal knowledge gaps. Collibra also automates data lineage mapping to see how data transforms and flows from one system to another. Users can combine machine learning with human intelligence to improve the context around datasets.

SAP supports the centralized creation and maintenance of master data. This enables the automation of governance by controlling data quality at the point of authorship. SAP also uses standardized and automated workflow routing and notifications to make sure the right users participate at the right time, resulting in improved productivity. Unlike Collibra, SAP does not offer automated data lineage.

Policy and regulatory compliance

Collibra helps its clients maintain compliance in addition to creating, reviewing and updating data policies across their businesses through centralized policy management. Through the policy manager, users can create data retention and usage policies to ensure they satisfy their data compliance requirements. Additionally, with Collibra it is possible to lower data risk by creating and maintaining a business glossary of accepted terms and definitions. This helps to ensure that data assets are clear and consistent for all users.

Central governance in SAP helps users maintain regulatory compliance through its version control and audit history. Version control and audit history raise transparency and help guarantee that policy and regulatory compliance are enforced. Furthermore, role-based data access enables the enforcement of security policy. SAP does not offer a centralized policy management feature.

Choosing between Collibra and SAP Master Data Governance

Collibra is suitable for enterprises seeking to not only leverage automation and create a single source of truth but also centralize policy management with features such as data lineage and data discovery.

For enterprises seeking to manage and govern master data with a modular expand-on-demand approach with features such as data consolidation and mass processing, SAP MDG is the better choice. SAP MDG is also a top solution for companies that work with other SAP solutions; the platform integrates tightly with the SAP tech stack, making it possible to reuse assets with open integrations.

Still looking for the right data governance solution for your business?