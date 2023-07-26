Protect your company by learning maximum security practices in this bundle, while it's available at the best-on-web price of only $79.99.

While cyberattacks can create serious long-term challenges for individuals, they can literally bring down your business in a number of ways. According to Forbes, “…every company is now a reachable target, and every company, large or small, has operations, brand, reputation, and revenue pipelines that are potentially at risk from a breach.” If you want to protect your company with ultimate security, The Complete 2023 Cybersecurity Developer & IT Skills Bundle can teach you a lot of helpful practices.

With high-quality, comprehensive content in over 400 hours of training across 26 courses, you’ll have a wide variety of skills to choose from. If your business uses Microsoft products, there are a couple of courses on Microsoft 365 and one on Azure that students gave a perfect 5-star rating.

You can learn about ethical hacking, pen testing, and mobile security. There are also Python and Linux security classes, as well as many courses that can help you train for important certifications such as Certified Security Information Manager (CISM).

These aren’t all technical courses, either. There’s a course on General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that provides the skills and information necessary for a company to remain in compliance while managing personal data.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks class covers what you need to know to get government contracts. While Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) lectures explain how to keep downtime to a minimum in case of an attack.

These courses are presented by iCollege, a leader in the online IT training marketplace. Its classes have helped train more than 700,000 students worldwide.

