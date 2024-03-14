TL;DR: Secure systems require experts who are up to date on the latest threats, and the Complete 2024 CompTIA Cyber Security Certification Training Bundle gives IT experts and regular users alike the tools they need to protect their networks for less than $40.

As a regular internet user, you’ve probably already been targeted by malware, hackers or some other bad actor on the web. It probably happens multiple times a month. Now imagine how bad it must be for the people tasked with keeping business databases safe. Large companies across the world depend on experts certified in CompTIA, and now you can become one of them.

The Complete 2024 CompTIA Cyber Security Certification Training Bundle isn’t just a way for aspiring admins to boost their resumes. It’s a training course that can give any tech entrepreneur the tools they need to take charge of their security.

What’s included

This bundle includes nearly 90 hours of lessons designed by the IT gurus at IDUNOVA. Each of the four courses covers a different CompTIA certification exam: Security+, PenTest+, CASP+ and CySA+. If you’re going for a career in network security, they serve as a study guide that greatly boosts your chances of passing the necessary exams the first time out.

Even if you’re not, the techniques you’ll learn can be a game changer for your personal and business life online. IDUNOVA’s courses teach everyday users how to assess their risks and build systems that block the most likely threats. Not only that, you’ll learn how to do penetration testing in a safe environment that probes your vulnerabilities, allowing you to keep those defenses up to date.

