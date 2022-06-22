The Complete Data Scientist eBook Bundle will help you master several data processes that will allow you to leverage data in a meaningful way for your workplace.

Data is of great importance in today’s interconnected business world. From discovering what your customers need to energizing corporate sustainability, accurate information gives us the insight and frameworks to solve many problems—if you know how to interpret that information, that is.

That’s why data scientists are always in such high demand. In fact, the average base salary for a data scientist in the U.S. is over $140,000, according to Indeed. It’s clear that data science is one of the most valuable skills you can learn today. So, if you want to leverage data to make a meaningful impact on your workplace or the world beyond, check out the Complete Data Scientist eBook Bundle.

This bundle includes 10 comprehensive e-books from Packt Publishing, a global leader in digital publishing. The set will help you learn and master a variety of data processes, including visualization, computing, analysis and much more. You’ll also get familiar with platforms and languages like Python, R and Bokeh that data scientists use daily.

The bundle includes:

Big Data Visualization

Applied Data Visualization with R & ggplot2

Data Analysis with Python

Data Analysis with R

Hands-On Data Analysis with NumPy & Pandas

R Data Analysis Projects

Java Data Analysis

IPython Interactive Computing & Visualization Cookbook

Hands-On Data Visualization with Bokeh

Getting Started with Haskell Data Analysis

It’s a complete library to help you get familiar with these important data science topics by using the individual tools and working on real projects that will fortify your learning.

Take your first step on your data science journey today. Right now, the Complete Data Scientist eBook Bundle is on sale for just $19.99 for a limited time.

