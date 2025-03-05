TL;DR: Streamline your daily workflow with the latest Excel features, thanks to The Complete Microsoft Excel Training Bundle for just $34.99.

Many people believe Excel is nothing more than a program for faster number crunching, but that is not the case. When you develop advanced Excel skills, you become far more valuable as a professional. Even if you have no Excel experience whatsoever, The Complete Microsoft Excel Training Bundle offers the information you need, and it’s currently on sale for only $34.99.

Even with only the most basic computer literacy, you can start with the beginner-friendly Excel training course; it will introduce you to the program and help you understand how it works and how to navigate the interface. You will learn to use all its most common features, including formulas, functions, and formatting. Since you can never have too many AI tools, you can move on to the Using Excel with ChatGPT class even if you have no experience with ChatGPT.

If you already have basic Excel skills or after you’ve learned them, the Microsoft Excel: 25 Must-Know Formulas & Functions module is a great next step. Former students have loved this course, giving it an impressive rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. This course demonstrates essential functions that allow you to efficiently analyze data, streamline calculations, and even automate tasks.

Next, you can develop valuable data visualization skills in the Excel Data Analysis module, learning all about charts and graphs; that will prepare you for the Excel Pivot Tables, Pivot Charts, Slicers, and Timelines course, which dives deep into all those tools. Even more advanced features such as PowerPivot and PowerQuery are covered.

Two more modules take you through other advanced features: Excel VLOOKUP, XLOOKUP, Match, and Index and then Learn Filtering Techniques in Microsoft Excel.

This bundle was created by Apex Learning, an innovative online education platform offering well-planned training and valuable resources. It also provides learners with all the support they need.

Get The Complete Microsoft Excel Training Bundle for just $34.99, a 75% discount off the regular $140 retail price.

StackSocial prices are subject to change.