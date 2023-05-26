Your email has been sent

Take payments, manage your inventory, provide support, and track every sale.

For any retail business, selling online is almost essential. But if you don’t have experience in ecommerce, figuring out how to set up and optimize your own digital storefront can be a daunting task.

Gigrove provides a surprisingly simple solution. This all-in-one platform helps you set up an online store in just 15 minutes, complete with inventory management, customer support features, and powerful analytics.

Lifetime Premium subscriptions are normally $200, but you can jump on board today for just $39.97 in the Memorial Day Sale at TechRepublic Academy.

According to industry experts, 20.8% of retail purchases globally are forecast to take place online this year. By 2026, that figure is expected to grow another 24%.

Whether you’re a one-person business or running a retail empire, these numbers are too big to ignore. But how exactly do you get into e-commerce in the first place?

Gigrove was designed specifically for businesses that want to make online sales for the first time. This all-in-one e-commerce solution allows you to create any type of store with minimal effort.

With Gigrove, the initial setup process is really fast. Within 15 minutes, you can be selling physical or digital goods, subscriptions, or even professional services.

The platform works with several different popular payment gateways, and you can keep track of stock using the built-in inventory. Gigrove even has a system for managing shipments and printing packing labels.

Of course, making a sale is only the start. With Gigrove, you have tools for delivering customer support and promoting your business. You can also set up multiple team members and access powerful analytics for tracking your progress.

Rated at 4.5/5 stars on Software Advice, this e-commerce starter kit truly covers everything.

Order now for only $39.97 to get your lifetime subscription, including unlimited products and up to 200GB of cloud storage.

Prices and availability are subject to change.