Technology isn’t going anywhere. You’ve probably come to that conclusion as a TechRepublic reader, but how much have you committed to learning the tools and tech you need to future-proof your skills? Of course, you can be a successful tech leader without superb technical skills, but it’s exceedingly valuable to know the basics of computer science at the very least.

Missed out on taking the right computer science classes in undergrad? Well, it’s time to take advantage of this free computer science fundamentals course while it’s available.

This course includes eight hours of training from Shaw Academy, one of the top online learning platforms on the market. The beginner-friendly course will teach you how computers work and give you the foundation to expand your computer science knowledge. You’ll explore different operating systems, learn their structure, understand their characteristics, and familiarize yourself with computer architecture and the structure of complex instruction set computing (CISC).

As you progress, you’ll be able to measure computing power, understand language construction like the binary system, know how to formulate and identify pseudocode, and much more. In addition, you’ll get an introduction to a number of low-level and high-level programming languages and begin to work with algorithms.

For a limited time, you can enroll in Shaw Academy’s Computer Science Fundamentals 4-Week Course for free. That’s a nice discount from the typical $49 price. Looking for more comprehensive computer science training? Consider this 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle, currently discounted to just $39.99.

