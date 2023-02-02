The CASA HUB Stand supports up to four USB connections and one HDMI port at once.

More and more of us are working from home these days, and yet many people still haven’t shored up their home office needs. There are many tools that can help you be as productive as possible while working from home, but one of the best ways to enhance your user experience is with a laptop stand that facilitates connections to all of your peripherals.

The CASA HUB Stand combines a laptop stand with a USB-C connectivity hub that supports up to five connections at once. The stand has an adjustable 180-degree tilt design to help you find the perfect setup for your eyes and wrists for the most comfortable working experience. That’s especially handy if you like to use a wireless keyboard and sit back a bit farther from your screen. With silicon pads, it has an enhanced grip and scratch protection while cooling vents improve heat dissipation and the aluminum material minimizes electromagnetic interference.

As a connectivity hub, it has five ports: Three USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C PD port, and one HDMI port. That allows you to connect to a wide variety of devices, including Mac, iPad, Windows and Chrome OS devices. The stand connects via a nylon braided cable with a 90º L-shaped USB-C connector, preserving the life of the device by relieving cable bending stress.

Gear up for working from home in 2023. Right now, you can get the CASA HUB Stand for 21% off $139 at just $108.99. Grab it now before the price goes back up.

