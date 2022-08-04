Jack Wallen walks you through the process of connecting Jira and Tableau for an even more robust data and issue-tracking solution.

Both Jira and Tableau serve different purposes, but they can play together to create a combined platform to help take your business to the next level. With Jira, you can manage your issues on development projects, and with Tableau, you can visualize data. When your projects grow to massive proportions, it only makes sense that you might want to employ the power of Tableau’s data visualization dashboards.

With that in mind, I want to walk you through the process of connecting Tableau to Jira. The process is somewhat involved and the connector used to combine these two isn’t free. With this connector you will enjoy features like:

Support for Jira Core & Jira Software fields

Calculated fields support

Data export from other marketplace apps

Permission and sharing settings

High availability and scalability

Tech support (including with business intelligence experts)

The connector is free for up to 10 users. Beyond 10 users, you’ll need to use this pricing calculator to find the cost per user.

Let’s get this connector installed.

What you’ll need

To make this work, you’ll need a Jira account with admin access, a Tableau account and the Tableau Desktop app. With those two accounts at the ready, let’s combine them.

How to install the app

Log in to your Jira account and head to App Marketplace (Apps | Explore More Apps). In the Marketplace, search for Tableau Connector For Jira. Click on that entry and then (from within the connector page – Figure A), click Try It Free.

Figure A

When prompted (Figure B), click Start Free Trial.

Figure B

How to create a Jira data source with the app

After the installation completes, you’ll then need to configure it to connect to your Tableau account. Here’s what you have to do for that:

In Jira, click Apps | Tableau Connector For Jira.

Click Create a Data Source.

Give the data source a name.

Select the data points you want to add ( Figure C ).

). Click Save.

Figure C

Once the data source is ready, copy the URL you are given.

How to use the new data source

You now have to use that copied URL in the desktop app. To do this, follow these steps:

Open the Tableau Desktop app and click More (under To A Server). Click Web Data Connector. In the resulting pop-up (Figure D), paste the URL from Jira and hit Enter. When prompted, type your Jira credentials and hit Log In And Export.

Figure D

Give the connector time to import your data and, once it’s done, you’re ready to go.

Congratulations, you’ve just connected your Jira data to your Tableau account. Enjoy the ability to better visualize that information.

