We depend upon our smartphones. They keep us connected, informed, and updated during the hectic daily grind. For many of us, those smartphones have become more than a simple tool, so we should probably take better care of them than we do. Instead of treating them as toys that can be replaced on a whim, we should treat smartphones as if they contain sensitive data and our jobs depend upon them.

What steps can you take to ensure you don’t damage or destroy your mobile device? I have a list of nasty things that can be hazardous to the health of your smartphone or tablet.

Exposing it to the elements

Both heat and cold can bring that smart device to the land of devastation. Leaving your phone in a car in the heat of summer or overnight in the cold of winter is a surefire way of saying goodbye and having to return to your carrier for a replacement. Studies have shown that Android devices fare better in the cold than iOS devices, but at about -40 degrees Fahrenheit, both platforms will cease to work.

The heat is worse. At 113 degrees Fahrenheit, the devices will be adversely affected. The best way to avoid the effects of heat is to turn off the device. The moral of this story: don’t leave your phone in your car (and if you find yourself in the desert, turn that device off).

Rooting improperly

There’s a certain cross-section of users who want to take as much control over their devices as possible. To do this, they root their smartphones. There are many reasons to root a device and one reason not to. There is always a slim chance that improper rooting can brick a phone. This is why, on every set of rooting instructions you find, you will see warnings that should have average users turning away from the act.

Actually, in many cases, some tools make rooting quite simple. But even with that simplicity, you could find yourself with a device refusing to function. Root carefully.

Ignoring malware

Malware isn’t just for desktops. The threat of malware could do even worse damage on a smartphone. Why? Because smartphone malware can track your location (no matter where you are), and snatch highly sensitive data, among other things. Zscaler’s ThreatLabz witnessed a 29% rise in banking mobile malware over 2024, with banking malware representing 20% of the total Android threat landscape.

Loïc Guézo, senior director of Cybersecurity Strategy at Proofpoint, said, “Scams, smishing, and mobile malware have increased exponentially for the past few years. This is a trend that began pre-pandemic and continues. Trust in mobile messaging communications makes it a very attractive platform for commercial and marketing activity; it also makes the mobile channel ripe for fraud and identity theft for cybercriminals.”

You must use caution when installing apps on your smartphone. I recommend users install an app like Malwarebytes to keep their phones as malware-free as possible. Do not ignore the threat of malware. Install enough malware-filled apps, and your phone will become useless until it is removed.

Cramming it full

Smartphones have precious little storage space. Unless you use an Android phone and use SD cards intelligently, you can quickly fill up those devices until they don’t work. My wife was unaware she was working without an SD card until the device started malfunctioning. I discovered she had no space remaining, so I added an SD card and transferred all her photos from the main storage. All was well.

Without enough storage space, the device simply won’t function. Monitor the space on your device, and if possible, use SD cards.

Leaving it on… always

Our smartphones work, and work, and work, and work. In fact, in many cases, these devices work better than our desktops and laptops. The thing is, even these remarkably stable mobile platforms need to be given a rest. At least once a week, reboot that device or (even better) shut it down for 30 minutes or so.

Doing this will ensure that caches are cleared and subsystems are properly restarted. Shutting down the device once a week will aid with the longevity of the RAM on the device and allow certain diagnostics to be run at boot.

Botching the SIM card lock

There is one good reason to place a lock on your SIM card — so others can’t use it. However, both the SIM card lock and that SIM card are toast. I understand this is not the device itself — but until you can get the SIM card replaced, your phone will not function. If you feel the need to place a lock on the SIM card, do so VERY carefully. Not sure how to do this? Read my post here: Protect your Android SIM card with a SIM PINlock.

Plugging it in carelessly

Those micro USB connections aren’t as bad as USB connections (there’s always a 50/50 chance you’ll get it right on the first try), but they still can be a bit tricky to connect. When frustration sets in, it’s tempting to force the issue. Fight that urge at all costs. With one swift push, the micro USB port is ruined. If you break that, the phone will be gone (at least when the battery finally runs down).

Believe me, I’ve known a few people who have done this and have had to shell out for a new device. Always use care when connecting the device.

Flashing the wrong ROM

There are many read-only memory options, or ROMs, out there for Android devices — ROMs that bring all kinds of amazing functionality or even just a bare minimum of functionality. But if you flash the wrong ROM onto your device, it will be toast. Flashing an incorrect ROM could even render the cell radio dead. Make sure that you’re flashing a ROM that was designed for your specific device. You have been warned.

Getting it wet

I left the obvious for last. You might be surprised that even the slightest bit of water can damage a smartphone irreparably. This means if you use your device for outdoor activities — such as running or cycling — be sure to put the device in a waterproof case or baggie. Just ensure it doesn’t get too hot, or you’ll risk heat damage.

If your device does get exposed to water, the first thing you should do is shut it down and pull out the battery (if applicable). And you can always use the “rice trick” — submerge the device in dry rice so all the moisture is removed. I have done this, and it works (if the moisture hasn’t already destroyed the device).

How do you ruin a phone’s battery?

There are several ways to damage your phone’s battery. The most common is overcharging, as continuously leaving a phone plugged in after it reaches 100% generates heat and stress, which degrades its capacity. On the other hand, letting the battery drain frequently to 0% can cause chemical imbalances in lithium-ion batteries that shorten their lifespan.

As mentioned above, keeping the phone in very hot environments, such as under direct sunlight, accelerates chemical reactions inside its battery, leading to irreversible damage. Cheap or non-certified chargers can also deliver inconsistent or excessive voltage which will stress or potentially overheat the battery. Similarly, fast chargers can gradually wear down their internal components as they generate more heat and stress.

Avoiding these practices can extend the life of your device’s battery, but if already it’s too late, check out the top ten gadgets to boost your iPhone’s battery life.

What causes a phone’s screen to crack?

Smartphone screens are very fragile, often made from aluminosilicate glass. While this material is chosen because it is scratch-resistant and looks expensive, it will still crack with blunt force. This risk can be raised if the device is exposed to sudden temperature changes between hot and cold, as it can cause the glass to expand and contract, weakening it and making it more prone to cracking. Consider a high-quality screen protector and phone case to protect your device from impacts that initiate screen damage.

Fiona Jackson updated this article in January 2025.