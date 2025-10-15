Image: StackCommerce

The standard clipboard on a computer only remembers the last thing you copied, which is frustrating if you need to dig up something from earlier. CopyMagic is a Mac app that solves that problem by saving your entire clipboard history and making it searchable, and a lifetime subscription just went on sale.

Unlike cloud-based tools, everything stays on your Mac and works offline, so your data is private and always available. Its semantic search means you don’t need the exact words you copied. You can type something like “Zoom link for Tuesday” or “Slack note about invoices,” and it will find the right item instantly.

What CopyMagic gives you

Unlimited clipboard history stored locally

Semantic search that finds by meaning

Support for text, links, and media

Works offline with fast, sub-millisecond results

Option to blacklist apps or mark items as secret

This setup is useful for developers who copy code snippets, writers juggling drafts, or anyone managing lots of text and links each day.

Right now, it’s only $29.99 (reg. $49) to get a CopyMagic lifetime subscription.

Sale ends soon.

StackSocial prices subject to change.