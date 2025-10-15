The standard clipboard on a computer only remembers the last thing you copied, which is frustrating if you need to dig up something from earlier. CopyMagic is a Mac app that solves that problem by saving your entire clipboard history and making it searchable, and a lifetime subscription just went on sale.
Unlike cloud-based tools, everything stays on your Mac and works offline, so your data is private and always available. Its semantic search means you don’t need the exact words you copied. You can type something like “Zoom link for Tuesday” or “Slack note about invoices,” and it will find the right item instantly.
What CopyMagic gives you
- Unlimited clipboard history stored locally
- Semantic search that finds by meaning
- Support for text, links, and media
- Works offline with fast, sub-millisecond results
- Option to blacklist apps or mark items as secret
This setup is useful for developers who copy code snippets, writers juggling drafts, or anyone managing lots of text and links each day.
Right now, it’s only $29.99 (reg. $49) to get a CopyMagic lifetime subscription.
Sale ends soon.
StackSocial prices subject to change.
Subscribe to the TechRepublic Academy Newsletter
Level up your skills or be more productive at work with savings on tech products, software, training bundles, and more – Exclusive offers just for you! Delivered every Tuesday.