TL;DR: Get 23% off a CoursesDigest lifetime subscription and allow your employees to stay current on IT certifications.

If your IT team is always scrambling to catch up with new certifications, there’s a good reason: the pace of change isn’t slowing down. Cloud computing, cybersecurity, and networking roles demand up-to-date knowledge, but the cost of keeping up adds up fast.

Rather than offer your team individual certification prep courses, give them something better: CoursesDigest, a learning platform with multiple courses available for a one-time purchase of $29.99 (reg. $39). This way, you can cater to more interests and allocate the remaining funds to other purposes.

From onboarding to upskilling, it’s all in one place

CoursesDigest offers lifetime access to a wide range of industry-aligned training paths covering certifications like CompTIA, AWS, Microsoft, Cisco, (ISC)², and more. Give your employees the resources they need to sharpen their skills, prep for certifications, and support your company’s tech stack — all without recurring costs or seat limits.

Training new hires or preparing junior staff for project leadership? CoursesDigest has 1,000+ hours of on-demand content and 200+ courses organized into seven structured learning paths. Whether your team needs cloud expertise, project management credentials, or cybersecurity knowledge, they’ll find practical, up-to-date instruction paired with hands-on labs and practice exams.

Perhaps best of all, CoursesDigest’s OpenPass AI tool helps personalize each learner’s journey by delivering smarter recommendations and real-time help as they move through content. And, even though you only pay once, the platform updates with new content as the IT world evolves at no additional cost.

Empower your team with lifetime access to IT certification training for only $29.99 with CoursesDigest (reg. $39).

Lifetime Access to CoursesDigest

StackSocial prices subject to change.