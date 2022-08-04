Tags help to reduce the complexities of different tasks through categorization. Help the workspace navigation of teams by adding more context to your tasks through tags.

With over 200+ integrations, Asana makes task management a walk in the park. It has a highly flexible workspace that enables collaboration of teams with several tools for both small, medium and large enterprises. Asana provides a workspace that allows the management of multiple projects which can be assigned to different team members. However, having several tasks without categorization leaves team members without context and can lead to longer project times.

For faster project advancement, Asana allows users to create, edit and add tags to tasks. Apart from that, you can also manage tags for recurring tasks, add comments, edit or delete irrelevant tags and ensure that every project is executed before deadlines.

How to add tags in Asana

For the free version of Asana, Tags enable you to add a field to your tasks. This is different for the paid version that lets you use custom fields. The custom fields let you add little descriptions to your tasks. Tags come in handy in both the free and paid version if you need to add a field and a description to categorize your tasks.

How to add Asana tags on a computer

Sign in to your Asana account through the web app or Asana Desktop. Select the project and open the task details. There are two ways to add tags: You can either press Ctrl + T (Cmd + T for macOS) or you can click on the three dots located on the top right corner of task details. A dropdown menu will appear where you can select Add Tags. If you have an already existing tag, you can click the + icon on the dropdown menu to add a different tag, Give the tag a name and then select the Create Tag option from the menu. You can also select the color scheme you want for the created tag.

Most people use tags as a descriptor to denote tasks for a department or to show the priority of tasks.

How to add Asana tags on mobile

Open the mobile app and log in. Select the project as well as the tasks. Navigate to the task details page and find the three dots at the top right hand corner. From the dropdown menu that appears when you click, select Add Tag. You can also create a new tag by clicking on the New Tag icon. Choose a suitable name for the tag and assign it to the task. Choose a color scheme for each tag.

It’s as simple as that. All you have to do is repeat this process for as many tasks and tags that are needed. You can also edit the names on the tag or delete them if tasks change or become irrelevant.

How to edit a tag in Asana

Editing a tag on Asana is not so difficult.

Just like the project view, click on the tag itself to display the Tag view. Next to the Tag name, click on the small arrow to get the dropdown of options. Select rename and edit the tag.

You should also note that editing a tag will affect every other tag with the same name.

Some of the other menus to be explored are:

Copy Tag link: This allows Asana users to directly send team members to a specific screen on the Asana workspace. The copied link can be copied into messages or emails for easy reference. Delete tag: Located at the bottom of the list with a red color.

What are some of the ways you can use Asana Tags?

You know how project management meetings often make use of colored sticky notes to identify different aspects of a project? This is also the case for tags in Asana. Whenever you create a tag, the next pop-up allows you to choose a color for it. When choosing colors, make sure that team member understands the meaning of each. This makes it easy to scan through projects while keeping things organized.

Here are some examples on how to use Asana tags.

Organizing content strategy

After using Asana to build out a content strategy, tags make it easy to identify content that have been published, edited, pending or completed. You can also have color codes for content that needs to be revisited in the future. There are several other ways to use tags in this case, and one way is to identify the type of each content..

Identifying key objectives

You can use tags to identify every key task. Tags in Asana classify tasks and make it easy for stakeholders to find tasks that are associated with an objective. These tags become searchable keywords that can be used to pull up every task related to that keyword for easy access and overview.