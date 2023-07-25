If you're new to cyber security or trying to improve your knowledge, Cyber Security Specialist Workshop Live Sessions provides 32 weeks of essential training for under $500.

There are literally hundreds of cybersecurity courses to choose from nowadays. However, most are prerecorded — so you miss out on the full classroom experience. InfoSec4TC offers something different.

This top-rated training provider delivers live online workshops, where you can follow along with expert instructors. Right now, you can sign up for 32 weeks of live sessions for only $499.99 in a special TechRepublic Academy deal. That’s 50% off the full price!

Cybersecurity is a field where experience matters. You might know in theory how to find flaws, but only people who have actually hacked an app truly understand what they’re doing. The Cyber Security Specialist Workshop Live Sessions from InfoSec4TC help you gain that kind of understanding.

The course lasts eight months, with five projects and covers 35 operational activities. It’s the ultimate introduction to the field, which can serve valuable for any modern business and its IT needs.

Along the way, you learn how to set up your own secure workflow. You also learn about common cybersecurity attacks and the process of securing systems against outside threats. The live sessions are much more detailed than prerecorded courses, and you get to see how the experts complete common tasks.

And that’s not all. Workshop students also get free InfoSec4TC Gold Membership — meaning you get unlimited access to all the courses made by this outfit. You can also join the student portal to share your journey with other learners, and you can claim attendance certificates for continuing professional education (CPE).

As for InfoSec4TC, the company holds an impressive rating of 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot.

The whole package is worth $1,000, but you can grab your seat today for only $499.99 with this limited-time offer.

Prices and availability are subject to change.